Shop Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout sale for discounts on furniture, fire pits and home goods

Give your space a much-needed makeover

Caitlyn Martyn By Caitlyn Martyn Fox News
living room sale, furniture

Shop Wayfair’s limited-time deals on everything for your home, including furniture, bed and bath, rugs, lighting, appliances and outdoor upgrades.   (iStock)

Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearout sale ends today, offering savings in almost every category, so you can upgrade your space for less. Shop last-chance deals on kitchen and dining furniture, TV stands, outdoor lighting and entertainment plus stylish home upgrades. Scroll to shop the latest sales. 

Mattresses and bedroom furniture 

Wayfair is offering some fantastic deals on mattresses and bedroom furniture. 

Platform king bed frame with upholstered headboard: on sale for $151.99 (31% off), originally $212.99
Three-piece bedroom set: on sale for $249.99 (48% off), originally $479.99
Vanity dresser with LED lights: on sale for $219.99 (21% off), originally $280

Platform king bed frame with upholstered headboard: on sale for $151.99 (31% off)

Original price: $212.99

Sleep in comfort with this platform bed complete with an upholstered headboard. 

Sleep in comfort with this platform bed complete with an upholstered headboard.  (Wayfair)

Sleep in hotel-like comfort with this platform bed and upholstered headboard. It’s sturdy, stylish and soft — the makings of a great night’s rest. The durable nylon or velvet fabric adds elegance and practicality, while the wooden slats provide a solid foundation for your mattress. 

Living room seating

Relax and recline in the comfort of your living room with these living room seating solutions. 

Wide upholstered striped swivel armchair: on sale for $349.99 (74% off), originally $1,350
Braidon 59-inch-wide upholstered sofa couch: on sale for $659.99 (64% off), originally $1,820
Oversized manual recliner chair: on sale for $286.99 (62% off), originally $749.99
Serta Sabrina 72-inch queen convertible sleeper sofa: on sale for $919.99 (23% off), originally $1,999
Round arm convertible sofa: on sale for $187.99 (75% off), originally $745

Wide upholstered striped swivel armchair: on sale for $349.99 (74% off) 

Original price: $1,350

This striped swivel armchair adds a pop of pattern to your living room. 

This striped swivel armchair adds a pop of pattern to your living room.  (Wayfair)

Available in blue stripe, brown stripe and beige fabrics, this swivel armchair adds a tailored look to your living room. The accent chair has a farmhouse feel and is engineered to move without getting up.

Round arm convertible sofa: on sale for $187.99 (75% off)

Original price: $745

navy blue sofa

This multi-functional sofa creates seating and gives guests a place to sleep.  (Wayfair)

This convertible sofa is great for big and small spaces, offering seating and a place to sleep. It has a mid-century modern vibe that provides a versatile solution for sitting, lounging and sleeping without taking up too much space. The sofa isn't technically part of the 72-Hour Clearout sale, but it's still a great deal from Wayfair.

Kitchen and dining room

Transform your family’s mealtimes with these kitchen tables and dining room sets. 

6-piece dining set: on sale for $870 (72% off), originally $3,120
Swivel counter and bar stools, set of 2: on sale for $217.99 (49% off), originally $429.99
Bar and counter stools: on sale for $221.09 (60% off), originally $559
31.5-inch sideboard: on sale for $189.99 (62% off), originally $499.99
3-piece dining set: on sale for $119.99 (66% off), originally $349.98

6-piece dining set: on sale for $870 (72% off)

Original price: $3,120

dining table chair and bench set

Snag this six-piece dining set while it's deeply discounted.  (Wayfair)

This minimalistic six-piece dining set caters to dinner parties and family gatherings, thanks to a fixed rectangular table, four side chairs and one bench. Each chair has an armless design that makes it easy to tuck under the table to maximize space.

31.5-inch sideboard: on sale for $189.99 (62% off) 

Original price: $499.99

This sideboard brings a coastal vibe to any space. 

This sideboard brings a coastal vibe to any space.  (Wayfair)

This four-door rattan sideboard contains shelving and storage for dinnerware and linens, as well as electronics and other items that tend to create clutter. The style adds texture and a boho feel to your kitchen and dining room. 

Outdoor furniture and entertaining 

Give your outdoor space a much-needed makeover with outdoor furniture, gazebos and more. 

Outdoor gazebo: on sale for $700 (47% off), originally $1,312
Six-person hot tub: on sale for $3,185.92 (26% off), originally $4,299.99
Steel pergola with adjustable roof: on sale for $977.99 (25% off), originally $1,299
Patiowell storage bench: on sale for $141.28 (29% off), originally $199.99
Propane fire pit table with cover: on sale for $221.99 (57% off), originally $519.97
Tremonte rectangle fire pit table: on sale for $309.99 (24% off), originally $409.99
Rectangle smokeless fire pit: on sale for $429.99 (23% off), originally $559.99

Outdoor gazebo: on sale for $700 (47% off)

Original price: $1,312

outdoor gazebo

Turn your patio into a five-star cabana. (Wayfair)

This cabana takes your patio or pool deck and turns it into a five-star cabana that you’ll want to use everyday. It provides ample shade and privacy for you and your guests. 

Acacia wood deck box: on sale for $98.97 (67% off)

Original price: $299

Crafted from high-quality wood, this deck box will last for years.

Crafted from high-quality wood, this deck box will last for years. (Wayfair)

Store your patio items in this acacia wood deck box. Made of high-quality wood and coated with teak oil, this storage box is a durable, long-term solution for your gardening tools, fitness equipment, cushions and other items. It can also be used as a bench, bearing up to 355 pounds.

Propane fire pit table with cover: on sale for $221.99 (57% off) 

Original price: $519.97

fire pit

This propane-powered fire pit is smokeless.  (Wayfair)

This fire pit table is the center of outdoor entertainment. It runs on propane gas, so it’s smokeless and ideal for gatherings.

Caitlyn Martyn is an editor and primarily writes and edits commerce content for the Deals section on Fox News.