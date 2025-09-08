Wayfair 48-Hour Sale: Save up to 78% on rugs, furniture, decor and outdoor essentials

Wayfair’s 48-Hour Sale is happening now through September 10. Grab discounts of up to 78% on rugs, furniture, decor and outdoor essentials. Refresh your space with new pieces for the bedroom, living room and more.

For the bedroom

Score on a variety of bedroom furniture and decor, from beds and nightstands to mattresses.

Original price: $371.98

The Etta Avenue Andrei two-piece bedroom set includes a bed and a storage bench. Both pieces are upholstered in a dark velvet fabric and have foam padding for comfort. The set stands on golden iron legs and the bed features a button-tufted headboard.

Original price: $666.99

The Ebern Designs bed has a hydraulic lift for hidden storage, a headboard with built-in LED lights and an integrated charging station with USB ports. This multi-functional bed helps save space and reduces clutter.

Original price: $829

The Wayfair Sleep medium hybrid mattress combines gel-memory foam and innerspring coils. It's designed to provide both the contouring comfort of foam and the support of a traditional mattress. You can rest the mattress on box springs or right on slats.

Original price: $277.67

The Allysyn nightstand has two drawers for storing personal items such as books and remotes. Its height is just under 23 inches, making it a good fit next to most beds.

Outdoor furniture

Find deals on a variety of outdoor furniture, from patio sets to lounge chairs and outdoor lighting.

Original price: $605.39

The Allurine HIPS plastic oversize Adirondack chair is made from a tough, weather-resistant plastic that won't fade or rot like wood. The chair is also larger than a standard model, which provides more room for comfort. The dual-purpose cup holder lets you place larger cups and goblets inside.

Original price: $41.25

This set of six outdoor lights can light up your pathway or garden. These lights charge by sunlight during the day and automatically turn on at night. In a breeze, the solar lights sway softly, flickering like fireflies.

Original price: $1,156.80

This set of two accent chairs, a loveseat and a coffee table is made from durable acacia wood and features cushions for the seats. The cushions include removable covers, so the four-piece set will continue to look fresh.

Original price: $900

This six-person sectional is crafted from all-weather polyethylene rattan and topped with UV-resistant cushions. Its modular design allows you to rearrange the pieces to fit your space.

Rugs and decor

Update a room with a new rug or mirror. You'll find a wide selection of rugs and home decor at a variety of price points and styles.

Original price: $319

This bold area rug will add a pop of color to your outdoor patio. It has a design with a mix of teal, blue, green and white colors. You can use the rug both indoors and outdoors.

Original price: $350

Add this oversized, full-length mirror to any room for a dramatic effect. The mirror has a metal frame and an arched top. It can be used as a wall mirror or placed on the floor with its built-in stand.

Original price: $100

This Joss & Main Venora striped cotton throw pillow set is made of cotton with a striped design. The design works well with various styles, including Boho, Contemporary and Farmhouse.