Sofia Richie Grainge launches new Amazon Essentials kidswear collection for summer

Sofia Richie Grainge has unveiled a second Amazon Essentials kidswear collection. These timeless designs feature some of the cutest prints and fabrics for spring and summer, as well as shoes and swimming items. The collaboration also has a wide range of budget-friendly options.

These adorable and practical pieces blend quiet luxury with everyday practicality. The designs include short sets in ultra-soft double-knit fabric featuring adorable patterns and classic pointelle stitch cardigans in the sweetest pastels. Grainge even has a selection of Mommy and Me styles, ensuring both style and comfort for you and your little one.

Here are classic styles for an effortless chic look this summer:

Baby girls and toddler girls styles

Baby boys and toddler boys styles

This delicate, pointelle knit cardigan is darling and features scalloped detailing and faux-pearl snaps for a classic look. The cardigan is made of 100% cotton yarn and is machine-washable. This sweet pointelle cardigan is perfect for spring and will have your little one feeling comfortable throughout the day.

This sweet cotton sateen dress features a delicate strawberry print, the right choice for a spring portrait day. It's fitted through the chest and waist and has a full skirt detailed with a tiered flounce and delicate ruffles. Made of 100% lightweight fabric, the puff-sleeved dress has a glossy finish and an ultra-soft feel.

Match an Eyelet Bonnet Hat to the cotton sateen dress for a classic look that gives heirloom vibes. The bonnet is made of cotton sateen and features a ruffled brim. Also, the breakaway hook-and-loop closure offers a secure and flexible fit for your baby.

Grab a classic pair of Mary Jane ballet flats to complete a fancy look perfect for weddings or special days out. The flats are made of high-quality velvet and feature a faux leather lining. They are easy to slip on and have a padded insole for extra comfort. For $12.90, you can buy these Mary Janes in infant sizes with the same velvet upper and bow detailing.

This eyelet short and top set for toddlers and baby girls is perfect for summer fun. It is made from lightweight, ultra-soft double-knit cotton with natural stretch and breathability. A baby will feel cool and comfortable in this relaxed-fitting set.

Grab this Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge romper to keep your dressing routine easy. The romper features a cute print made of comfortable and breathable double-knit cotton. The Peter Pan collar and gathered puff sleeves make this set of two rompers extra sweet.

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge's rain jacket is functional and cute. The water-repellent jacket has a relaxed fit that can easily be worn over a light sweater. The design features a Peter Pan collar and patch pockets with snap flaps. The boy's raincoat, on sale for $24.90, comes in a baby blue color with an adorable elephant print.

This toddler and baby girls' two-piece swimsuit has a four-way stretch for enhanced flexibility and a comfortable fit. The suit is fully lined and features a double-layer flounce at the top and bottom with crisscross straps. This two-piece also has a gorgeous ruffle detail.

The Mommy and Me Short-Sleeve Pajama Set is easy to wear and will keep your baby comfortable on summer evenings. The set is made from a medium-weight 100% cotton micro-rib knit and has a snug fit. The shorts include an elastic pull-on waist for a comfy fit. Match this set with a short-sleeved pajama set for mom made of a soft jersey knit. The set comes with a short-sleeve top featuring a button front and a timeless shirt collar.

This toddlers and baby boys' short set is adorable and comfortable. The top is made of a lightweight, ultra-soft double-knit fabric and the terry shorts are just as soft. The T-shirt has a slight drop shoulder, providing a comfortable fit for the baby boy. Easy to put on and take off, this set makes dressing a breeze.

Your baby boy will look extra sweet in this short-sleeve romper. It features a cute print made of comfortable and breathable double-knit cotton. The romper includes a polo collar, snap front placket, and gusseted snap closure for a dressy style.

These French terry knit shorts are the perfect summer wardrobe essential. They come with a soft, elasticated waist for easy on and off, making dressing easier for Mom and Dad. Also, these shorts are a great choice for little ones who are potty-training.

Your boy will look chic with these loafer slip-ons . These loafer flats feature a well-crafted faux suede upper and faux leather lining. They are easy to slip on and include a padded footbed to keep your baby in comfort.

