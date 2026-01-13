Get a head start on tax season: Save up to 40% on TurboTax and H&R Block filing software

Tax season doesn’t have to be stressful. Easy-to-download programs like TurboTax Home & Business, H&R Block Deluxe & State and TurboTax Deluxe Federal & State guide you step by step through filing, while helping pinpoint deductions and credits. Buying tax software now gives you time to prepare well ahead of the April 15 deadline, and the best part is that some of the most trusted options are on sale on Amazon.

Original price: $79.99

If you’re a homeowner, donate to a charity or have significant medical costs, the TurboTax Deluxe 2025 is a smart pick. The software checks for more than 375 deductions and credits, imports W-2s and mortgage info, and calculates the value of charitable donations. You’ll get five federal e-files and one state return included ($40 value). Plus, a built-in audit risk meter flags indicates your likelihood of a tax audit. One-on-one support from an expert is also available if you need it (for an additional fee).

Original price: $114.99

Best for freelancers, contractors and those with a side hustle, the TurboTax Premier 2025 helps you file both personal and business taxes in one place. It identifies job-related deductions and provides five federal e-files and one state return via download ($40 value). Connect with a tax professional for one-on-one advice (for an additional fee).

Original price: $129.99

If you sold stocks, bonds, mutual funds or own rental property, file using TurboTax Home and Business desktop edition 2025. Designed to maximize investment and rental income, the software uses a step-by-step filing process. Five federal e-files and one state return are available via download (state e-file sold separately). Also, if you want one-on-one guidance, like the first three options, you can receive support from a tax expert (for an additional fee).

Original price: $189.99

TurboTax Business 2025 federal tax return is designed for S Corporations, C Corporations, LLCs, partnerships and estates. It breaks down the process to better uncover industry-specific deductions. Five federal e-files are included, and W-2s and 1099s can be created using Quick Employer Forms.

Original price: $59.99

If you just need simple tax filing software, this H&R Block Deluxe + State 2025 has you covered. It's straightforward and walks you through your filing, step-by-step. You’ll get five free federal e-files, unlimited prep and printing and a one state program included ($39.95 value). Accuracy checks, audit flag risks and support for reporting income from investments, stock sales, retirement and more are built in. DeductionPro spots deductions for mortgage interest, real estate taxes and charitable donations.

Original price: $84.99

If you rely on income from gigs, clients or rental properties, the H&R Block Premium 2025 covers a wide range of deductions. The software comes with five federal e-files, unlimited prep and printing and one state return (a $39.95 value). You’ll have resources for self-employment deductions (Schedule C), rental income and expenses (Schedule E) and investment income like stocks or retirement withdrawals. It’s everything you need to file with confidence, without overcomplicating the process.

H&R Block Deluxe 2025 is an even simpler option makes filing simple with step-by-step Q&A guidance and real-time answers with AI Tax Assist. This one's as simple as it gets. The software facilitates the import of W-2s, 1099s and even last year’s return. It supports itemized deductions (Schedule A), includes an accuracy review to check for errors and assesses your audit risk. File up to five federal returns online, and the software also lets you prepare and print as many returns as needed. State returns can be added in the program for $39.95.

