Carve like a pro with these 8 Thanksgiving carving knives

Carving the Thanksgiving turkey is a high-stakes moment. Everyone is watching you, and they’ve all been waiting hours for the meal. The right knife can turn a messy hack job into clean, confident slices. From powerful electric models to classic, ultra-sharp carving sets, we’ve found some of the best Thanksgiving carving knives to help you get the job done right.

If you’re looking for a truly unique carving set, go with this HexClad Damascus steel set (Fox is an investor in HexClad). The knife and fork are made with 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel, which is known for its extreme durability. Each also has a gorgeous green Pakaawood handle that stands out. The knife is hand-sharpened by experienced craftspeople, so you’ll be able to cut through your turkey like it’s butter.

Cutluxe makes an affordable carving knife that’s still plenty sharp. Forged from German steel, the 56+ Rockwell hardness makes this knife durable and long-lasting. The black pakkawood handle gives you a comfortable grip as you carve. Designed with brisket in mind, the knife can cut through all kinds of meat with ease.

WÜSTHOF is a German knife brand that’s been around for more than 200 years. They make world-class knives that are known for being long-lasting and razor sharp. The classic carving set includes a carbon stainless steel knife and a carving fork. Designed to resist rust, the blade on the latest edition of the carving knife is 20% sharper than previous models.

Dalstrong’s Valhalla Series slicing knife gives you surgical levels of precision in a beautiful package. It is made from steel with a titanium coating for added durability. The handle is made from a blend of wood and resin for a unique look. The knife comes with a genuine leather sheath that will keep your knife (and you) safe.

Made with Japanese steel, the Misen carving set stays sharper longer than German steel. Misen is another well-known brand that doesn’t compromise on style or quality. The knife cuts through turkey joints and even bone. The handle is crafted from an ultra-strong plastic material that’s easy to wash and even easier to hold. Left-handed and right-handed carvers can use the knife comfortably.

Shun makes a 9-inch carving knife with a Pakkawood handle that's comfortable and secure while you’re cutting. Handcrafted in Japan, the knife is made using a centuries-old technique. A total of 68 layers of Damascus steel make up the knife that also has hollow ground indentations that help food slide off easily. This knife is smaller than other carving knives, which is better for inexperienced handlers or carvers with smaller hands.

Hamilton Beach’s electric carving knife is both affordable and efficient. Since it’s electric, all the hard work is done for you. All you need to do is hold on and direct the knife. The extra-long five-foot cord means you can easily reach your table when you need to carve. The knife also includes a carving fork and a case that fits the fork and knife.

BLACK+DECKER also makes an affordable electric carving knife that can saw through your turkey fast. The serrated blade never needs to be sharpened. Simply press the blade release button to take the blade out of the knife, and pop it in the dishwasher for a faster, safer cleanup. You can keep your hands safe with the safety lock button that prevents the blade from moving while you’re using it.

