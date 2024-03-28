Give your sunroom a makeover with these 10 products

A sunroom provides a warm place to relax during most seasons. If yours has been sitting idle all winter long, it might be time for a makeover.

Take a cue from all those HGTV shows and throw down a run, add some new curtains and pick out the right furniture. Even if you’re on a budget, we’ve got some finds that everyone will love.

A rug can make a room, and this affordable Jonathan Y rug is the perfect option for indoor and outdoor spaces. It gives off a Bohemian style and comes in a variety of colors and sizes.

For some vintage charm, add this three-piece bistro table set made from cast aluminum. It looks like a table you'd find in an English garden and can easily fit into small spaces.

25Ft G40 Globe String Lights $14.99, was $19.95

While sunrooms get plenty of sun during the day, you may want some mood lighting at night. This string of globe lights offers 25 feet of lighting and is easy to hang up around your room.

A sunroom is the perfect place for plants. Consider this bamboo plant stand to add up to seven plants to your room. It is easy to put together and fits nicely in small spaces.

These linen curtains are perfect if you want to keep some sunlight out during hot days or add some privacy to your sunroom. You can choose from various colors and lengths. Plus, you get two panels for the price of one.

For different style linen curtains, find beautiful options through Magic Linens.

Giantex Writing Desk with 4 Drawers $142.99, was $149.99

If you want to turn a part of your sunroom into a writing room, this writing desk offers plenty of drawer space but is small enough to fit well in most spaces. You can choose from black, pink or white.

If you want a truly vintage desk, Chairish offers unique options, most of which are currently on sale.

Spend your days relaxing or reading in your hammock swing out in your sunroom. With a 500 lb. capacity, this swing is perfect for all ages. Just attach it to the ceiling using the secure chain and hook included.

You can buy hammock swings on Amazon or through Walmart.

If you want an easy DIY project that’ll completely transform your sunroom, consider peel-and-stick flooring. These beautiful titles look realistic but are easy to apply and are affordable. Find all of your peel-and-stick flooring options through WallPops.

TYBOATLE Linen Fabric Modern Small Loveseat Sofa Couch $74.99, was $78.99

If you prefer a more relaxing lounging spot in your sunroom, a small loveseat like this Tyboatle couch is the perfect addition to your room. It comfortably fits two people and is very affordable.

You can find other affordable love seat and sofa options through Wayfair.

Suncatchers display rainbows throughout the entire room and add some fun to your sunroom. This six-piece suncatcher set is beautiful to look at and will catch the sun from every angle.

Wayfair also carries suncatchers you can put up throughout your sunroom.

