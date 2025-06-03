Stanley launches its summer collection, Messa Rose, featuring 3 new shades

Stanley is preparing for summer with its new Messa Rose collection. Inspired by the vibrant colors you see all summer, you can choose from a polished rose gold tumbler, a blue corn paisley and a conch floral paisley. A variety of products come in these new colors, including the classic Quenchers, IceFlow water bottles, wine tumblers, can coolers and flasks.

Stanley’s classic Quencher now comes in a blue corn paisley that gives wild West vibes. The 40-ounce cup will keep you hydrated, and your drinks will stay cold for hours. The comfort grip handle makes the cup easy to hold, even when it’s completely full. It’s also dishwasher-safe and comes with a reusable straw.

A Quencher ProTour tumbler comes with a flip straw instead of the usual reusable straw. The flip straw makes it easier to store your Stanley and sip from it only when you need to. Part of the Messa Rose collection, you can now get the cup in rose gold or blue corn.

Choose the IceFlow bottle when you want a more classic water bottle design. It’s a stainless-steel bottle with a flip straw and an easy-carry handle. Hydrate faster with the wider drink opening on the new spout. The bottle comes in the same rose gold that makes up part of the Messa Rose collection.

Keep your canned drinks colder for longer and avoid can sweat when you use an Everyday Slim Can Cooler Cup. It comes in blue corn paisley or a conch floral pattern. You can slip thin cans into the cooler, and they’ll stay cold for hours. The cup doubles as a small tumbler when you put on the included lid and use the reusable straw.

Wine lovers can get Stanley’s Reserve Wine Tumbler in a gorgeous polished rose gold. Complete with a splash-proof lid and a silicone base, you never have to worry about spilling your drinks. The stainless-steel the tumbler is made from helps keeps drinks insulated, so if you’re drinking cold white wine, it stays that way for hours.

Pack your lunch or leftovers in Stanley’s Adventure Fresh-To-Table Food Bowl and ensure it stays safe and delicious no matter where you’re going. The bowl has the same insulation all of Stanley’s cups come with, so your food will stay cold or hot longer. The clip-on lid makes it leakproof, and when you’re done using the bowl, just throw it in the dishwasher.

No matter what you’re drinking, Stanley’s Adventure Pre-Party Flask will keep it safe and discreet. The small flask packs a punch thanks to the leakproof design and insulated inside layer. The flask comes in conch floral, giving you the cowboy vibe you’re looking for this summer.