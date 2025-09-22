Expand / Collapse search
Walmart has furniture for less than $500 – and it’s gorgeous

Spend less for stylish-looking furniture

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
couple shopping for couch

Find couches, mattresses, TV stands for less than $500 at Walmart.  (iStock)

Walmart has budget-friendly finds that prove you don’t need to splurge to create a home that feels stylish and comfortable. From chic accent chairs to coffee tables that look like they’re straight out of designer showrooms, you can find pieces for less than $500 that instantly elevate any room. 

Zinus gel airflow 8" queen memory foam mattress: $108 (28% off)

Original price: $149.99

A memory foam mattress that feels supportive and soft. 

A memory foam mattress that feels supportive and soft.  (Walmart)

Don’t spend a fortune on a mattress. The affordable Zinus eight-inch memory foam mattress features a simple design that’s supportive but still plenty comfortable. The breathable cover keeps you cool while you sleep and the memory foam molds to your body, giving you all the support you need. It’s just as good as any $1,000 mattress you can find.  

Better Homes & Gardens Juliet king platform bed: $248

A plush platform bed can help you get a better night of sleep. 

A plush platform bed can help you get a better night of sleep.  (Walmart)

Create a modern look in your room with this extravagant Better Homes & Gardens platform bed. Made from soft, textured ivory-colored polyester, the fabric is easy to clean but looks stylish. The hidden feet give the platform a floating look, and there’s no box spring necessary. You can also choose from a dark grey upholstery.

4-in-1 DIY combination loveseat: $299.99

Transform this loveseat in four different ways.

Transform this loveseat in four different ways. (Walmart)

This four-in-one combination loveseat acts as both a comfy couch and extra bed. Pull this three-seater sofa all the way out to create a sleeping space, and move around the arm rests and pillows to get the perfect hangout spot. There are no pesky springs or heavy metal frames to pull out. The oversized corduroy pillows are stuffed with comfortable foam that helps you relax. 

Beautiful Drew accent chair by Drew Barrymore: $298

Swivel all the way around in this beautiful, soft accent chair from the Drew Barrymore collection. 

Swivel all the way around in this beautiful, soft accent chair from the Drew Barrymore collection.  (Walmart)

From Drew Barrymore’s Walmart collection, this gorgeous accent chair brings elegance to your bedroom or living room while giving you a comfortable place to relax at the end of a long day. This oversized, super soft chair swivels 360 degrees so you get the perfect angle when watching TV. It comes in soft neutrals, from cream to light pink, to give your room a colorful but classy look. 

Better Homes & Gardens Juliet arc TV stand: $198

Add a modern touch to your TV setup with an arched TV stand. 

Add a modern touch to your TV setup with an arched TV stand.  (Walmart)

The Better Homes & Garden Juliet arc TV stand is a modern work of art that’ll look great under your TV. The arch design, a stylish feature on this sturdy wood stand, comes in three different stain options. You can fit TVs up to 65 inches and up to 100 pounds on top of the stand. 

Mainstays Ardent 6-drawer dresser: $168

Walmart’s Mainstays collection is affordable and well-made. 

Walmart’s Mainstays collection is affordable and well-made.  (Walmart)

Mainstays Ardent six-drawer dresser is a clean-looking, simple dresser that comes in two different wood finishes, black or white. This dresser will fit in with any style and provides ample storage space. Assembly is required, but it’s fast and simple.

87" corduroy sofa: $269.55 (46% off)

Original price: $499.99

A corduroy sofa is a comfortable centerpiece for your living room. 

A corduroy sofa is a comfortable centerpiece for your living room.  (Walmart)

Adding this corduroy sofa to your living room can really complete the room. The soft texture will be plenty warm during the cooler months, but won’t stick to you during hotter months. The solid wood frame can hold up to 400 pounds per seat, making it a sturdy option, which is great for households with pets or kids. You can pick from green, black, beige and grey corduroy. 

Better Homes & Gardens Bryant solid wood extendable dining table: $297

This beautifully-crafted table can hold up to eight people.

This beautifully-crafted table can hold up to eight people. (Walmart)

Fit the whole family around your new Better Homes & Garden extendable wood dining table. When extended, it can hold up to eight people. The finish comes in both honey and walnut, and the whole table is made from solid, real wood.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

