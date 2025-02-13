The Wayfair Presidents Day sale offers hundreds off on rugs, bedding, cookware and pet products

Presidents Day is full of incredible savings, thanks to the myriad of sales that many companies are having. Wayfair is among the companies offering sales, with up to 70% off certain products.

Wayfair's sale runs now through February 18 and features deals on area rugs, bedding, cookware and pet accessories, among other items.

Here are 15 items on sale during Wayfair's Presidents Day sale.

Area rugs

Bedding

Cookware

Wall art

Pet accessories

Original price: $320

The Hurst cotton abstract rug is a hand-woven braided-style rug that keeps your living space neutral while still offering a pop of color. It’s a soft, comfortable statement piece that’s an affordable option for anyone looking to redesign their space.

Original price: $430

This Flatiron oriental rug can really tie a room together. It’s bright, but the colors are muted so it can matches neutral spaces. It’s stain-resistant, so even families with kids can enjoy the beauty this rug offers.

Original price: $199.99

Want a rug that’s a bold statement? The Shiflett oriental burgundy area rug pairs deep reds with blacks and beige to create a vintage-looking rug everyone will love. It’s durably made, so it’ll handle daily wear-and-tear easily.

Original price: $100

While the cold weather hangs on a little longer, now is a great time to grab some Eddie Bauer cotton flannel sheets. These extra-warm sheets come in a variety of winter patterns, so you can easily customize them to your room’s style.

Original price: $82.48

Ideal for summer use or as a layer during the winter, an Eddie Bauer cotton reversible blanket is comforting and soft. Choose from one of the beautiful neutral colors and wrap yourself up in this cozy blanket.

Original price: $149.99

You can use the Wayfair Sleep all-season down alternative comforter during any season. The slightly weighted blanket will soothe you to sleep. The comforter also features a premium polyester fill that won’t shift as you sleep.

Original price: $670

Looking to upgrade your kitchen cookware? You can save nearly $500 on a 17-piece Cuisinart cookware set. You get all the pots and pans your heart could desire, including a Dutch oven, a stock pot, three saucepans, three frying pans in different sizes, a sauté pan, a steamer basket and lids for all the pots and pans.

Original price: $129

A Staud ceramic baking dish set has a small and large baking dish in a variety of bright colors. You can roast veggies, cook meat and even bake in these pans, making them the great all-around pans.

Original price: $994

Zwilling’s 19-piece German knife set contains all the knives you’ll ever need in your kitchen. Included in the set is the knife storage block and a sharpening steel, a chef’s knife, kitchen shears, a bread knife, a Santoku knife, eight steak knives, three utility knives, a pairing knife and a peeling knife.

Original price: $184.50

Hang your very own Van Gogh painting in your home. "The Café Terrance" print is stretched over canvas for easy hanging, and you get all the hardware needed to put it up yourself.

Original price: $1.95 sq. ft.

A beautiful and vintage-inspired wallpaper, Whitehurst’s animal print roll will turn any room into a work of art. The dark blue floral and animal print adds a fun touch to the elegant wallpaper, and you can now get it for less than $1 per sq. ft.

Original price: $299.99

Brighten up any room in your home with the "Flourish Of Spring", a print by Timothy O’ Toole. The colorful field of wildflowers adds a beautiful pop of color. The print is printed with UV- and fade-resistant archival inks, so it’ll last for years.

Original price: $179.99

Upgrade your dog’s bed and switch to the Beautyrest ultra plush pet bed. It has high walls that’ll make your pup feel safe and secure. It’s also made with Enhanced Aircool memory foam, great for aging dogs who need the extra support.

Original price: $133.99

Get a cat condo, food dish station and litter box area all-in-one with the Kimmel cat condo. The top two sections are designed for cat beds and with a scratching post, so your kitties can play. Below that is a raised food and water dish, complete with a boxed-in litter box enclosure underneath it.

Original price: $68.99

If you’re tired of dealing with your cat’s unsightly litter box, this Linkwood litter box enclosure makes it possible to put the litter box anywhere and add other storage at the same time. This enclosure has two doors on the front for air circulation, easy scooping and quick litter changes.