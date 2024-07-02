From Alexa to smart plugs and smart faucets, upgrade your smart home tech with Amazon Prime Day sales

Do you want to turn your house into a den full of smart technology that’s easy and fun to use? Look no further: Prime Day is here!

From Ring doorbells to smart TVs and security cameras, Amazon has a whole suite of smart home products on sale for day 2 of Prime Day that will transform your home into one connected piece of advanced tech.

Kasa smart plug: on sale for $14.99 (40% off), originally $24.99

Moen smart faucet: on sale for $323.99 (35% off), originally $495.99

Philips hue smart light bulbs, 3 pack: on sale for $79.64 (41% off), originally $134.99

Google Nest thermostat: on sale for $85.49 (34% off), originally $129.99

Ring floodlight cam wired plus: on sale for $99.99 (44% off), originally $179.99

Smart home water leak detector: on sale for $79.99 (20% off), originally $99.95

Original price: $24.99

Amazon Smart plugs turn any outlet into a smart device. Just plug it in and plug in your coffee maker, lamps, chargers or anything else, and you can control it through Alexa.

Original price: $259.99

Blink Outdoor 4 is Amazon’s fourth generation wire-free smart security camera that connects to your smartphone and Alexa devices. You can install these cameras throughout your property, inside and out, for full protection. Plus, their small design is much more appealing than clunky, large security cameras that are difficult to install.

For added security inside your home, Blink Mini indoor security cameras are also on sale during Prime Day.

Original price: $89.99

An Amazon Echo Show 5 is a hub for your other Amazon devices, plus a screen for watching TV shows, playing music and making video calls. There's also a built-in camera that allows you to check in on your kids or pets.

Original price: $179.99

Echo Hub is a control panel for your Alexa smart home devices. You can tap into camera feeds, control your smart plugs and ask Alexa questions. Connect to thousands of devices, from thermostats to speakers, locks and more.

Original price: $39.99

Echo Pop is a smart speaker that's compatible with all Alexa devices. You can control your music with your voice and control other devices plugged into smart plugs also with your voice.

For kiddos, you can get a double pack with an Echo Pop kids, which is a speaker featuring Disney Princess and Marvel's Avengers designs. The bundle also comes with a separate Alexa Glow.

Original price: $79.99

An Amazon smart thermostat helps you reduce your energy usage and automatically connects to Alexa. You can use an app or voice control to raise or lower your thermostat, even when you're away from home.

Original price: $69.99

A Blink video doorbell provides security and is one of the easiest smart doorbells to set up. Get videos straight to your phone to see who is at your door, even when you aren’t home. Blink connects straight to Alexa so you can pre-record announcements and enable two-way talk for convenient in-home monitoring.

Get added security when you buy a Blink Mini pan-tilt camera. It's super small and can be added to any room. Plus, it easily tilts so you can get the exact angle you want.

Original price: $459.99

Smart Amazon Fire TVs can be controlled through an Alexa voice remote, making TV watching easier than ever. The high-definition screen makes your shows crystal clear, and all your favorite streaming apps are easy to download without the need for a Fire Stick.

Original price: $99.99

To improve your home's security, pair the Blink doorbell with Blink wired floodlights and a camera that is motion-activated. You can see everything that's happening in your yard and speak to any intruders right through the camera.

Original price: $23.99

Adding smart bulbs helps you better control your energy bill. You can dim the lights as you wish, or you can set them to automatically go up and down depending on the time of day. They're also compatible with Alexa, so you can control them with your voice.

To control all your lights in a more eco-friendly way, a Kasa Apple smart light switch pairs with Apple, Google and Alexa devices. You can ask any of your devices to turn the lights on and off with ease.