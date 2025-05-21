Find this summer's swimsuit during Memorial Day sales at Old Navy, Nordstrom, Macy's, Athleta

Memorial Day deals on swimwear are here, making it the perfect time to put together your poolside or beach trip look! Old Navy, Nordstrom, and Macy's are just a few of the retailers running Memorial Day sales this weekend that have some great swimsuit deals.

This year, modest swimsuits are a big hit, with more women actively seeking styles that offer increased coverage and comfort. Look for popular options like rash guards, which are long-sleeve tops providing UV protection and extra coverage. Swim shorts and skirts are great for activities like beach volleyball or paddleboarding, while high-waisted bottoms offer flattering tummy coverage.

You'll also find a wide range of one-piece swimsuits with various coverage options and versatile tankinis for customized mix-and-match looks. And for a feminine touch, consider swim dresses designed to resemble actual dresses.

Rash guards offer key benefits like UV protection (often with a UPF 50+ rating), superior durability against saltwater, chlorine and repeated use, and moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties.

Original price: $39.99

This long-sleeved rash guard from Old Navy features a crewneck and geometric print. It comes with built-in sun protection to keep you safe from harmful sunrays. It is fitted and hits just below the waist. Customer reviews say this top fits loose and is well-made.

Original price: $118

This long-sleeve rashguard from Tommy Bahama features a pretty floral print against an ocean blue backdrop. The top, on sale at Macy's, has long sleeves with thumb pull-throughs for extra manageability in the water and hits right below the waist. Buy it with matching bottoms for the complete look.

READY FOR MEMORIAL DAY? WE FOUND THE THE BEST DEALS ON GRILLS

Original price: $68.93

This Land's End long sleeve relaxed UPF 50 rash guard is soft and incredibly lightweight. It is designed to be worn over your swimsuit top. Wear it while you swim as a colorful cover-up when the air turns cooler or if you're just looking to shade your skin. Plus, it provides UPF 50 protection against harmful UV rays.

Original price: $69

This rashguard, in a trendy butter-yellow shade, hits just at the midriff for a sporty look. The shirt features underarm gussets for a guaranteed comfortable fit that offers full-range mobility. Use it for swimming, surfing, stand-up paddle boarding and all water sports.

Original price: $78

The Coolibar Coco crew neck rash guard is form-fitting and slightly cropped, with a crew neck and thumbholes. It's designed to provide UPF50+ sun protection and features comfortable, moisture-wicking fabric. Use it for swimming, surfing and other water sports, or wear it as a standalone top or under a wetsuit.

High-waisted bottoms create a chic silhouette and provide tummy control. Choose from vibrant prints, classic solids or playful patterns.

Original price: $79.95

The Sea Level Belle Paneled High Waisted Bikini Bottoms from Nordstrom feature a high waist, a paneled design and moderate coverage. The bottoms sit higher at the waist, offering a flattering and supportive fit. They offer a moderate level of back coverage, providing a balance between style and comfort.

Original price: $22.99

Old Navy's Matte high-waisted bikini swim bottoms are high-waisted with a matte finish. They offer full coverage and are made from comfortable, quick-drying material with built-in UPF sun protection. The bottoms have an elasticized waistband and leg openings. They come in a range of sizes from extra small to plus size.

Original price: $64.95

The Land's End smoothing control high-waisted bikini bottoms, available at Macy's, flatter every type of body thanks to the high waist style and leg opening, which makes the legs look longer. These bottoms are constructed with durable, chlorine-resistant UPF 50 fabric. Plus, they have a light level of tummy control.

Original price: $54.95

Gap's high-rise bikini bottom is designed with a high-waisted cut and sits higher on the hips than a traditional bikini bottom for more coverage and a more secure fit. The fit is generous, and the bikini comes in a fun tropical print.

Find a stylish one-piece swimsuit on sale this Memorial Day. Retailers currently feature fantastic deals on various styles, from classic silhouettes that offer timeless elegance to trendy designs with unique cutouts, bold prints or sophisticated details.

Original price: $98

Anne Cole mesh-inset one-piece swimsuit features mesh detailing, which adds a trendy and sheer element to this swimsuit. The suit has full bottom coverage and a comfortable, flattering fit. This black swimsuit is elevated and classy.

Original price: $120

The La Blanca lace-up underwire one-piece swimsuit at Nordstrom features a keyhole detail at the front and a lace-up design for a flattering silhouette. It has underwire support for a more secure and comfortable fit, removable cups and adjustable straps. The suit also has a slim fit (shirred body) and moderate rear coverage.

SHOP EARLY MEMORIAL DAY SALES FOR MATTRESSES THAT WILL TRANSFORM YOUR SLEEP

Original price: $49.99

Old Navy's Matte one-piece zip swimsuit features a zipper closure on the front and cap sleeves. It's designed for activities like surfing or swimming and has built-in UPF sun protection. The suit is made with recycled polyester and spandex.

Original price: $88

Anne Cole twist-front one-piece swimsuit is designed with a flattering cut and ruched sides. This bandeau swimsuit has removable straps and built-in cups for secure support. The fit is comfortable and stylish.

Swimdresses have gained popularity as a fashionable and comfortable alternative to traditional swimsuits. They offer extra coverage and a flattering silhouette. Choose this swimsuit if you want an option that offers more coverage than traditional bikinis or one-piece suits.

Original price: $144.95

Lands' End Mesh V-neck Mini Swim Dress is a one-piece swimsuit with a mini dress style. It features a V-neckline and mesh details for a touch of style and a flattering silhouette. The built-in one-piece offers good coverage while also providing a stylish look for the beach or pool.

Original price: $59.99

The matte side-tie swim dress from Old Navy is a one-piece swimsuit with a dress-like skirt that features matte fabric and a side-tie detail. The side tie allows for an adjustable fit and a flattering silhouette. This swim dress has wide shoulder straps, removable pads, and built-in briefs for comfort and coverage.

Original price: $145

The Lauren by Ralph Lauren Bel Air skirted swimsuit is a bandeau-style one-piece swimsuit with a skirt for added coverage and style. It is designed with a tummy-control panel to smooth and flatter the figure, and the bandeau neckline and halter straps provide adjustable support. The swimsuit includes non-removable cups for bust support and is made from a blend of nylon and elastane.

Tankinis are a versatile swimwear option that combines the coverage of a one-piece with the comfort of a bikini. They are a great option when you plan a more active day at the beach.

Original price: $119.95

The Lands' End Tugless tankini top and high-waisted bottom is made for comfort with a stay-put fit you can use for any swim play. This means it's engineered to resist shifting or riding up while you're active. The tankini top features a scoop neck and back and the fabric provides excellent protection from harmful UV rays in covered areas.

Original price: $39.99

This matte tankini top is part of a two-piece suit, offering more coverage than a traditional bikini top. Tankinis are a versatile swimwear option that combines the coverage of a one-piece with the comfort of a bikini.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $68