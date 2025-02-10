Presidents' Day: Amazon has these 20 kitchen and home essentials on sale

Amazon's Presidents' Day sale features significant discounts on home and kitchen essentials. Snag excellent deals on housewares -- from bedroom sheets to small kitchen appliances.

Here are 20 great deals on home and kitchen items available on Amazon. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can get them delivered to your door in 24 hours. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Home essentials

Kitchen essentials

Original price: $33.99

Grab a new set of pillows on sale right now on Amazon. This set of pillows gets high marks for its quality and good support. They are perfect for having around when you have guests overnight.

Original price: $123.59

The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a great portable cleaner that can be used on various surfaces in your home or car, including pet beds, stairs, auto interiors and carpet. It uses wet/dry vacuum technology to eliminate tough stains and spills.

Original price: $69.99

Swap out your old sheets for these 300-thread-count cooling queen sheet sets. These organic cotton sheets are buttery soft and will keep hot sleepers comfortable.

EAT HEALTHY IN THE NEW YEAR WITH THE HELP OF THESE 10 ITEMS

Original price: $66.99

This three-piece comforter set includes a queen-size comforter and two pillow shams. It is designed to provide season-appropriate warmth throughout the year. It features a pinch pleat design with a geometric pattern.

Original price: $199.99

The Shark Upright Vacuum has a HEPA filter and anti-allergen complete seal technology that traps 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum. It also has swivel steering for excellent control when maneuvering around furniture. This is an ideal vacuum choice for pet owners.

Original price: $12.99

This power strip surge protector can power up to 12 devices simultaneously and features four USB high-speed charging ports. That makes it easier to make the plugs without covering any outlet. The compact design maximizes space and fits perfectly in the home, office or college dorm.

Original price: $599

This three-inch memory foam king mattress topper uses the same pressure-relieving Tempur material found in Tempur-Pedic mattresses. It conforms to your body and is designed to improve the comfort of any sleep surface. Its cool-to-the-touch feel is ideal for hot sleepers, and the cover is machine washable.

Original price: $4,999

This super bundle includes one Explorer 2000 plus power station, one expansion battery pack, and a solar panel—everything you need for an emergency power supply.

Original price: $159.99

Use this electric pressure washer to clean your home, cars, fences, driveways and patios. It has four quick-connected nozzles and a foam cannon. It can take water from both a faucet and a bucket.

Original price: $799.99

Boost your home's connection with this TP-Link Tri-Band WiFi 7 BE10000 Whole Home Mesh System. This three-pack mesh system covers up to 7,600 sq.ft. It has four 2.5 Gbps ports and can connect up to 200 devices. It also features Multi-Link Operation (MLO) technology, AI roaming and easy setup and management.

Original price: $449.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Now's your chance to save $100 on a KitchenAid Stand Mixer. This stand mixer has a five-quart stainless steel bowl, 10 speeds and a tilt-back head. A pouring shield and attachments like a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip are also included.

MAKE DELICIOUS PIZZA WITH THE HELP OF THESE 12 TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Original price: $199.99

Elevate your cooking experience with this set of pots and pans. This set can withstand oven temperatures up to 400°F and can be used on any stovetop. It is the perfect starter set for a new kitchen.

Original price: $90.98

This 15-piece knife set with sharpener features a forged, high-carbon, one-piece German stainless steel. This cutlery knife block set is tarnish-resistant and rust-resistant. It is the perfect set for both professional and beginner chefs and comes in a gift box.

Original price: $38.95

This set of cutting boards includes one 15x10 inch, one 12x8 inch, and one 9x6 inch. These boards feature built-in handles for easy maneuvering, making it simple to transfer ingredients from your kitchen to the stove. You won't have to worry about having butter fingers and dropping your food.

Original price: $79.99

The Paris Hilton Air Fryer has a six-quart capacity and a touchscreen display. It can air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, keep warm, make pizza and dehydrate food. It comes in an adorable pink color with gold accents.

Original price:$75.99

This slow cooker features three 2.5 quart stoneware pots that can cook and serve multiple dishes simultaneously. It's designed for busy lifestyles and is excellent for parties and holidays.

Original price: $20.99

Serve coffee drinks and mocktails in these delightful drinking glasses with bamboo lids and straws. The set comes with two cleaning brushes to keep your straws clean.

Original price: $74.99

Get ready for spring with a deep cleaning of your kitchen cabinets. Make sure the cleanliness lasts by lining your sleeves and drawers with the ALIUNI Shelf Liner. This double-sided, non-adhesive design keeps items in your kitchen bathroom cabinets, drawers and shelves organized. Plus, it is water-and oil-resistant.

Original price: $49.99

The Hamilton Beach 1.7 Liter Temperature Control Electric Kettle uses double-wall construction to keep water warm twice as long. It has a large display, digital controls and five temperature presets. It also has a durable stainless steel exterior and a BPA-free stainless steel interior.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $28.99

This kitchen set comes with all the cooking utensils you need. They are made of silicone with high-quality stainless steel handles to ensure they last. The utensils are dishwasher-safe and come with a holder for easy storage.