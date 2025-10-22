Don’t let the cold in — easy ways to prep your home for winter

Winter comes with snow, ice and high heating bills. While you can’t control the weather, you can control how much you pay for heat. Take precautions now to avoid drafty doors and windows, which can cause heat to seep out. Before winter is in full swing, it’s time to weatherproof your home with window insulation kits, draft stoppers, thermal curtains and other heat-trapping items.

One of the easiest ways to stop drafts is with a window insulation kit. The kits come with plastic and double-sided tape to secure your windows. These easy DIY kits can make a huge difference, especially for homes with older windows. They help trap heat in your home, which can potentially reduce your heating bill.

Weather stripping goes around the base and sides of your door to reduce drafts. This self-adhesive weather stripping is easy to stick on and replace as needed. Pair it with these stick-on draft stoppers that attach to the bottom of your doors for even more protection. You can choose between white, black, grey and brown to match the draft stoppers with the color of your doors.

On top of weather stripping, add moveable draft stoppers to your doors for added protection. This plaid "Home Sweet Home" draft stopper does its job while blending in with your home decor. It’s wide enough to cover the bottom of your door frame, and you can easily move it with the built-in handle whenever you need to use the door. For a more neutral option, Walmart has grey, black, brown and tan draft stoppers. They block gaps up to three inches and have a slip-resistant fabric that won’t shift.

Thermal curtains trap heat better than cotton or other lightweight fabrics. Amazon’s 63-inch thermal curtains are triple woven, so they block out light and insulate against the cold. They come in dozens of colors, so you can easily customize the curtains to your style.

For an upgraded look, Wayfair has longer thermal curtains that don’t just lock in heat, but also reduce outside noise. They’re machine-washable, so it’s easy to keep them looking fresh. You can choose from nearly 50 different colors, ranging from neutral options to brighter colors.

Do you have particularly drafty doorways or areas of your home? Insulated door curtains are perfect for sunroom doors and entryways that let in drafts every time someone opens the door. Install the curtain using adhesive strips and they will automatically close once you’re through the doorway, thanks to magnetic closures on each side.

Poorly insulated windows are the number one way you lose heat in your home. Before winter hits, it’s a good idea to go around the edges of your windows with a heavy-duty, weatherproof window caulk. Flex Caulk is American-made and is designed for areas that experience a lot of moisture. There’s no need to use a caulking gun to apply it, just remove the cap and squeeze. It won’t shrink or crack, even when exposed to snow and rain.

Although they’re likely insulated, your floors probably get pretty cold in the winter, and heat seeps out. Large area rugs can help trap heat in your home, and keep your floors cleaner throughout the winter. Amazon has affordable, solid-colored area rugs in a variety of sizes and colors. They are made with a high-density sponge interlayer, so you get added support and better insulation. These rugs also have anti-slip dots on the bottom to prevent sliding.

Wayfair has similar area rugs that are super soft and easy to clean. There are nine different colors to choose from. When standing on the rug barefoot, the fluffy pile will help you feel warm and is velvety-soft. The thousands of firm grip points on the bottom keep the rug from shifting.

