These trending stackable jewelry organizers are the ultimate storage solution

Leave tangled necklaces and mismatched earrings in the past. Stackers (aka stackable jewelry boxes) are the ultimate jewelry storage solution. These trays transform cluttered collections into curated displays, giving each piece a place for safe-keeping.

Find chic and efficient systems to store all of your fine jewelry and accessories.

Build your jewelry storage system with a classic starter set . Made from vegan leather and lined with soft velvet, this kit looks pretty while sorting your rings, earrings and necklaces. You can add layers to expand storage as needed. A similar set of stackable jewelry trays is available on Amazon.

As the name suggests, this ring and bracelet tray is the storage solution for your rings (including engagement rings) and bracelets. It features four compact compartments that accommodate a variety of jewelry pieces, a soft velvet lining that protects from scratches, and a modular design that can be stacked on top of other layers or put on display by itself. If you like this style of organizer, you might also consider this similar jewelry tray on Amazon, which houses each item in its own compartment and a lid.

Original price: $69.99

This five-layer jewelry box is designed to hold different types of jewelry, from rings to necklaces. The drawers allow you to tuck away rings, bracelets, watches and earrings, while the hooks neatly and gently hang necklaces. If you don’t need as much space, consider this two-layer version .

This three-tier box features a lockable design to keep valuables safe. It features velvet-lined compartments to prevent scratches or tarnishing, and multiple layers provide space to lay everything out nicely. Don’t forget to pick up some jewelry cleaner to keep all your valuables sparkly and shiny.

Original price: $32.99

Ideal for those seeking customizable storage, this five-layer tray box organizes your jewelry by type or frequency of use. The clear design allows you to see what's inside and the boxes tidily stack on top of each other. Check out this five-drawer acrylic jewelry box for another clear option.

This compact box from Stackers keeps valuables organized while you’re on the go. It’s small enough to be stashed in a handbag or gym bag, and its zippered closure ensures your items remain secure.A similar option, this layered mini case on Amazon houses two layers of rings, earrings and other small items.

Have a lot of necklaces? This zippered jewelry case is for you. Its thoughtful layout includes a pull-out necklace holder that ensures your chains remain untangled during travel. Additional compartments cater to rings and earrings, making this box a comprehensive solution for your accessories. If you prefer one that folds up instead, consider this 16-chain holder .

The Stackers watch and accessory box offers men a stylish and practical solution for storing accessories. The zipper ensures effortless access, while the interior watch roll safeguards your watches from scratches and dust. A divided tray keeps cufflinks and rings neatly organized, too. If you’d prefer to have all your items out in the open so you can grab and go, then check out this wooden tray with leather lining.

