11 storage solutions to help maximize your space

Living small is a fad right now, with more and more people opting to live in tiny homes or transform sheds into comfortable quarters. Tiny homes are more affordable, but it takes some creativity to make the most of these spaces.

Whether you’re nestled in a cozy tiny home, living in a compact apartment or a small dorm room, having enough storage is a necessity. With a bit of thinking and a few key items, you can transform even the most cramped living space into a functional, well-organized home. The storage options below can help you reduce clutter while storing your most important possessions.

Bedroom storage can be hard to come by in small spaces, so you need to get it anywhere you can. A bed frame with built-in storage provides a lot of storage for blankets, pillows, clothes and more. For a simple platform frame, Wayfair has you covered. It has five pull-out drawers, including an extra-large one at the foot of the bed. Amazon has a wood bed frame with pull-out wire drawers on both sides. It also has a lighted headboard with even more space on the built-in shelf.

You can find couches in all different shapes and sizes with storage built into them. Amazon has a modern couch with wooden shelving all around it and extra storage underneath. The couch also folds out into a bed. Wayfair has a small two-seater couch with storage underneath the cushions. The couch is wrinkle-resistant, pet-friendly, and dust-repellent.

Instead of taking up a closet with bulky blankets, display your blankets on a blanket ladder. Amazon has a simple black blanket ladder that’s thin enough so it won’t take up too much space. It has six rungs that can hold a couple of blankets each.

Save some space in your cabinets by switching to magnetic spice jars. This set of 20 magnetic spice jars can be stuck to your refrigerator to save space. They’re hexagonal glass jars that come with labels for a wide variety of spices.

A coffee table can easily become a place to store books, your laptop, candles and everything in between. One with storage helps you keep your space clean. Amazon has a basic wooden coffee table with two drawers and a lift top that unveils even more storage. You can also find a farmhouse table with storage on Wayfair.

Aside from filling your home with open shelving, corner shelves are particularly useful, giving you space where you otherwise wouldn’t have any. On Amazon, you can find a set of two shelving units consisting of four shelves each that are ideal for minimalists. Walmart also has a three-pack of wooden corner shelves. The set comes with all the hardware necessary to hang them in minutes.

Hooks are a big deal in tiny spaces. They provide places for hats, coats, pots and pans and everything in between. This set of 10 cast iron hooks is strong and easy to hang anywhere. The distressed cast iron makes these hooks ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

Amazon’s hanging kitchen rail is easily installed over your sink or on any kitchen wall, and comes with 14 hooks for all your kitchen utensils. Wayfair has a brass kitchen rail that looks almost like an antique. There are 10 hooks included with the 40-inch rod.

Items you use the most can double as decorations in tiny spaces. This cutting board from Amazon has multiple functions: it can be used as a cutting board, a charcuterie board or be hung on the wall as kitchen décor. For a high-quality cutting board you’ll want to show off, HexClad has a medium-sized walnut cutting board that’s gorgeous to look at and functions even better.

Storage baskets double as storage and décor. Amazon has a set of four rope baskets in different sizes, perfect for a variety of belongings. You can also get a set of six collapsible storage bins that fit snuggly underneath most bed platforms.

Adding a giant pegboard to a wall in your tiny space provides dozens of spaces to hang your belongings. You can find more decorative pegboards, like this pegboard from Amazon that comes with a mirror on one side. Wayfair’s pegboard shelf is a simpler, smaller version.