Join the club and get 60% off your new Sam's Club membership until May 12

Sam's Club has long been a favorite destination for savvy shoppers seeking quality products at unbeatable prices. There’s something exciting about walking through the aisles of Sam’s Club and finding everything you’ve been looking for with a bright, low price tag listed.

With its wide array of offerings, from groceries and electronics to furniture and apparel, Sam's Club provides a one-stop shopping experience that is both convenient and cost-effective.

But what truly sets Sam's Club apart is its membership model, which unlocks a world of exclusive benefits and savings. And right now, there's an exciting opportunity to join the club for less. New members can get 60% off the membership fee. You’ll pay $20 for a year-long membership instead of the usual $50.

The membership gives you access to all of Sam’s Club’s low-cost items throughout the store. You also get extra perks like discounts on hotel bookings, car rentals, discounts on concert tickets, cheaper movie tickets and more.

Below are just a few of the trending items you can get when you have a Sam’s Club membership.

Original price: $299.98

Now is the time to get an air conditioner, before they fly off the shelves. A Midea 12,000 BTU air conditioner cools rooms up to 550 square feet. The inverter technology ensures the AC runs quietly, so you won’t disturb your shows or music on in the background.

The inverter system also saves on energy, helping you pay less on your electricity bill. The unit also works as a dehumidifier, keeping your home dry.

9 WAYS TO KEEP COOL ON THE GO THIS SUMMER

For a durable, family- and pet-friendly rug, the Safavieh Resort indoor/outdoor rug is the perfect choice. Crafted in Turkey using a special weave, the rugs have beautiful, intricate designs you’ll love to show off. The way the rugs are made ensures a high-quality finish that won’t fade with high foot traffic.

Original price: $199.98

Looking for an affordable mattress? The Member’s Mark Hotel premier memory foam mattress is less than $200 and comes in ultra plus, medium or firm options. This mattress comes in a box via FedEx, so moving it is easy.

You get a four-layered mattress that’s great for all sleep positions. The memory foam will keep you comfortable and is a favorite for sleepers who prefer a softer feel to their mattress.

25 COMFY MATTRESSES THAT CAN HELP YOU SLEEP BETTER

Original price: $899

The Lifetime outdoor storage shed at Sam’s Club is a stylish and durable shed designed to last. The rough-cut texture mimics the look and feel of wood, but without the maintenance.

There’s no need for regular painting or staining, and the design makes it UV-safe and weather-resistant. Large enough for a wide variety of belongings, you can store your lawn mower, snow blower, garden tools and much more.

10 AFFORDABLE GARDEN SHEDS FOR YOUR BACKYARD

TOMS canvas shoes are well-known for their comfort, style and durability. They’re the perfect shoes for everyday wear. They feature a canvas upper that conforms to your feet and are extremely comfortable. You can just slip them on and off as needed, and they go well with everything from jeans to dresses and your business-casual outfits.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Finally, get a canopy that’s easy to set up with a Member’s Mark 10 x 10 instant canopy. The EasyLift Design makes it easy for one or two people to pop it up in seconds. Providing 100 square feet of space, you can shade eight to 12 people.

You can easily adjust the height with the four different button adjustments. The canopy is made from 50% recycled plastic and is water- and fire-resistant, so you can be sure it’ll last.