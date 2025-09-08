Expand / Collapse search
Wayfair 48-Hour Sale: Save up to 78% on rugs, furniture, decor and outdoor essentials

Snag deals on a platform bed, nightstand, Adirondack chair and multi-purpose rug

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
woman shopping on computer

Grab big savings on rugs, furniture, decor and outdoor must-haves.  (iStock)

Wayfair’s 48-Hour Sale is happening now through September 10. Grab discounts of up to 78% on rugs, furniture, decor and outdoor essentials. Refresh your space with new pieces for the bedroom, living room and more. 

For the bedroom

Score on a variety of bedroom furniture and decor, from beds and nightstands to mattresses.

Andrei 2-piece bedroom set: on sale for $109.99 (70% off)

Original price: $371.98

This bedroom set features golden iron legs and a button-tufted headboard. 

This bedroom set features golden iron legs and a button-tufted headboard.  (Wayfair)

The Etta Avenue Andrei two-piece bedroom set includes a bed and a storage bench. Both pieces are upholstered in a dark velvet fabric and have foam padding for comfort. The set stands on golden iron legs and the bed features a button-tufted headboard.

Hydraulic upholstered platform bed: on sale for $315.99 (53% off)

Original price: $666.99

Get extra storage space with this hydraulic bed.

Get extra storage space with this hydraulic bed. (Wayfair)

The Ebern Designs bed has a hydraulic lift for hidden storage, a headboard with built-in LED lights and an integrated charging station with USB ports. This multi-functional bed helps save space and reduces clutter.

Hybrid mattress: on sale for $379.99 (54% off)

Original price: $829

Update to a hybrid mattress for better comfort and support.

Update to a hybrid mattress for better comfort and support. (Wayfair)

The Wayfair Sleep medium hybrid mattress combines gel-memory foam and innerspring coils. It's designed to provide both the contouring comfort of foam and the support of a traditional mattress. You can rest the mattress on box springs or right on slats. 

Allysyn nightstand: on sale for $98.99 (64% off)

Original price: $277.67

This nightstand is the perfect height.

This nightstand is the perfect height. (Wayfair)

The Allysyn nightstand has two drawers for storing personal items such as books and remotes. Its height is just under 23 inches, making it a good fit next to most beds.

Outdoor furniture

Find deals on a variety of outdoor furniture, from patio sets to lounge chairs and outdoor lighting.

Oversize Adirondack chair: on sale for $159.99 (74% off)

Original price: $605.39

Go for comfort with this deck chair.

Go for comfort with this deck chair. (Wayfair)

The Allurine HIPS plastic oversize Adirondack chair is made from a tough, weather-resistant plastic that won't fade or rot like wood. The chair is also larger than a standard model, which provides more room for comfort. The dual-purpose cup holder lets you place larger cups and goblets inside.

Solar-powered pathway light pack (set of 6): on sale for $31.34 (24% off)

Original price: $41.25

Light up your pathway with these lights.

Light up your pathway with these lights. (Wayfair)

This set of six outdoor lights can light up your pathway or garden. These lights charge by sunlight during the day and automatically turn on at night. In a breeze, the solar lights sway softly, flickering like fireflies. 

Avyion patio conversation set: on sale for $619.99 (48% off)

Original price: $1,156.80

The acacia wood of this set is stunning.

The acacia wood of this set is stunning. (Wayfair)

This set of two accent chairs, a loveseat and a coffee table is made from durable acacia wood and features cushions for the seats. The cushions include removable covers, so the four-piece set will continue to look fresh. 

Wicker modular patio conversation set: on sale for $550 (39% off) 

Original price: $900

You can arrange this modular set to fit your space.

You can arrange this modular set to fit your space. (Wayfair)

This six-person sectional is crafted from all-weather polyethylene rattan and topped with UV-resistant cushions. Its modular design allows you to rearrange the pieces to fit your space. 

Rugs and decor

Update a room with a new rug or mirror. You'll find a wide selection of rugs and home decor at a variety of price points and styles.

Indoor and outdoor area rug: on sale for $83.99 (74% off)

Original price: $319

Add a pop of color to your outdoor patio.

Add a pop of color to your outdoor patio. (Wayfair)

This bold area rug will add a pop of color to your outdoor patio. It has a design with a mix of teal, blue, green and white colors. You can use the rug both indoors and outdoors.

Arched metal oversized mirror with stand: on sale for $77.99 (78% off)

Original price: $350

This mirror can be used on the wall or on the floor.

This mirror can be used on the wall or on the floor. (Wayfair)

Add this oversized, full-length mirror to any room for a dramatic effect. The mirror has a metal frame and an arched top. It can be used as a wall mirror or placed on the floor with its built-in stand.

Striped cotton throw pillow set: on sale for $28 (72% off)

Original price: $100

Spruce up a seating area with a new throw pillow.

Spruce up a seating area with a new throw pillow. (Wayfair)

This Joss & Main Venora striped cotton throw pillow set is made of cotton with a striped design. The design works well with various styles, including Boho, Contemporary and Farmhouse.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

