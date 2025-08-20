How to build a streaming setup that fits your home – and your wallet

Upgrading your streaming setup may mean replacing your outdated TV, adding a soundbar so you can actually hear what’s going on or finally mounting your TV so you can see it better.

No matter what your budget is, we’ve lined up everything you need to give your streaming setup a facelift. There are options less than $300 all the way up to $2,000. And for those who want the latest and greatest tech, no matter how much it costs, we have options for you, too.

Streaming setups for less than $300

TV wall mount for 32 to 65-inch TVs: on sale for $39.97 (18% off), originally: $48.99

TV stand for 55-inch TV: on sale for $78.84 (21% off), originally $99.99

Amazon Fire TV Stick: on sale for $29.99 (40% off), originally $49.99

Original price: $129.99

An Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series TV is a small but powerful option with Alexa built in. You can use the Alexa Voice Remote to search for shows, switch inputs and more. Fire TV also comes built in, which offers all your favorite streaming apps in one place. Parents can take advantage of the parental control feature that helps you block content based on program ratings, or you can block entire channels.

Original price: $119.99

Amp up the sound on your small TV with an Amazon Fire TV soundbar. It seamlessly connects with Fire TVs and other Amazon devices to deliver fuller, clearer sound. Using Dolby Audio, your shows, movies and games will sound better and more immersive. The compact design means you can easily tuck this soundbar under your TV on a stand or shelf.

Streaming setups for less than $500

Roku Smart TV 2025: on sale for $139.99 (22% off), originally $179.99

TV stand with sliding barn doors for TVs up to 65": on sale for $139.99 (58% off), originally $329.99

No stud TV mount: $39.99

Roku HD Streaming Stick: $29

LED TV backlight: $34.99

Original price: $169.99

If you want a TV that’s a little larger and more powerful but that still won’t break the bank, a Vizio 40-inch Smart TV will do the trick. Full HD means a clear image that traditional HD TVs just don't have. The full array of LED backlights paired with Active Pixel Tuning means your shows look more realistic than ever before. Create a Vizio account on your new TV and get access to free channels and all your favorite streaming apps in one place.

Original price: $159.99

Feel like you're watching TV in the theater with a Sony S100F soundbar. There aren’t a dozen complicated wires involved, just connect via Bluetooth or use a single HDMI cord, and you’re ready to go. The soundbar is mountable, but it’s still small enough to fit on any size TV stand. You get a deep sound with a built-in Bass Reflex speaker, and you can use the voice enhancement feature when you’re watching a show with hushed dialogue.

Streaming setups for less than $1,000

TCL 55" 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV: on sale for $249.99 (24% off), originally $329.99

63" farmhouse TV stand: on sale for $144.99 (17% off), originally $173.99

Brittane sage green TV stand for TVs up to 78": on sale for $279.99 (16% off), originally $333.99

Full motion TV wall mount for 42" to 85" TVs: on sale for $46.74 (33% off), originally $69.99

Roku Streambar 4K: on sale for $96.91 (25% off), originally $129.99

The Samsung 58-inch Class Crystal Smart TV is a high-end TV packed with features that make your TV-watching experience more enjoyable. Motion Xcelerator predicts the movements between frames and smooths them out for enhanced picture clarity, while Color Booster delivers more high-contrast coloring to create a realistic viewing experience.

Bose is well-known for its crystal-clear, powerhouse speakers that truly deliver, and this Bose TV speaker is no exception. The compact design keeps your streaming setup organized, but the speaker still packs a punch. Two angled drivers deliver a realistic listening and viewing experience. The speaker also clarifies and elevates dialogue, so you never miss a word. You can connect up to three devices at a time with HDMI, Optical and AUX cords, but you can also connect via Bluetooth and play music and podcasts.

Streaming setups for under $2,000

Samsung 85" 4K Smart TV: $999.99

MaxMotion wall mount for 42" to 90" TVs: on sale for $97.99 (7% off), originally $104.99

TV stand with electric fireplace: on sale for $279.99 (44% off), originally $499.99

Surround sound bar: on sale for $129.99 (28% off), originally $179.99

Philips Hue Play wall washer lights: $219.99

Original price: $1,299.99

A Hisense 75-inch Class U6 Series Smart Fire TV is a bright, ultra-realistic TV with Alexa built in. The Mini-LED technology makes a major difference, enhancing scenes so they’re more realistic. There are deeper shadows, brighter highlights and virtually no halos, helping you to feel like you’re part of the universe you’re watching. Enhanced using AI, Sports Mode transforms games by eliminating lag and enhancing colors to make you feel like you’re in the stands.

Apple enthusiasts can transform their streaming experience by using Apple TV. It works like most other streaming devices: just plug it into your TV with an HDMI cord, and you get access to the Apple universe right on your TV. Apple users with iPhones, iPads or MacBooks can connect instantly to access Apple Fitness+, Arcade and Music. Plus, using AirPlay, you can wirelessly send photos, videos or cast your whole screen from your device to the TV. The whole system is controlled with the included remote that has voice control.

Latest and greatest streaming setups

Samsung 83" Class OLED TV: on sale for $3,299.99 (39% off), originally $5,399.99

Samsung 98" Class Crystal UHD TV: $2,499.99

Modern reeded TV stand with arched doors: on sale for $329.99 (24% off), originally $436.99

Extendable stand for TVs up to 85": $449.99

Full motion TV wall mount with power strip: on sale for $119.97 (25% off), originally $159.97

LG’s 65-inch Smart TV comes with signature OLED technology that creates a stellar picture quality with over 8 million self-lit pixels that make for accurate colors and enhanced brightness. The Brightness Boosting tech also makes your TV shine by eliminating dark shadows, even in older shows and movies.

When you watch the LG 65-inch Smart TV, it’ll feel like you’ve been teleported to the theater thanks to the Dolby Vision, Filmmaker and Dolby Atmos built in. Vision and Atmos combine to make your shows glow with extraordinary colors while improving sound. Filmmaker Mode allows you to see films as the director intended.

Take TV backlighting to the next level with the Philips Hue Signe gradient floor lamp. The ultra-slim design can be tucked next to your TV stand or placed anywhere in your home, and it can light up your entire room. Or, if you prefer, just light up behind your TV by attaching a dimmer to the lamp. You can use the Hue app to control the lamp, or you can control it with a remote or with your voice via Alex, Apple or Google Assistant.