File your taxes for free with TurboTax through Feb. 28 – Here’s how

Tax season is here, and while filing may not top your current to-do list, waiting until the April 15 deadline only adds stress. TurboTax’s mobile app walks you through the process step by step from your phone, and right now eligible users can file federal and state returns — including many complex situations — for free.

If you did not use TurboTax last year and complete your return through the mobile app by Feb. 28, you may qualify for the free offer. That means you can file from your phone without paying extra fees. Below, we break down how the app works, what it includes and how to qualify.

TurboTax is running a limited-time offer that lets eligible users file federal and state taxes for free through its mobile app. The offer covers many common tax situations. To qualify, you must start and file your return in the TurboTax app, choose the "Do It Yourself" option and not have filed with TurboTax last year. You must submit your return by Feb. 28, 2026.

Users can upload a photo of their W-2 and complete the process in the app. The platform also supports more complex returns, including Schedule C for freelance income, Schedule D for stocks and cryptocurrency and Schedule E for rental income, at no cost when filed through the app by the deadline.

What is TurboTax?

TurboTax is a tax software from Intuit that helps individuals and small business owners file federal and state income taxes. The TurboTax mobile app lets users prepare and submit returns from a phone by answering guided questions about income, deductions and credits. Users can snap a photo of a W-2 and the app imports data from more than 1 million employers. It also includes Intuit Assist, an artificial intelligence tool that provides explanations and support when needed.

How do I file for free with this deal?

Filing through the TurboTax mobile app is straightforward. Download the app, choose the "Do It Yourself" option and submit your return by 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 28, 2026. If you did not file with TurboTax last year, you may qualify for the offer — even if you used the service in prior years.

FAQs

What happens if I file my taxes after Feb. 28?

If you file after Feb. 28, 2026, the limited-time free offer no longer applies. TurboTax charges its regular rates, which vary based on your tax situation.

What if I have a complex tax situation?

If your return includes freelance income, investments such as stocks or cryptocurrency or rental property, you may still qualify to file for free under this promotion. The app may prompt you to upgrade to Standard, Deluxe or Premium, but TurboTax waives those fees if you file in the mobile app by the deadline.

What if I filed with TurboTax last year?

If you filed with TurboTax last year, you are not eligible for this promotion. However, you may still qualify for the free filing offer if you used TurboTax in earlier years.

File for free through TurboTax when you complete your return in the mobile app by Feb. 28, 2026. The offer covers federal and state returns and may apply to many tax situations. If your return requires Standard, Deluxe or Premium, TurboTax waives those fees when you file in the app by the deadline. This promotion is separate from TurboTax Free Edition, which is available year-round on the web and in the app.