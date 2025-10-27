Wayfair's Way Day sale has up to 81% off — just in time for holiday hosting

Wayfair’s Way Day sale is on, and it’s your chance to score major savings on furniture, holiday decor and more. From bedroom upgrades to twinkling Christmas lights, snag the deals before they disappear on October 29.

Living room deals

Wayfair’s got tons of living room deals — sofas, side chairs and more — perfect for adding extra seating before the holidays.

Artificial leather mid-century modern armchair: $179.99 (57% off)

Recliner with rivet: $235.99 (55% off)

Upholstered barrel chair and ottoman: $127.99 (80% off)

Upholstered recliner with storage pocket: $189.99 (62% off)

Round cocktail ottoman with storage: $167.99 (44% off)

Original price: $419

Don’t let a saggy couch ruin your holiday hosting. This tufted sofa gives your space a quick style upgrade (it has no-tool assembly) with clean lines, firm cushions and modern wood legs. The solid eucalyptus frame and neutral colored upholstery make it a welcome addition to any room.

Original price: $1,159.57

Join in on the cloud couch trend with this modular style. With deep seats, plush cushions and a lounge-ready footstool, there is plenty of room to sprawl. It’s built on a solid wood frame with soft but supportive foam cushions, and comes in black, gray, green, khaki or off-white to complement your space.

Original price: $384

This accent chair features a classic silhouette, distressed linen-blend upholstery and a sturdy wood frame. Plus it comes with a toss pillow. Available in beige, dark green or gray with a distressed finish that looks lived-in.

Bedroom deals

Find deals on nightstands, bed frames and smart storage solutions that add style and function

Corner makeup vanity set: $233.99 (38% off)

Mirrored nightstand: $153.99 (69% off)

Armoire: $269.99 (66% off)

Fluted door wardrobe: $232.99 (61% off)

Upholstered platform bed with adjustable headboard: $172.99 (84% off)

Original price: $279.99

The Madison Park Signature Beckett nightstand works just as well next to the bed as it does by the sofa. With a roomy drawer, open shelf and turned spindle legs, it’s full of classic charm. Take your pick between three colors: antique cream, Morocco brown and natural.

Original price: $529.99

This freestanding armoire adds vintage charm and serious function. It features two paneled doors, a clothing rod, two shelves and roomy drawers for folded clothes or linens. At just under six feet tall and 30 inches wide, it fits in most spaces. Choose from white, natural or gray finishes to complement your space.

Original price: $787.96

This luxe platform bed features a button-tufted linen headboard, soft foam padding and a tailored look that feels high-end. No box spring needed and there’s bonus storage space underneath. Available in beige, light gray, black or dark gray — and in full, queen or king sizes.

Holiday decor

Deck the yard with outdoor holiday decor that is on sale right now.

Shiny and matte ball wreath: $133.99 (41% off)

Ornament and snowflake wreath outdoor decoration with lights: $149.99 (32% off)

Polar bear, penguin and reindeer inflatable: $112.99 (51% off)

Santa Claus and reindeer inflatable: $114.99 (44% off)

Giant reindeer inflatable: $167.99 (57% off)

Artificial Christmas garland: $182.99 (42% off)

Original price: $379.99

Transform your front porch into a holiday postcard with this set of two flocked pine trees. Dusted with snow and adorned with red berries and pine cones, each pre-lit tree glows with 130 warm white lights. Made with realistic PVC needles, they’re fuller and more lifelike than you'd expect.

Original price: $204.99

Decked out with a carrot nose, coal smile, and Santa-style shirt, this eight-foot inflatable snowman lights up from the inside to reveal a snow globe scene. Just plug it in, and he inflates automatically. The set comes with stakes and tethers to keep him standing tall all season.

Tableware

Stock up on tableware and flatware for up to 81% off.

18-piece white dinnerware set for 6: $59.99 (50% off)

Porcelain serving bowl: $25.70 (36% off)

Highball set: $15.05 (58% off)

Coffee mugs, set of 4: $30 (41% off)

20-piece black flatware set: $80.99 (62% off)

Original price: $209.99

This 53-piece flatware set has everything you need, from dinner forks to steak knives. It’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup and even comes with a five-piece host set, complete with serving essentials like a cold meat fork and sugar spoon.

Original price: $460

This dinnerware set is made from glossy stoneware and includes dinner plates, salad plates and mugs. Each features a charming tree design loaded with ornaments and toys. It’s microwave, oven- and dishwasher-safe.

Lighting

Lighting makes the mood and these stylish lamps are all on sale.

Tree floor lamp: $119.99 (58% off)

Black traditional floor lamp: $101.99 (78% off)

Column floor lamp: $124.99 (31% off)

Brass glass wall sconces: $259.99 (74% off)

Table lamp set: $112.99 (34% off)

Original price: $169.99

This ribbed glass floor lamp casts a soft, vintage-inspired glow. Standing 63 inches tall, it features a slim gold-tone base and a low-profile foot switch — perfect for brightening cozy corners without taking up space. Choose from a range of colors to suit your room’s style.

Original price: $204.99

This 66-inch floor lamp pairs slim metal legs with a linen shade for a warm, inviting glow. Choose from silver, brass or black finishes — it’s dimmer-ready, bulb-friendly and easy to switch on with your foot.

Original price: $229.99

This sleek 76-inch arc lamp features a slim brass frame and an adjustable domed head that lets you direct light where you need it. It switches on with a convenient foot pedal and includes a long-lasting LED bulb that can shine for up to 20 years while cutting energy use by 90%. Plus, it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple smart outlets.