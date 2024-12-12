Pack up Christmas like a pro with these 12 storage solutions starting at $12

Investing in proper storage for your holiday decor protects your decorations, keeps them looking great year after year and makes setting up and packing away less stressful. These smart storage solutions will help you keep all your holiday gear neat, safe and ready to go next season.

Latest deals

Collapsible ornament storage box:$22.99 (54% off)

Christmas ornament storage with telescoping height: $329.99

Maye ornament storage: $34.99 (29% off)

Moisture resistant wreath bag, set of 2: $29.99 (35% off)

Large Christmas tree storage bag: $12.34

Plastic ornament storage box: $15.59 (22% off)

Nutcracker and figurine collectible storage box: $79.99 (68% off)

Christmas ornament storage box with dividers: $35.69

Plastic Christmas organizer bins, 4-pack: $64.99

Christmas light storage reels and organizer: $32.99

Store 6- to 7.5-foot artificial Christmas trees with ease in this Christmas tree rolling cinch bag. It comes with smooth wheels for easy transport. A sturdy bottom insert keeps the bag upright, dual zipper pulls provide full access and built-in cinch straps compress bulky branches. Plus, there’s an interior pocket with an ID window to keep accessories organized and easy to find.

Original price: $399

Don’t just toss your precious ornaments in a cardboard box. This ornament storage bin on on wheels holds up to 120 ornaments with removable trays and soft dividers to keep everything safe. It expands so you can easily grab what you need without digging through the whole thing. Plus, it has a front pocket, sturdy handles and wheels to roll it wherever you need.

STOP BUYING THESE EVERYDAY ESSENTIALS IN STORES – THEY'RE CHEAPER ON AMAZON

Original price: $69.99

This durable canvas storage bag fits wreaths up to 48 inches and comes with a secure zipper closure for easy packing. A clear window lets you see what’s inside, and the tear-resistant fabric keeps your holiday décor protected season after season.

This extra-large rolling strorage bag fits a full-size artificial tree or a mix of smaller trees, wreaths, garlands and more. A zip-away mesh top section keeps delicate items separated from bulky greenery, and the steel frame with oversized wheels makes it easy to roll wherever you need.

With a corrugated cardboard divider to hold up to 54 ornaments, this clear storage bin makes packing up ornaments simple. The latched handles lock the lid on tight, and the clear sides make it easy to see what’s inside.

Original price: $81.99

Nearly 5 feet long and made with sturdy, waterproof material, this rolling tree storage bag is built to hold a large artificial Christmas tree or multiple smaller ones. The built-in wheels, pull handles and carry straps make it easy to haul from the living room to the garage. Plus, it folds flat when not in use.

22 HOLIDAY HOSTING ESSENTIALS THAT MAKE ENTERTAINING STRESS-FREE

Keep your holiday lights tangle-free with this light storage container. It comes with four light wraps to hold strings up to 16 feet long, so everything stays organized and ready to hang. A secure, weathertight seal protects your holiday gear from dust, dirt and moisture.

Original price: $16.35

Keep your wreath in shape and look great season after season with this plastic storage bag from Amazon. The bags' roomy design allows for storing multiple wreaths of up to 36-inches or other seasonal items like garlands and lights. It’s made from durable, tarp-like fabric that holds up in garages, attics or wherever your holiday gear gets stashed.

Original price: $31.45

Keep your gift wrap supplies in order with the Container Store's customized gift wrap center. This comprehensive storage system includes a long under-bed box with ample space for storing gift wrap rolls. It is also designed with a shoebox and three accessory boxes to organize ribbons, bows, tags, tape and pens.

Make the most of your space with this underbed ornament storage box. It holds up to 96 ornaments with cardboard dividers to keep them safe. The slim design slides easily under your bed, so packing up after the holidays is a breeze.

11 DEALS FROM THE FOX NEWS SHOP PERFECT FOR SPREADING HOLIDAY CHEER

Original price: $59.99

Skip disassembling your tree altogether and store it intact inside this upright Christmas Tree bag . It slips over your fully assembled tree. It zips up quickly, cinches at the base to keep things snug and has sturdy black handles for easy moving. Plus, it is made of a durable tar material so you can store it anywhere and your tree will be protected.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $79.99

The TreeKeeper Christmas Nutcracker green storage bag from the Container Store is a great way to store your precious figurines. It has enough space to store up to nine of your collectible nutcrackers, with sturdy dividers to keep them separated and protected. There’s even a front pocket for little extras.