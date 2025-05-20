Walmart Memorial Day Rollbacks feature up to 72% off on Michael Kors and more

Memorial Day Weekend sales are officially here, and you can save big at Walmart! The retailer features thousands of rollback deals to help you get started on summer fun, with incredible savings on fashion, electronics, outdoor furniture, toys and much more.

You can grab a Michael Kors jet set crossbody leather bag for 72% off or a set of Carote pans in the cutest pink shade for 54% off. It's a great time to shop for toys to keep the kiddies busy during the long summer days. The interactive Barbie camper is 34% off, or you could grab a playhouse for 25% off the regular price.

Walmart's Memorial Day rollbacks also include great deals if you are shopping for electronics with savings on several Apple products, including the 2025 iPad and Macbook Air. So start the summer by kicking back and enjoying these significant savings.

During Walmart's Memorial Day rollbacks, you can find great deals on fashion. You can even find big savings on luxury brands like Michael Kors and Versace.

Original price: $298

This leather crossbody bag from Michael Kors is perfect for summer. It is part of Michael Kors' Jet Set Travel collection and features a structured dome shape, a crossbody strap and various pockets for organization. This bag is designed for travel and everyday use, providing a compact and stylish way to carry essentials.

Original price: $115

Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Plated 25mm Hoop Earrings are crafted from 18k white gold-plated brass and feature a 25mm diameter hoop, perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. These stylish and versatile hoops are adorned with 34 Swarovski crystals for added sparkle. They come in a beautiful, giftable box.

Original price: $363

These Versace Men's Medusa 53mm Black Sunglasses are stylish and feature a black frame with the iconic Versace Medusa logo. The lenses are dark grey. They are perfect if you are looking for a blend of contemporary design, timeless elegance and a touch of luxury. These sunglasses can be worn by men or women and are known for their bold and stylish design, often featuring a saddle bridge and the brand's distinctive branding.

Original price: $15

This Peanuts Americana Family Slide Sandal features an easy slide-on design, perfect for slipping on after sports or on the beach. It is decorated with designs featuring iconic "Peanuts" cartoon characters like Snoopy and Charlie Brown and comes in a patriotic red, white and blue color scheme. Use these for summer activities or poolside lounging.

Summer days are long, so ensure you are ready to keep the kids entertained with the right toys. This Memorial Day, you save on trending toys like Barbie or water balloons. You can also find significant savings on toys you may want to gift later.

Original price: $249

The Sportspower My 1st Trampoline for Kids is child-friendly and designed for safe and fun bouncing. It features a 7-foot diameter, a safety enclosure net, a padded spring cover and a UV-resistant jump mat. The trampoline is easy to assemble and has a low-to-the-ground design for added safety.

Original price: $99.99

The Barbie DreamCamper Van transforms into a camper, providing multiple play areas and accessories for storytelling and creativity. It includes a bedroom, kitchenette and even a pool with a slide. It is suitable for kids ages three and up. The toy has various accessories, including kitchen tools, furniture and pet puppies. It is the perfect set to inspire outdoor adventures and encourage imaginative play.

Original price: $8.98

Bunch O Balloons Tropical Party Rapid-Filling Self-Sealing Water Balloons are designed to quickly and easily fill and tie water balloons. You can get your water balloon fights started in record time. The system uses special O-ring technology that allows the balloons to self-seal after filling, eliminating the need for tying. The "Tropical Party" theme pack features colorful, tropical-themed water balloons.

Original price: $198

The Step2 Neat & Tidy Cottage II Brown Playhouse is a durable, plastic playhouse for toddlers and young children to engage in imaginative play. The cottage resembles a house, with features like a Dutch-style door, working shutters, a doorbell, a play phone and kitchen amenities. The playhouse is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Walmart has a big selection of kitchen and home items on sale too. It is a great time to update the living room or pick up new kitchen accessories like a set of pink, non-stick cookware.

Original price:$44.99

This Pro Breeze Mini Portable Dehumidifier is compact and portable. It will reduce humidity in small spaces like kitchens, garages, basements, or RVs. The Pro Breeze mini dehumidifier uses Peltier technology to remove excess moisture from the air, helping to combat dampness, mold and mildew in your space.

Original price: $198

This twin-sized, six-inch-thick mattress is designed for kids, teens and anyone who prefers a slightly firmer sleep surface. It features a multi-layered foam construction, including a comfort layer of gel-infused memory foam and a support base foam. The result is a balance of softness and support. The mattress is designed for motion isolation and edge support and is certified for safety by CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX Standard 100.

Original price: $35.96

The CAROTE 12-Pc Kitchen Knife Set has stainless steel blades, a nonstick ceramic coating and blade guards. This set includes a chef's knife, bread knife, utility knife and paring knife. The knives are multicolored and have ceramic coating blades that resist chips, stains and corrosion to ensure optimal food safety.

Original price: $154

This Better Homes & Gardens Ezra Accent Chair is a modern, stylish accent chair designed for comfort and durability. It features a solid wood frame, soft fabric upholstery, cushioned armrests and a seat. The chair is available in olive green or cream linen and will complement various home decor styles.

Original price: $199.99

The Carote Kitchen Cookware Bangkok set features an ultra-nonstick surface that's durable and resistant to wear and tear. Cleanup is as simple as wiping with a damp cloth or sponge, saving you time after every meal. This set is compatible with all stovetops, including induction. The pots deliver consistent cooking results thanks to their even heat distribution, preventing hot spots for perfectly cooked dishes every time. Plus, the vibrant exterior colors add a fun pop to your kitchen.

Memorial Day kicks off summer fun. Make sure your patio space is decked out with these conversation pieces or pick up a new grill and get the family together this summer.

Original price: $347

The Blackstone ProSeries 2-Burner Propane Omnivore Griddle is portable, propane-powered and designed for outdoor cooking with a flat-top surface. It features a 22-inch griddle, two independent burners for dual-zone cooking and a built-in hood and rear grease management system. The griddle also includes dual side shelves with tool hooks and propane tank storage.

Original price: $247

The Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage three-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set is perfect for smaller spaces. It includes two chairs and a table, all made with neutral beige-colored wicker and durable steel frames. The set is designed to be weather-resistant and suitable for various outdoor environments. The cushions are made with a solution-dyed polyester fabric that is easy to clean and stain-resistant.

Original price: $197

The Expert Grill Four Burner Propane Gas Grill uses propane as fuel and has four burners to provide a large cooking surface for various grillable items. The grill comes with a side burner, tool hangers and a temperature gauge for convenient grilling. This grill gets good reviews from customers who find it to be good value for the price, offering a large cooking surface and good performance.

Original price: $19.98

Use the Kingsford Original Charcoal Briquettes for grilling and smoking. They are made from a combination of natural ingredients and real wood, providing a consistent and long-lasting burn. These briquettes are known for their quick lighting and their ability to deliver a classic smoky, wood-fired flavor to food.

Original price: $254.99

The Keter Unity XL Outdoor Durable Kitchen Rolling Bar Cart with Storage Cabinet is a mobile prep station that gives you plenty of space to prepare meals, mix drinks and store items. It features a stainless steel top, ample storage space and easy-to-move wheels. The cart is made from weather-resistant resin, preventing rust, peeling and denting and comes with accessories like a spice rack and paper towel holder.

Original price: $348

Mainstays Dashwood 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Conversation piece will transform your backyard, patio, or deck. This four-piece set features two chairs, a loveseat and a coffee table perfect to create a relaxing spot to wind down with friends. The set includes fade-resistant cushions.

Walmart has great savings on popular Apple products like the Apple Watch and iPad. You can also grab incredible savings on game consoles and headphones.

Original price: $429

Save $70 on the Apple Series 10 watch with GPS. This smartwatch features a built-in barometric altimeter that provides accurate real-time elevation gain/descent information and your current elevation. It also has a water temperature sensor and depth sensor that shares information about your swim workouts.

Original price: $349

Get a discount on the new Apple iPad 11-inch, which features an A16 chip, Liquid Retina display and 128GB of storage. The powerful chip can improve performance for everyday tasks, gaming and creative applications. This iPad has ample space for apps, photos, videos and other files.

Original price: $559.98

The PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Console is a great gaming console if you need to save space. It is a smaller, more compact version of the standard PlayStation 5 console, while still allowing you to play games from physical discs and digital downloads. It features 1TB of storage and a slim, sleek design, offering a powerful gaming experience in a smaller package.

Original price: $449

These Sonos Ace wireless, over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) have up to 30 hours of playback. The headphones offer a premium audio experience with features like spatial audio and seamless integration with the Sonos ecosystem. These headphones feature plush memory foam earcups, a stainless steel extendable headband and a lightweight build for all-day-wearing comfort.

Original price: $699

The Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop with M1 Chip is high-performance, portable and designed for everyday use and creative tasks. It features the Apple M1 chip, offering significant performance gains and improved efficiency compared to previous generations. The laptop boasts a vibrant Retina display, a fanless design and all-day battery life.