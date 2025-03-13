Sam's, Costco and BJ's travel deals that can save you money on your summer vacation

Summer vacation is just around the corner. If you are planning to get away and looking for the best deals, Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale Club offer great discounts on packages, flights, hotels and more that can help your budget. So, if you are looking to get away this summer but want to save money, consider joining a wholesale club that offers significant savings. Currently, StackSocial offers unbeatable incentives that give you a bonus reward or discounted membership prices when you join Costco, Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale clubs. It's a smart move for your wallet.

For more deals and discounts, consider joining OneAir's Lifetime Elite plan. The Elite plan, available at StackSocial for a one-time payment of $99.99, offers a lifetime subscription and allows you to earn up to 10% in cash rewards on most bookings. This members-only travel app scans and tracks millions of hotel and airfare data for top destinations globally. When prices drop, members receive an email and mobile alert. OneAir has direct contracts with multiple airline consolidators, wholesalers, and virtually every major hotel supplier to get you wholesale prices. .

You may also find cheap flights for your summer travel plans with an $89.99 lifetime subscription to Matt's Flights at StackSocial. This flight alert service provides access to a curated list of flight deals and personalized flight planning support so you can search for and book affordable flights for life with a one-time payment.

Here are eight travel deals that can save you money:

Join Costco with a one-year Gold Star membership, and StackSocial will give you a $20 digital Costco shop card. Sign up for an Executive Gold Star membership at $130 to get a $40 shop card. Membership gives you access to exclusive and extensive travel packages that can be easily curated into your dream holiday at the best price.

Right now, Costco has a summer special for a European city adventure. The London, Rome and Paris package includes private ground transportation from the airport to the hotel and return, rail tickets and hotels in all three cities. A ton of extras are included in the package, such as a $400 London tour credit. Costco Executive Members receive an annual 2% reward, up to $1,250, for qualified Costco Travel purchases. Make sure you pack these must-have accessories for your European adventure:

Original price: $15.43

Pack a converter, otherwise you’ll be paying sky-high prices at the airport. This European plug adapter from Amazon has two USB ports and should work in most European countries.

If it's a multi-city trip, you may want to consider taking this 42L backpack from Cotopaxi . This bag is big enough to hold what you need for a multi-day tour of Europe.

Save money and make sure you have access to clean water with this flat water bottle . The design means it is easy to slip into your backpack. It is a great accessory if you are making baby formula on the go.

Costco also has a summer package available at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The package includes flights, a stay in the magic at an official Walt Disney World Resort Hotel, and five-day Disney Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper Option.

Or, if getting on a boat is more your style right now, you can book a six-night Carnival Firenze cruise starting from $455 per person. Pack these three essentials if you are cruising this summer:

Make the most of compact spaces with packing solutions like this toiletry bag from Amazon . This roomy bag has four separate compartments with zip and back open pocket for great organization. It folds up nicely and has a hook to hang it when in use.

Original price: $19.99

This cruise ship essentials kit has everything you need to keep track of your cruise ship credentials. It comes with cruise lanyards with waterproof badge holder, luggage tags, magnetic hooks, phone pouch, towel bands and transparent storage bags.

The T erra Hat by Nikki Beach at Revolve has a wide brim for good sun protection and a fashionable silhouette you'll feel confident wearing off the beach.

Join now to take advantage of BJs Travel, which features vacation packages, hotels, cruises, car rentals, and things to do. Members get exclusive benefits and the potential for discounts on cruises and all-inclusive vacations, including gift cards and a price match guarantee. BJ's even offers a BJ's gift card of up to $500 value on qualifying cruises, providing additional savings and rewards for your travel plans.

There are great specials on last-minute cruises, too. Right now, you can book three nights in the Bahamas on the MSC Seashore, departing from Florida, starting from $353 per person. The package includes a $500 gift card, 35% savings, free and reduced fares for kids, and discounts on food and drinks.

Book a travel package for Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic starting at $853. The fee includes a four-night hotel stay and air per person. Or head to Jamaica for an adults-only package at the Ocean Eden Bay for four nights with a flight included, starting from $982.

Join Sam's Club for only $25 when you purchase your one-year membership from StackSocial. That's a 60% savings from the regular membership price, and you'll have access to Sam's Club Travel and Entertainment. Members can access special members-only pricing on hotel and rental cars and tickets to theme parks, sports events, concerts and more. Explore and save on more than 8,000 travel and entertainment experiences as you plan your next weekend or vacation.

Right now, the wholesale club is running a deal for Universal Orlando Resort: buy two days and get two days free. If you are in Dallas, you can save up to 30% on tickets to Legoland Discovery Center at Grapevine Mills. Plan your day out with kids with these accessories for ultimate comfort:

Your little one will love the character of this Skip Hop backpack , and you will appreciate how easy it is to keep an eye on them because of the bright colors.

While most theme parks have stroller rentals, you should consider bringing your compact stroller from home. This will also save you time as you won't need to wait in line to rent a stroller. This Summer Infant 3D Lite Stroller has a lightweight aluminum frame, a large seat area and a five-point safety harness. It also has an extra-large storage basket and multi-position recline.

