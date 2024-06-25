Turn your sunroom into a greenhouse with these finds

Having a sunroom in your home makes you one of the lucky ones. You have space to enjoy the sunshine and get some fresh air without all the mosquitoes and other bugs bothering you.

If your dream has been to add a little more life to your sunroom, transforming it into a greenhouse filled with plants, all you need are a few key products to get started.

From plant storage to seating space, this list has everything you need to start creating a thriving ecosystem, right in your own house.

Original price: $129.98

Since the main focus of your new sunroom is the plants, you need places to store plants. Large plant stands that can hold multiple plants can help you best utilize the space.

You can get a half-moon stand from Amazon with spots for more than a dozen plants. For other more unique shapes, Home Depot has options.

Original price: $31.99

Shelving that attaches to the walls of your sunroom creates even more space for plants. Get a set of eight classic wood shelves from Amazon, or grab a pair of modern shelves from Walmart that can be moved easily to follow the sun.

Easily hang plants from everywhere, the ceiling included, with hangers that anchor to the ceiling. Home Depot has a pulley system for hanging plants that makes watering your plants easy. You can get a whole planting hanging kit from Character. It has hanging options for a variety of wall types.

During colder months, heat-trapping thermal curtains can hold in the heat overnight. If it gets too hot in the summer, the curtains can also keep the sunroom cooler.

Amazon has affordable panels of thermal curtains in dozens of colors. Wayfair also has longer thermal curtains that block out light when you need it most.

Original price: $34.99

Although your sunroom likely gets plenty of light, in cooler months or during rainy seasons, UV lights keep your plants growing strong. Amazon sells clip-on grow lights, so you can clip them to tables or benches to get specific plants extra light. To light up the whole room, you can also get a larger hanging grow light from Home Depot.

You’re growing plants inside, so you’ll need a bunch of pots for all your favorite plants. Amazon sells a set of different sized pots for just over $20. You can also get a set of three more decorative pots from Wayfair, great for perennial plants.

Plants can be grown in more than just pots. Grow bags are designed to grow larger plants. They’re an affordable way to grow a lot of plants in one area. Amazon and Home Depot have colorful grow bag options you can choose from.

Original price $162.99

A greenhouse is a relaxing space that you’ll want to spend plenty of time in, so you need some seating to enjoy it. A bistro set doesn’t take up a lot of space, but you still get a table and a few chairs to relax in.

Amazon has a small wooden set for under $200 and Walmart sells iron sets in funky colors that are slightly more expensive.

Hanging chairs are just plain fun to sit in. There are hundreds of options, but one that is anchored into the ceiling is more practical for saving on space. Wayfair sells a comfy, stylish hanging chair that’ll blend into any greenhouse.

Prefer a hammock to a chair? Yellow Leaf has bohemian hammock chairs you’ll want to spend hours in.

Original price: $29.99

Unless you have a water source readily available in your sunroof, you'll need a way to water your plants. Plant watering globes, like these from Amazon, can be filled with water and inserted into your plant pots to slowly water your plants. Plus, they make beautiful decorations.

Walmart has a pack of six adorable plant-watering bird-shaped planter inserts that can also be refilled and placed in your plant pots.

Original price: $101.99

A potting bench doubles as storage for your planting tools and another surface for plants. They come in all shapes and sizes depending on the vibe you’re trying to create. You’ll find a basic, open-concept metal potting bench from Wayfair, or Amazon also sells a simple wooden potting bench.

Greenhouses and sunrooms both get hot quickly in the summer, so a fan can help circulate the air and cool down the room. Any type of fan works, but a solar fan, like this one from Amazon, is a green solution worth considering. Outfit the room with a more sleek-looking fan with this oscillating fan from Wayfair, complete with lights built in.