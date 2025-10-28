Low-impact walking pads that won't take over your living room

Walking pads are a simple way to stay active, whether you're starting a new fitness routine or just trying to get your steps in during bad weather. The best models are quiet, compact and easy to store. They are great for squeezing in steps while you work or sneaking in a jog before dinner.

Original price: $719.97

The Lichico walking pad packs a powerful 3 horsepower motor for quiet and efficient workouts and can support up to 265 pounds. It can reach speeds from 0.5 to 8.7 mph and has a built-in handlebar for added stability. Bonus features include a home fitness app, remote control, LED display, device holder and built-in wheels for easy storage.

HOLIDAY GIFTS FOR EVERYONE ON YOUR LIST FROM FITNESS FANATICS TO HOME CHEFS

Original price: $299.99

When the handrail is down, this foldable GoPlus 2-in-1 treadmill works as a walking pad that can reach speeds of up to 2.5 mph. Raise the handrail to transform it into a treadmill that can achieve speeds up to 7.5 mph, which is great for jogging. It runs on a quiet 2.25 horsepower motor, has a shock-absorbing design for a more comfortable stride and supports up to 265 pounds. Plus, you can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth to stream music while you exercise, and it even has a built-in phone holder.

Original price: $499

If you're tight on space but still want a reliable walking pad, the Walking Pad C2 is a great pick. It folds completely in half to easily tuck under a bed or sofa. It weighs just 55 pounds and has wheels for easy moving. Despite its compact size, it has a 2 horsepower motor and supports users up to 220 pounds. Users can pick their own speed up to 3.7 mph and can control it via remote or app. It comes in five colors – black, white, blue, yellow or red.

BANISH BACK PAIN WITH THESE ERGONOMIC DESKS AND CHAIRS

Original price: $289.99

The UREVO walking pad provides users with flexibility and tracking in one compact machine. It works in two modes: folding walking mode (0.6–4 mph) or open running mode (up to 6.2 mph). It has a 2.25 horsepower motor and a 265-pound weight limit. The walking pad comes with a remote control for easy adjustments and syncs with an app so you can track your workouts.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $479

If you're looking for a more serious walking pad, the Egofit Walker Pro-M1 brings a little extra challenge with a built-in 5% incline. It is sturdy, folds up easily and has built-in wheels so you can roll it out of the way when you're done. You can control it with a remote or through the app. It maxes out at 3.1 mph, runs on a 2.0-horsepower motor and supports up to 220 pounds.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.