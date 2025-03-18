Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Event is happening now: get 50% off all your favorite makeup, haircare and skincare

Ulta is currently running its annual 21 Days of Beauty event, which features 50% off on over 250 items storewide. The sale runs until March 20, and certain deals are in-store and some are online-only. Diamond and Platinum members also get free shipping on top of the 50% off.

Whether you're looking to refresh your skincare routine, experiment with new makeup trends or stock up on your favorite essentials, Ulta’s sale provides the perfect chance to discover new favorites and revisit classics you love.

Original price: $23

Half Magic's Magic Flik eyeliner has a unique shape that hugs closer to your lash line. You can put on eyeliner in half the time and get a full 12 hours out of one swipe of the brush. It’s a waterproof and smudge-proof blend made from vegan ingredients, and it’s certified cruelty-free.

Original price: $29

Bakuchiol is a plant-based retinol alternative that helps with anti-aging naturally, and it’s the key ingredient in Dream Booster better aging serum. Other ingredients include sunflower, jojoba and squalane. The serum is gentle enough for daily use and safe for sensitive skin. You can help ease fine lines and wrinkles and get smoother skin with continued use.

Original price: $22

Sick of dry and brittle hair? The Verb hydrate mask hydrates and nourishes dry and frizzy hair. The main ingredients are argan and babassu oil, both of which deeply condition your hair, leaving it softer. The mask is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Original price: $18

Who doesn’t love glitter? The Sparkly Ever After all over glitter is a quick-drying gel glitter that’s Pediatrician and Dermatologist-approved. It’s made without nuts, gluten and parabens. You can choose from iridescent glitter, bronze glitter and pink glitter.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $38

Peter Thomas Roth’s Instant FIRMx temporary eye tightener helps instantly firm and smooth under-eye bags. You also get rid of fine lines and wrinkles temporarily, giving you an anti-aging effect instantly and over time.

The tightener is Ophthalmologist-tested and made with all skin types in mind. Instant FIRMx is made from a blend of silicates, seaweed, a peptide complex, alfalfa and lupine, all of which combine to heal wrinkles over time.