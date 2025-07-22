Serve up summer fun with these kitchen gadgets, from ice cream makers to pizza ovens

The right kitchen gadgets can upgrade your next summer gathering. Forget basic appliances ; think margarita makers for instant frozen cocktails, countertop pizza ovens for a taste of Italy in your own backyard and ice cream attachments for custom frozen desserts.

Shop these kitchen tools, appliances and gadgets that take summer entertaining to the next level.

This 36 oz frozen drink machine from Margaritaville is designed for parties, delivering resort-style slushies and alcoholic beverages with the flick of a switch. Don’t forget these margarita mix packets for bar-quality drinks at a moment’s notice. Plus, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

With this portable pizza oven, you can whip up artisan-style 12-inch pizzas in just 60 seconds. The oven (which works with wood, charcoal or gas) heats up to 950 degrees and has a glass door that lets your guests savor the show. Blackstone also makes a solid version that’s powered by propane, if you prefer that.

Whether you're baking, air-frying, dehydrating or roasting, this Ninja indoor/outdoor multicooker handles 10 cooking functions in one sleek unit. Its oven‑style design includes racks for pizzas, kebabs or roasted veggies and an air-fry setting to give a crisp crunch without adding extra oil. Compact yet versatile, it’s excellent for poolside cooking. Don’t forget this extra-large nesting cutting board , which also doubles as a serving platter.

This classic attachment transforms your stand mixer into an ice cream parlor. Just freeze the bowl, attach and let the paddle churn out two quarts of your favorite frozen treat — homemade ice cream, gelato or sorbet. Choose your own mix-ins and watch it churn, making it a fun interactive dessert station at barbecues or parties.

The Ninja Creami takes ordinary ingredients and turns them into custom frozen treats. Easily create your own personalized ice cream, sorbet or milkshake to delight guests with a refreshing, cool dessert tailored to their tastes. Cuisinart’s Fast Freeze ice cream maker works similarly.

One of the most versatile prep tools on the market, Cuisinart’s 13-cup food processor handles chopping, slicing, shredding and puréeing with ease. Pull it out for quick pico de gallo, coleslaw, salsas or homemade dips in seconds. The large 13-cup bowl is ideal for batch preparation and the included small bowl is perfect for pesto or serving slivers. Stainless steel blades and discs make cleanup simple, so you're not tied to the prep stage all day. Ninja also makes its own version.

This Blackstone griddle kit includes everything you need to elevate taco night into an experience — taco racks, a tortilla warmer and a topping tray. Just heat tortillas on your griddle or stove top, stack them neatly in the racks and let guests fill and fold without the mess. The tortilla warmer keeps shells soft and pliable, so they don’t crack during assembly, while the topping tray keeps all fixings in one spot—ideal for easy replenishment and a clean serving area. Consider buying the Rice Robot for a perfectly cooked rice side dish.

This countertop electric smoker from GE allows you to enjoy the flavor of real wood-smoked food indoors, without filling your home with smoke. It converts smoke into warm air, minimizing odors and preventing smoke alarms from triggering. It boasts five adjustable settings, six preset programs (including options for brisket, ribs, chicken and salmon) and a built-in temperature probe, all controllable via Wi‑Fi. For this one, you’ll need wood pellets , so don’t forget to pick some up.

