Walmart Labor Day sale: Get up to 86% off vacuums, patio setups, tech and more

Sale features Ninja Creami machines, Apple Watch and electric scooters

couple shopping outside

Save up to 90% on tech accessories during the Walmart Labor Day sale. (iStock)

Whether you're looking to tackle your fall cleaning with a new vacuum or carpet sweeper, or you're ready to get your outdoor space ready for cooler weather, Walmart's Labor Day Sale has you covered. Plus, you can find incredible deals on popular items like the Ninja Creami machine, a new Apple Watch and an electric scooter.

Keep scrolling to shop our top deal picks:

Bluetooth Speaker: on sale for $29.99 (86% off)

Original price: $219.99

This powerful, waterproof speaker is perfect for parties.

This powerful, waterproof speaker is perfect for parties. (Walmart)

The IKT Bluetooth Speaker is a powerful and portable speaker designed for any environment. It delivers 40W of sound and is waterproof, rated to handle any weather. This speaker provides 24 hours of playtime and dynamic lights that sync with your music.

Apple Watch Series 10 in Ink Sport Loop: on sale for $299 (33% off)

Original price: $399

Track all your health metrics with an Apple Watch Series 10. 

Track all your health metrics with an Apple Watch Series 10.  (Amazon)

The Apple Watch Series 10 has a larger display that makes it easier to manage calls, texts and apps. You also get faster charging. The battery charges 80% in just 30 minutes. On top of these features, you get more advanced health insights like the ability to take an ECG, and reproductive health insights.

An Apple Watch Series 10 is crack-resistant and water-resistant, so you can go swimming with it on, making it the ideal fitness watch for swimmers. You can track the intensity of your workouts and get advanced metrics for a wide range of different workouts.

Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner: on sale for $87.94 (29% off)

Original price:$123.59

Get in on the magic of the Little Green carpet cleaner.

Get in on the magic of the Little Green carpet cleaner. (Walmart)

The Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is powerful and compact, perfect for quickly cleaning carpets, car interiors and furniture.

Hand Push carpet sweeper: on sale for $19.99 (67% off)

Original price: $59.99

Sweep up messes with this carpet cleaner.

Sweep up messes with this carpet cleaner. (Walmart)

Add this carpet sweeper to your cleaning arsenal as a lightweight, non-electric cleaning solution. This sweeper uses manual brushes to quietly and efficiently pick up crumbs and pet hair.

Ninja Creami machine: on sale for $199.95 (20% off)

Original price: $249

This trending ice cream machine whips up desserts fast.

This trending ice cream machine whips up desserts fast. (Walmart)

The Ninja CREAMi Machine will whip up frozen treats quickly so you can enjoy a wide variety of personalized desserts at home. It uses a powerful motor to shave frozen bases into a smooth, creamy texture, allowing you to create homemade ice cream, gelato, sorbet and more. 

Shark HydroDuo: on sale for $89.98 (40% off)

Original price: $149

This powerful all-in-one cleaner, vacuums and mops 

This powerful all-in-one cleaner, vacuums and mops  (Walmart)

The Shark HydroDuo combines the power of a traditional vacuum with a powerful wet cleaning system. It seamlessly transitions from cleaning dry messes like dirt and debris to mopping and scrubbing stubborn wet messes on hard floors.

Set of 2 Zero Gravity chairs: on sale for $72.99 (48% off)

Original price: $139

Rest easy in these gravity chairs.

Rest easy in these gravity chairs. (Walmart)

This set of two zero-gravity chairs are easy to transport and the perfect relaxation accessory for your patio. These chairs recline to a zero-gravity position to evenly distribute your weight, reducing pressure on your joints. 

Outdoor storage deck box: on sale for $55 (58% off)

Original price: $129.49

This deck box doubles as seating for your outdoor area.

This deck box doubles as seating for your outdoor area. (Walmart)

Put this 75-gallon outdoor storage box on your patio for a durable, weather-resistant storage option. It's perfect for stashing cushions, tools, and pool supplies.

Set of 5 self-watering plant pots: on sale for $15.26 (59% off)

Original price: $36.99

Never overwater plants again with these pots. 

Never overwater plants again with these pots.  (Walmart)

Simplify plant care with this set of five self-watering plant pots that feature a smart, two-layer design. A cotton rope draws water from the bottom reservoir to the roots, preventing over- and under-watering.

Commuter electric scooter: on sale for $287.49 (52% off)

Original price: $599

This scooter will get you where you need to go.

This scooter will get you where you need to go. (Walmart)

The Aovopro commuter electric scooter has a powerful 500W motor that can reach speeds of 22 miles per hour with a range of up to 28 miles. This scooter is designed for commuters, featuring a comfortable seat and a carry basket.

Samsung Galaxy tablet with S Pen: on sale for $299 (12% off)

Original price: $339

Use the stylus for taking notes, sketching and navigating with precision.

Use the stylus for taking notes, sketching and navigating with precision. (Walmart)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a versatile tablet that comes with the S Pen, a special stylus for writing and drawing directly on the screen. The tablet's powerful performance can handle multitasking, streaming and everyday tasks with ease. Its battery life lasts up to 18 hours.

6-quart cast-iron Dutch oven: on sale for $54.99 (45% off)

Original price: $99.99

Use this Dutch oven for slow-cooking stews, baking bread and searing meats.

Use this Dutch oven for slow-cooking stews, baking bread and searing meats. (Walmart)

This six-quart cast-iron Dutch oven is made from heavy-duty cast iron with an easy-to-clean enamel coating. It provides excellent heat distribution for everything from slow-cooking to baking.

Gorilla Grip heavy duty couch cushion support board: on sale for $44.99 (43% off)

Original price: $78.99

Give new life to old, worn-out furniture with this board.

Give new life to old, worn-out furniture with this board. (Walmart)

The Gorilla Grip heavy duty couch cushion support board is designed to be placed underneath your couch cushions. It measures 21.5 inches by 70 inches and instantly provides a firm, flat surface, restoring the firmness of your sofa.

Keurig K-Mini Plus: on sale for $78 (28% off)

Original price: $109

This Keurig has a removable water reservoir and cord storage

This Keurig has a removable water reservoir and cord storage (Walmart)

This compact Keurig K-Mini Plus single-serve coffee maker is perfect for small spaces. It brews a fresh cup in minutes using K-Cup pods and offers multiple brew sizes from six to 12 ounces.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: on sale for $199 (17% off)

Original price: $239

The H2 chip significantly improves noise canceling on these earbuds.

The H2 chip significantly improves noise canceling on these earbuds. (Walmart)

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the top of the line AirPods, and have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which blocks out background noise when you need to focus. They also boast a smart hearing aid function that will give you a clinical grade hearing test through an iPhone, then tweak the sound to give you a boost if you need it. The earphones last for six hours on a single charge, and the charging case will create a total of 30 hours of battery life.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

