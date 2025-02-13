Expand / Collapse search
The Wayfair Presidents Day sale offers hundreds off on rugs, bedding, cookware and pet products

Save on all your home décor and furnishings during Wayfair’s sale

Redecorate your entire home with these items on sale at Wayfair. 

Presidents Day is full of incredible savings, thanks to the myriad of sales that many companies are having. Wayfair is among the companies offering sales, with up to 70% off certain products. 

Wayfair's sale runs now through February 18 and features deals on area rugs, bedding, cookware and pet accessories, among other items.

Here are 15 items on sale during Wayfair's Presidents Day sale.

Area rugs

Bedding

Cookware

Wall art

Pet accessories

Up to 70% off area rugs

Hurst cotton abstract rug: on sale for $91.99

Original price: $320

A hand-woven rug that'll look great in any room. 

A hand-woven rug that'll look great in any room.  (Wayfair)

The Hurst cotton abstract rug is a hand-woven braided-style rug that keeps your living space neutral while still offering a pop of color. It’s a soft, comfortable statement piece that’s an affordable option for anyone looking to redesign their space.

Flatiron oriental rug: on sale for $135.99

Original price: $430

An understated oriental rug that's stain-resistant. 

An understated oriental rug that's stain-resistant.  (Wayfair)

This Flatiron oriental rug can really tie a room together. It’s bright, but the colors are muted so it can matches neutral spaces. It’s stain-resistant, so even families with kids can enjoy the beauty this rug offers.

Shiflett oriental burgundy area rug: on sale for $79.99

Original price: $199.99

A vintage looking rug that's durable and soft. 

A vintage looking rug that's durable and soft.  (Wayfair)

Want a rug that’s a bold statement? The Shiflett oriental burgundy area rug pairs deep reds with blacks and beige to create a vintage-looking rug everyone will love. It’s durably made, so it’ll handle daily wear-and-tear easily.

Up to 60% off bedding

Eddie Bauer cotton flannel sheet set: on sale for $39.99

Original price: $100

Stay warm with a pair of flannel sheets. 

Stay warm with a pair of flannel sheets.  (Wayfair)

While the cold weather hangs on a little longer, now is a great time to grab some Eddie Bauer cotton flannel sheets. These extra-warm sheets come in a variety of winter patterns, so you can easily customize them to your room’s style.

Eddie Bauer Herringbone cotton reversible blanket: on sale for $35.99

Original price: $82.48

A soft cotton blanket that's great for couches and beds. 

A soft cotton blanket that's great for couches and beds.  (Wayfair)

Ideal for summer use or as a layer during the winter, an Eddie Bauer cotton reversible blanket is comforting and soft. Choose from one of the beautiful neutral colors and wrap yourself up in this cozy blanket.

Wayfair Sleep™ all-season down alternative comforter: on sale for $50.99

Original price: $149.99

Sleep better with a comfortable down alternative comforter. 

Sleep better with a comfortable down alternative comforter.  (Wayfair)

You can use the Wayfair Sleep all-season down alternative comforter during any season. The slightly weighted blanket will soothe you to sleep. The comforter also features a premium polyester fill that won’t shift as you sleep.

Up to 60% off cookware

Cuisinart Chef's Classic 17-piece stainless steel cookware set: on sale for $180

Original price: $670

Get a whole new cookware set for less. 

Get a whole new cookware set for less.  (Wayfair)

Looking to upgrade your kitchen cookware? You can save nearly $500 on a 17-piece Cuisinart cookware set. You get all the pots and pans your heart could desire, including a Dutch oven, a stock pot, three saucepans, three frying pans in different sizes, a sauté pan, a steamer basket and lids for all the pots and pans.

Staub ceramic baking dish set: on sale for $50

Original price: $129

Bake and roast all your favorites in this set of pans. 

Bake and roast all your favorites in this set of pans.  (Wayfair)

A Staud ceramic baking dish set has a small and large baking dish in a variety of bright colors. You can roast veggies, cook meat and even bake in these pans, making them the great all-around pans.

ZWILLING 19-piece German knife set : on sale for $399.99

Original price: $994

These super sharp knives come with a storage block. 

These super sharp knives come with a storage block.  (Wayfair)

Zwilling’s 19-piece German knife set contains all the knives you’ll ever need in your kitchen. Included in the set is the knife storage block and a sharpening steel, a chef’s knife, kitchen shears, a bread knife, a Santoku knife, eight steak knives, three utility knives, a pairing knife and a peeling knife.

Up to 70% off wall art and wallpaper

Print of "The Café Terrace " by Vincent Van Gogh: on sale for $52.99

Original price: $184.50

A beautiful print of a classic painting. 

A beautiful print of a classic painting.  (Wayfair)

Hang your very own Van Gogh painting in your home. "The Café Terrance" print is stretched over canvas for easy hanging, and you get all the hardware needed to put it up yourself.

Whitehurst animal print roll: on sale for $0.71 sq. ft

Original price: $1.95 sq. ft.

Add some class to any room in your home. 

Add some class to any room in your home.  (Wayfair)

A beautiful and vintage-inspired wallpaper, Whitehurst’s animal print roll will turn any room into a work of art. The dark blue floral and animal print adds a fun touch to the elegant wallpaper, and you can now get it for less than $1 per sq. ft.

"Flourish Of Spring " by Timothy O' Toole" on sale for $67.99

Original price: $299.99

A festive, colorful painting. 

A festive, colorful painting.  (Wayfair)

Brighten up any room in your home with the "Flourish Of Spring", a print by Timothy O’ Toole. The colorful field of wildflowers adds a beautiful pop of color. The print is printed with UV- and fade-resistant archival inks, so it’ll last for years.

Up to 45% off pet essentials

Beautyrest ultra plush cuddler pet bed: on sale for $63.99

Original price: $179.99

Help your dog relax with a memory foam bed. 

Help your dog relax with a memory foam bed.  (Wayfair)

Upgrade your dog’s bed and switch to the Beautyrest ultra plush pet bed. It has high walls that’ll make your pup feel safe and secure. It’s also made with Enhanced Aircool memory foam, great for aging dogs who need the extra support.

Kimmel 58" cat condo with litter box enclosure: on sale for $111.19

Original price: $133.99

Create a place for your cats to eat, sleep and play. 

Create a place for your cats to eat, sleep and play.  (Wayfair)

Get a cat condo, food dish station and litter box area all-in-one with the Kimmel cat condo. The top two sections are designed for cat beds and with a scratching post, so your kitties can play. Below that is a raised food and water dish, complete with a boxed-in litter box enclosure underneath it.

Linkwood litter box enclosure: on sale for $59.99

Original price: $68.99

Create a more aesthetically pleasing area for your cat's litter box. 

Create a more aesthetically pleasing area for your cat's litter box.  (Wayfair)

If you’re tired of dealing with your cat’s unsightly litter box, this Linkwood litter box enclosure makes it possible to put the litter box anywhere and add other storage at the same time. This enclosure has two doors on the front for air circulation, easy scooping and quick litter changes.

