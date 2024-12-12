Expand / Collapse search
Pack up Christmas like a pro with these 12 storage solutions starting at $12

These Christmas storage finds keep the chaos in check

Tidy up the tree, the lights and everything in between with these clever storage picks.

Investing in proper storage for your holiday decor protects your decorations, keeps them looking great year after year and makes setting up and packing away less stressful. These smart storage solutions will help you keep all your holiday gear neat, safe and ready to go next season.

Collapsible ornament storage box:$22.99 (54% off)
Christmas ornament storage with telescoping height: $329.99
Maye ornament storage: $34.99 (29% off)
Moisture resistant wreath bag, set of 2: $29.99 (35% off)
Large Christmas tree storage bag: $12.34
Plastic ornament storage box: $15.59 (22% off)
Nutcracker and figurine collectible storage box: $79.99 (68% off)
Christmas ornament storage box with dividers: $35.69
Plastic Christmas organizer bins, 4-pack: $64.99
Christmas light storage reels and organizer: $32.99

Christmas tree rolling cinch bag: $105.99

This storage bag compresses bulky branches for easier storage.

Amazon $105.99

Store 6- to 7.5-foot artificial Christmas trees with ease in this Christmas tree rolling cinch bag. It comes with smooth wheels for easy transport. A sturdy bottom insert keeps the bag upright, dual zipper pulls provide full access and built-in cinch straps compress bulky branches. Plus, there’s an interior pocket with an ID window to keep accessories organized and easy to find.

Ornament storage box on wheels: $249 (38% off)

Original price: $399

This storage bin is built to actually protect your favorite holiday decorations.

This storage bin is built to actually protect your favorite holiday decorations. (Amazon)

Amazon $399 $249

Don’t just toss your precious ornaments in a cardboard box. This ornament storage bin on on wheels holds up to 120 ornaments with removable trays and soft dividers to keep everything safe. It expands so you can easily grab what you need without digging through the whole thing. Plus, it has a front pocket, sturdy handles and wheels to roll it wherever you need.

Wreath storage container: $26.99 (61% off)

Original price: $69.99

Store your wreath with minimal squishing.

Store your wreath with minimal squishing. (Wayfair)

This durable canvas storage bag fits wreaths up to 48 inches and comes with a secure zipper closure for easy packing. A clear window lets you see what’s inside, and the tear-resistant fabric keeps your holiday décor protected season after season.

Artificial tree storage bag with wheels: $279.99

Keep your artificial tree looking beautiful for longer with this bag.

Keep your artificial tree looking beautiful for longer with this bag. (Wayfair)

This extra-large rolling strorage bag fits a full-size artificial tree or a mix of smaller trees, wreaths, garlands and more. A zip-away mesh top section keeps delicate items separated from bulky greenery, and the steel frame with oversized wheels makes it easy to roll wherever you need.

Clear ornament storage box: $16.98

Store holiday decor in this lidded bin box.

Store holiday decor in this lidded bin box. (Lowe's)

With a corrugated cardboard divider to hold up to 54 ornaments, this clear storage bin makes packing up ornaments simpleThe latched handles lock the lid on tight, and the clear sides make it easy to see what’s inside. 

Rolling Christmas tree storage bag: $149 (40% off)

Original price: $81.99

This rolling tree bag makes packing up a breeze.

This rolling tree bag makes packing up a breeze. (Wayfair)

Nearly 5 feet long and made with sturdy, waterproof material, this rolling tree storage bag is built to hold a large artificial Christmas tree or multiple smaller ones. The built-in wheels, pull handles and carry straps make it easy to haul from the living room to the garage. Plus, it folds flat when not in use. 

Plastic light storage box: $19.98

This set-up lets you wrap and unwrap holiday lights with ease.

This set-up lets you wrap and unwrap holiday lights with ease. (Lowe's)

Keep your holiday lights tangle-free with this light storage container. It comes with four light wraps to hold strings up to 16 feet long, so everything stays organized and ready to hang. A secure, weathertight seal protects your holiday gear from dust, dirt and moisture.

Christmas wreath storage bag: $14.22 (30% off)

Original price: $16.35

Keep your wreaths dust free in these bags.

Keep your wreaths dust free in these bags. (Amazon)

Amazon $16.35 $14.22

Keep your wreath in shape and look great season after season with this plastic storage bag from Amazon. The bags' roomy design allows for storing multiple wreaths of up to 36-inches or other seasonal items like garlands and lights. It’s made from durable, tarp-like fabric that holds up in garages, attics or wherever your holiday gear gets stashed.

Gift wrap storage: $23.59 (25% off)

Original price: $31.45

Keep your gift wrap neat in this box.

Keep your gift wrap neat in this box. (The Container Store)

Keep your gift wrap supplies in order with the Container Store's customized gift wrap center. This comprehensive storage system includes a long under-bed box with ample space for storing gift wrap rolls. It is also designed with a shoebox and three accessory boxes to organize ribbons, bows, tags, tape and pens. 

Underbed Christmas ornament storage box: $29.99

This box is slim enough to fit under your bed.

This box is slim enough to fit under your bed. (Amazon)

Make the most of your space with this underbed ornament storage box. It holds up to 96 ornaments with cardboard dividers to keep them safe. The slim design slides easily under your bed, so packing up after the holidays is a breeze.

Upright Christmas tree bag: $21.99 (63% off)

Original price: $59.99

You won't even need to disassemble your tree with this storage solution.

You won't even need to disassemble your tree with this storage solution. (Wayfair)

Skip disassembling your tree altogether and store it intact inside this upright Christmas Tree bag. It slips over your fully assembled tree. It zips up quickly, cinches at the base to keep things snug and has sturdy black handles for easy moving. Plus, it is made of a durable tar material so you can store it anywhere and your tree will be protected. 

Nutcracker and figurine storage bag: $59.99 (25% off)

Original price: $79.99

Keep your Nutcrackers and figurines safe, season after season.

Keep your Nutcrackers and figurines safe, season after season. (The Container Store)

The TreeKeeper Christmas Nutcracker green storage bag from the Container Store is a great way to store your precious figurines. It has enough space to store up to nine of your collectible nutcrackers, with sturdy dividers to keep them separated and protected. There’s even a front pocket for little extras.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

