Wayfair is kicking off Black Friday savings early – shop the top deals

Wayfair’s Black Friday sale is live, with up to 82% off furniture and decor through November 9. The sale features big names like Kelly Clarkson Home, Le Creuset and more, with deals for every room.

Rugs

Rugs instantly warm up a room and they are up to 81% off during Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale.

Oriental ivory/gray/beige area rug: $81.99 (63% off)

Runner rug in abstract print: $53.99 (67% off)

Hand woven area rug: $389.99 (60% off)

Geometric black and ivory area rug: $163.99 (60% off)

Shiflett Oriental burgundy/mustard/black area rug: $79.99 (60% off)

Chenille bath rug: $13.99 (81% off)

Original price: $970

Give your space an earthy, natural vibe with this large area rug made of durable jute in a rich tan hue. Its neutral tone pairs well with most decor styles and it’s easy to clean.

Original price: $520

Add this plush geometric rug to bring instant softness to smaller spaces. Available in a range of sizes, it features a soft, shaggy texture and a neutral tone that fits easily into any decor style. It comes in cream, black, blue and several other versatile shades to match any decor.

Bedroom

Wayfair’s Early Black Friday sale is packed with bedroom furniture deals worth grabbing.

Vintage armoire: $237.99 (55% off)

Upholstered platform bed with adjustable headboard: $192.99 (82% off)

Wood spindle nightstand: $161.99 (42% off)

Upholstered Bed Frame with storage drawers and charging station: $229.99 (65% off)

Sealy Cool 12" medium memory foam mattress: $389 (68% off)

Original price: $919.96

This luxe platform bed features a button-tufted linen headboard, soft foam padding and a tailored look. No box spring needed and there’s bonus storage space underneath. Available in beige, light gray, black or dark gray – and in full, queen or king sizes.

Original price: $829

Spruce up a guest bedroom with a new mattress. This 14-inch hybrid from Wayfair Sleep combines memory foam and coils for medium firmness. It features cooling technology that helps regulate body temperature overnight. It’s designed with built-in lumbar support to relieve pressure on the lower back. This mattress ships conveniently in a box.

Kitchen deals

Find deals on flatware sets, holiday tableware and kitchen accessories that are great for gifting or hosting season.

Spode vintage Christmas set: $138.33 (70% off)

Stainless steel nugget ice maker: $152.99 (49% off)

13.2-gallon stainless steel motion sensor trash can: $46.49 (45% off)

Ninja Creami ice cream maker: $199.99 (20% off)

Zwilling steak knife set: $99.99 (40% off)

Original price: $280

Treat yourself or someone on your holiday list to heirloom-quality cookware from Le Creuset. This signature enameled cast-iron braiser comes with a glass lid and is available in classic and modern shades like Sea Salt. Its versatile round shape is perfect for everything from searing and shallow frying to steaming, baking casseroles.

Original price: $209.99

This 53-piece flatware set has everything you need, from dinner forks to steak knives. It’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup and even comes with a five-piece host set, complete with serving essentials like a cold meat fork and sugar spoon.

Living room

Wayfair has deals on living room staples like sofas, side chairs and more, perfect for adding extra seating before the holidays.

Pushback recliner with rivet: $259.99 (50% off)

Martha Stewart Crestview storage console: $236.65 (54% off)

Free standing coat rack: $60.99 (47% off)

Upholster cloud sofa and ottoman: $680 (57% off)

Tufted upholstered wide back chair: $179.99 (67% off)

Original price: $198.33

Tidy up your entryway with the Weddel Basilico Console Table by Lark Manor. Its elegant, classic design is versatile enough to work in any room, while its understated look blends into your existing decor. Available in white, black, brown, gray and beige finishes to match your style.

Original price: $499.99

Make this wing-back recliner the star of your reading nook. Upholstered in cozy chenille, it features a manual push-back mechanism so you can easily adjust it to your perfect lounging position. The dark brown wooden legs add a modern edge. Side pockets offer convenient storage for books or remotes. Available in green, dark gray, blue, light gray and coral to match your space.

Blankets and throw pillows

Throw blankets and pillows are an easy way to refresh your couch and add festive color to your home. Accents like vases or mirrors can also help transform your space with minimal effort.

Chenille chunky knit throw blanket: $59.99 (70% off)

Winter village hooked pillow: $55.02 (27% off)

Decorative tray: $28.99 (40% off)

Terracotta table vase: $55.99 (32% off)

Round wall mirror: $105.99 (55% off)

Original price: $60

For an easy sofa refresh, just add a throw pillow. The Selma Cotton Pillow by Joss & Main features a modern, minimalist design that will pair well with most sofa styles. Made from soft cotton and filled with plush polyester, it offers both comfort and style and comes in six colors.

Original price: $57.73

Cozy up on the couch with this plush throw blanket from Eddie Bauer. Made from soft polar fleece, it adds a layer of warmth and a touch of elegance to any space. Available in a variety of patterns, including Fair Isle Grey and Nordic Plaid Blue.

Christmas trees

Christmas is right around the corner, so grab a tree now and have it up in time to impress your Thanksgiving guests.

Narrow pre-lit, flocked Christmas tree: $195.99 (39% off)

2’ flocked pine Christmas tree: $31.99 (48% off)

6’ Pre-lit Christmas tree: $86.99 (49% off)

Dunhill Fir tree: $311,99 (39% off)

Original price: $370.89

Transform your home into a winter wonderland with this pre-lit flocked Christmas tree. The frosted branches mimic real snow without the mess. The sturdy metal stand with padded feet keeps it stable and floor friendly. It’s easy to assemble with pre-strung lights and fixed branches. The foldable stand makes storage simple when the season’s over.

Original price: $353.89

Go for a big statement with this full-bodied Christmas tree, perfect for showcasing all your favorite ornaments. Easy-to-shape tips create a lush, realistic look. The foldable design makes storage easy. Its durable metal frame ensures stability, making it a great option for both indoor and outdoor displays.