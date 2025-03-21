Here's what's trending on the beach for summer 2025

As summer rolls in, sunny vacations and warm-weather outings are on the horizon, so it’s time to start pulling together your favorite women’s beach outfits. This season's fashion trends reflect a harmonious blend of vibrant, bold designs and effortlessly chic styles, perfect for lounging by the water and exploring beachside locales. Whether breezy cover-ups, eye-catching swimsuits or versatile sundresses, summer fashion expresses individuality while staying cool in the heat.

From lounging under the hot sun to dining by the shore, a collection of on-trend pieces elevates your beachwear game. Here are 10 must-have beach outfits and accessories from popular retailers to keep you fashionable all summer.

A beach coverup that doubles as a dress? Yes, please! This Anrabess crochet dress is a must-have this summer, offering a blend of comfort and bohemian style. The intricate crochet pattern is lightweight and breathable, perfect for hot days on the beach. It pairs beautifully with a bikini or floral one-piece , making it versatile for beach strolls or poolside lounging. Available in several colors, it adds a chic layer to your swimwear.

Vintage-inspired high-waisted bikinis like this one at Cupshe are making a splash this season, combining retro charm with modern appeal. The flattering high-rise bottoms and bra-style top provide extra coverage and support, while the bold floral print makes a stylish statement. If you prefer less busy and more basic, Nordstrom offers a similar style in solid colors.

Flowy bohemian maxi dresses – like this one by State at Stitch Fix – are perfect for a day at the beach or an evening dinner. The relaxed fit and vibrant print captures the free-spirited summer vibe. Look for lightweight fabrics for added breathability (and as a bonus, the polyester blend won’t wrinkle when you pack it). Pair it with strappy sandals for a complete look.

Sheer sarong wraps like this one at Walmart are a versatile beach essential. These lightweight wraps can be styled in various ways, such as a skirt, dress or shawl. They offer a modest yet breezy layer over your swimwear, making them perfect for transitioning from the beach to nearby cafés or shops. Or if you prefer a swimsuit that has a built-in coverup, consider this two-in-one style at Old Navy .

A jumpsuit like this boho style at Cupshe is an easy yet elegant one-and-done option for resort wear. The cinching belted waistband and wide legs offer both freedom of movement and style. Perfect for beachside dinners, it can be dressed up or down with beachy statement jewelry , a straw bag and block heel sandals .

Striped swimsuits like this one by American Trends at Amazon are a timeless choice for the beach. These one-piece swimsuits feature bold stripe patterns and a flattering intricate back design. Pair it with oversized sunglasses and a floppy straw hat for a classic beach-ready outfit. Consider this Nordstrom bikini if you prefer to earn your stripes in two pieces instead of one.

Practical and trendy, coverup pants like this pair at Cupshe provide pull-on-and-go ease. These pants are great for beachside activities, allowing freedom of movement while maintaining a chic appearance. These $7 Aeropostale tanks with built-in shelf bras complete the look while taking up minimal space in your luggage.

Tankini sets like this Sidefeel style at Walmart are a versatile and modest swimwear option for those who want more coverage. It features a ruched padded top with tummy control and moderate coverage swim bottoms. Pair your tankini with a wide-brimmed hat and flip-flops for a classic summer look. Don’t forget the sunscreen .

These Breezy Lane kimonos are a stylish and versatile addition to your beach wardrobe. The flowy, open-front garments are perfect for layering over swimsuits, jeans or pairing with cutoff shorts and a tank . With their breezy fabrics and eye-catching patterns (with more than a dozen to choose from), Kimonos can easily transition from beachwear to casual evening attire – at a wallet-friendly price.

