Walmart's October deals go head-to-head with Amazon: Shop deals on tech, mattresses and designer bags

Walmart is offering a slew of sales that run from October 7th through the 12th. With up to 50% off on tech, home furniture, decor and fashion, there’s something for every shopper. Other categories like beauty, floor care and TVs are also on sale.

Original price: $197

A Mainstays propane patio heater can keep you warm on chilly fall days. It heats zones up to 200 square feet, so as long as you’re standing close, you’ll feel the warmth. The heater is easy to move around your yard thanks to the attached wheels on the bottom. Use a standard 20-pound propane tank and the heater will run for hours.

Original price: $49.99

Crocs’ Baya clogs are lightweight, breathable shoes that are perfect for gardening, walking or just lounging around. They have a similar look to the classic Croc, but feature the Crocs logo on the side. They’re also designed with a little extra cushion to keep your feet more comfortable.

Original price: $268

The Vizio 50-inch smart TV organizes all your streaming apps in one place. The true-to-life picture quality makes shows feel more immersive, and Dolby Vision Bright enhances the color and details of every scene. Gamers can take advantage of the Dolby Vision HDR Gaming feature that improves in-game color to make your gaming experience more realistic. You can connect Apple AirPlay, Google Cast and Alexa to get the full smart home feel.

Original price: $34.99

Prepare for Christmas now with a Lego City Advent calendar. You get a whole Christmas village in Lego form. There are 24 days of mini gifts to discover. Behind each door is a Santa and Mrs. Clause or other festive characters such as polar bear, reindeer and more.

Original price: $189.99

A Zinus hybrid mattress comes packed into an easily moveable box. The mattress consists of individually wrapped coils mixed with CertiPUR-UD foam to create the perfect blend of support and comfort. That mattress is considered a medium-firm mattress, which is often good for side and back sleepers. It has a chemical-free cover that keeps the mattress safe from stains, pet hair and dirt.

Original price: $298

Now is the time to buy a Michael Kors bag. This extra-small leather crossbody bag has the same stylish look as larger Michael Kors bag, but in a more portable style. The trim is made from 100% genuine leather for extra durability and a high-end look. There’s both a crossbody strap and three-inch handle for easy carrying.

Original price: $399.99

A Merach recumbent exercise bike is a low-stress way to work out. It has a joint-friendly design that helps you work out your thigh and glute muscles without strain. The adjustable backrest helps you stay comfortable as you work out, and is particularly helpful for arthritis sufferers. You can see your heart rate via grip sensors, view calories burned, distance you’ve biked and total mileage on the screen in front of you.