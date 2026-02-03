19 lawn and garden products worth buying before spring hits

Getting your yard, garden and outdoor space spring-ready early saves time and stress later. From must-have weeding tools to rakes, wheelbarrows and gloves, these picks help you prepare long before your first bloom.

When it’s the right time to cut back overgrown plants, a solid pair of pruning shears is essential, and these shears are made to slice through thick branches, bushes and other woody growth. If you’re looking to reach low-hanging tree branches or higher brush on bushes, long-handled pruning shears help.

One of the best times to score deals on outdoor equipment is during the winter when demand is low. A leaf blower comes in handy in the spring when you’re ready to clean up all the debris left behind in the fall. This cordless model comes with two batteries and a charger.

As soon as the snow thaws, you’re often left with a mess on the ground. An expandable metal rake gathers leaves, acorns and branches quickly. The rake expands from one inch to 17 inches, making it a breeze to get to hard-to-reach areas and larger, more open spaces. There’s also a wide-mouth scooping rake for even faster cleanup, raking up large piles of leaves and scooping them into bags for collection.

Once you’ve gathered all the leaves in a pile, these scoops will get them into bags and the wheelbarrow quickly. They act as giant gloves, giving you the ability to move five times more leaves than with your hands or a rake. Since they're also weather and impact-resistant, they can take a beating.

After a long winter, most ground requires tilling before planting, and this soil tiller gets the task done. A cordless, electric tiller, on the other hand, requires just a push of a button and is more practical for larger yards.

Every year, top off the soil in your garden beds with fresh ground material for better growing conditions. A basic potting mix works well for raised garden beds, and this three-pack of Miracle-Gro soil is cost-effective and packed with nutrients. For in-ground planting, an organic gardening mix does the job well, and is a strong choice for both flowers and veggies.

Many insects help your garden, but gnats and beetles can damage plants fast. Simple products can help control them. Fly trap bags lure beetles when hung near your garden and can be tossed once full.

Peppermint oil also repels insects and some rodents when sprayed on plants while neem oil offers a natural three-in-one option, killing larvae and adult insects while helping prevent fungal issues.

Every gardener should own a reliable pair of gardening gloves. The fabric is close-fitting but breathable, so you won’t sweat through them. Made from durable leather, this pair comes in a variety of floral styles and colors.

Getting rid of weeds can be daunting, but a Grampa's Weeder tool makes the job more manageable. Invented back in 1913, the old-school tool removes invasive plants with minimal effort. Put the tool over the weed you're trying to remove, push down and pull back, and the entire plant and its roots should come right up.

Whether you’re planting seedlings or making holes, a hand trowel saves you the hassle and strain of digging by hand. This digging tool deeply pierces the soil, creating a hole in seconds, while the grippy handle prevents slipping when breaking through the soil.

A garden hose is a must if you plan to have luscious gardens, and this 50-foot option resists kinks that get in the way of water flow.

A Kobalt wheelbarrow, made from heavy-duty steel, can help you plant and transport soil around freely. The flat-free tires last longer and roll over all types of terrain, from wet spring mud to rocky soil.

With this harvesting apron, gather veggies and herbs from your garden or even eggs from chicken coops. It doubles as a kitchen apron, making it ideal for holding utensils and other small items. The design allows you to expand the pouch as needed when handling larger produce like squash and pumpkins.

A weeding knife cuts out unwanted plants and doubles as a small trowel for digging. Get an affordable weeding knife with a scratch and rust-resistant blade, or opt for a professional Japanese-style weeding knife from Garrett Wade, which is exceptionally sharp for accurate cuts.

A longer spade shovel digs deep into the ground with a single shove, creating holes big enough to accommodate large plants. Gardeners with less storage may appreciate a folding shovel from Bare Bones Living instead.

A gardening bench saves your knees when you have to kneel over garden beds. It also gives you a place to take a breather and comes with spots for your gardening tools and gloves, doubling as a storage bucket.

If you plan to grow seeds a few months before the last frost, be prepared with this easy-to-use pop-up greenhouse. Setup is a breeze, and you can move the greenhouse outside when the weather gets a bit warmer.

If you don’t have the best soil for digging, raised beds often solve the problem. This pick includes a metal raised bed, in one of five different sizes. Pop it up in the spring, fill it with a mixture of soil, mulch and any other additives you want, and you're ready to start planting.

Composting is surprisingly simple, especially when you use a small compost bin. Throw in your compostable materials and turn the bin occasionally. Eventually, the food scraps will break down into usable soil.

Digging holes for flower bulbs is often more difficult than most people think. This drill bit acts as an auger, creating the hole for you. Simply attach the bit to your drill and pick the spot where you want to plant.

