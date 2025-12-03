The best weighted vests to power up any workout

Weighted vests seem to be everywhere lately. They’re showing up at the gym, on walking trails, in public parks and all over social media, where plenty of people swear by the added challenge. The idea is simple: add a bit of extra weight to your walk or workout to make your body work harder.

Whether you’re walking, strength training or tackling a HIIT workout, here are some weighted vest options that range from beginner-friendly to heavy-duty, and they start at just $29.

Original price: $269.95

Built to stay put, the TRX Hexgrip weighted vest has adjustable shoulder and waist straps that mold to your body for a secure, comfortable fit without restricting movement. Available in 20 or 40 pounds, the vest adds a load to your everyday workouts and is made from a durable, water-resistant material that’s flexible, long-lasting and easy to clean.

The RUNMax Adjustable weighted vest is a solid pick for walkers and joggers who want to ease into resistance training. You can customize your fit with Velcro straps and wear the optional shoulder pads for extra comfort. It’s lightweight and easy to adjust — just add or remove individual weight bags in the front and back to go from 20 to 60 pounds. Plus, a built-in water bottle holder and phone pocket lets you stay hands-free on the move.

Original price: $239.99

If you want a snug, customizable fit, the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite is a top pick. It comes preloaded with 10 pounds of weight and lets you fine-tune resistance using thin 2.25-ounce galvanized steel weights. Two fit in each pocket for precise control. The vest stays securely in place, even during runs or high-intensity workouts. Reflective orange side lacing not only adjusts the fit but adds visibility in low light. Plus, it’s water-resistant, durable, and easy to clean. You can also buy the vest on Amazon.

The CAP Barbell adjustable weighted vest is a great pick for beginners and intermediates looking to level up their training. Its short style and padded shoulder straps keep it comfortable, while the adjustable belt offers a one-size-fits-most fit. You can easily customize the resistance by adding or removing 2.5 pound weight packets (each filled with iron ore). Bonus features include anchor hooks for parachute runs and reflective stripes for added visibility during outdoor workouts.

Original price: $250

The TacTec Plate Carrier vest is built for serious training. The tough yet lightweight fabric has padded yoke shoulder straps, breathable mesh and panels with airflow channels to keep you cool while you train. It accommodates medium and large ballistic plates and offers a secure, adjustable fit with a stretch waistband and shoulder straps. The vest is sized to fit most users from S to XL.

Original price: $49.99

The Zelus weighted vest is a great pick for beginners or casual exercisers looking to add a little extra challenge. It’s lightweight, snug and stays in place. Just buckle it and go. Available in weights from 6 to 30 pounds, so you can choose the level that works for you. Reflective strips help with visibility during early walks, and the built-in armband pouch and rear mesh pocket make it easy to carry your essentials.

Original price: $99.99

The Aduro Sport adjustable vest is a smart starter option for adding extra resistance to walks or workouts. It begins at 4 pounds and includes six removable weight packs so you can gradually build up to 10 pounds. The weight is evenly distributed for comfort and stability, while the sweat-resistant neoprene helps keep it from slipping. Adjustable side buckle straps let you customize the fit and pockets in the front and back give you space to carry essentials.

