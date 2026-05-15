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Deals

REI's biggest sale of the year: Up to 66% off North Face, Garmin, Coleman and more

Deals on hiking boots, tents and camp stoves start at just $19

Sage Anderson By Sage Anderson Fox News
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Get up to 66% off camping essentials, outdoor clothing and more.

Get up to 66% off camping essentials, outdoor clothing and more. (iStock)

REI just kicked off its annual Anniversary Sale, the retailer's biggest sales event of the year, with up to 66% off outdoor gear from Coleman, The North Face, Garmin and more. Through May 25, shoppers can also use the code ANNIV26 to save an extra 20% off one full-price item and one outlet item for REI Co-op members.

Trending deals

REI Co-op Active Pursuits men's T-shirt: $26.19 (25% off)
NEMO Dagger OSMO 2P tent: $449.89 (25% off)
Smartwool cushioned hiking ocks: $18.69 (25% off)
Thule T2 Pro XTR bike rack: $719.89 (20% off)
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED Sapphire: $879.99 (20% off)

Smartwool women's Intraknit merino base layer: $112.49 (25% off)

Original price: $150

Perfect for all of your sweatiest cold-weather activities.

Perfect for all of your sweatiest cold-weather activities. (REI)

Save 66% on this minimalist thermal merino base layer during the Anniversary Sale. Lightweight fabric and mesh ventilation keep you cool and dry. 

READ MORE: 40% off or more: The best Amazon Memorial Day deals on grill accessories, string lights and more

REI Co-op Magma 30 sleeping bag: $261.69 (25% off)

Original price: $340

Get the lightest down sleeping bag in REI’s in-house line.

Get the lightest down sleeping bag in REI’s in-house line. (REI )

REI Co-op's Magma 30 three-season down sleeping bag lands one of the deepest discounts in the sale at 40% off. The contoured hood fits securely around your head and cinches tight to help lock in warmth. Inclusive sizing also makes it easier to find the right fit for your body and sleeping style.

Garmin fēnix 8 Solar Sapphire watch: $849.99 (29% off)

Original price: $1,200

Track training metrics and recovery on one watch.

Track training metrics and recovery on one watch. (REI)

Outside of Black Friday, the solar sapphire version of the Garmin fēnix 8 rarely drops this low. The smartwatch pairs a brighter display with scratch-resistant sapphire crystal construction and even includes a built-in flashlight. It also offers advanced training features, including workout plans and recovery-time tracking between sessions.

READ MORE: Early Memorial Day tech deals worth shopping now, from Sony headphones to Blink cameras

Coleman Cascade Classic camp stove: $97.49 (25% off)

Original price: $130 

Two wind guards help shield the burners and flame.

Two wind guards help shield the burners and flame. (REI)

When trail mix won't cut it, Coleman's camp stove makes it simple to cook full meals outdoors. Two adjustable burners give you more precise heat and simmer control, while the compact, portable design makes the stove easy to carry to and from the campsite. 

Big Agnes Copper Spur UL2 tent: $449.89 (25% off)

Original price: $599.95

This two-person backpacking tent weighs under three pounds.

This two-person backpacking tent weighs under three pounds. (REI)

The Copper Spur UL2 sets the standard for ultralight backpacking tents. It weighs just over three pounds packed and pitches with either two trekking poles or its included pole set. The tent also offers enough headroom to feel comfortable and livable, even during bad weather.

The North Face Stormbreak 2 tent: $164.99 (25% off)

Original price: $220

It's built to last more than one season.

It's built to last more than one season. (REI)

Some tents in this price range start to fall apart after a single season, but the Stormbreak 2 delivers a more durable build. It features two vestibules and an aluminum pole structure that sets up in less than five minutes. Weatherproof materials also help the tent stand up to heavy rain and rough conditions.

READ MORE: 40% off or more: The best Amazon Memorial Day deals on grill accessories, string lights and more

KEEN waterproof hiking boots: $142.49 (25% off)

Original price: $190

These boots feature KEEN's signature wide toebox.

These boots feature KEEN's signature wide toebox. (REI)

KEEN has marked down its entire catalog by 25% off during the sale, and the Targhee Apex stands out as one of the best picks. The hiking boot features a stiffer midsole while delivering a lighter feel and a faster break-in period than the previous Targhee III model.

Osprey Atmos AG 65 pack: $277.49 (25% off)

Original price: $370

AntiGravity suspension carries weight off your back.

AntiGravity suspension carries weight off your back. (REI)

We've spotted Osprey's entire pack lineup at 25% off, and the Atmos AG 65 stands out as a top pick for multi-day trips and long treks. Its AntiGravity suspension system helps keep heavy loads balanced and ventilated over long miles on the trail.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

The North Face Hikesteller parka: $172.49 (25% off)

Original price: $230

Get this insulated parka for cold and wet conditions.

Get this insulated parka for cold and wet conditions. (REI)

The North Face's Hikesteller parka combines DryVent waterproofing with synthetic insulation to help keep you dry and warm. Whether you're hiking in colder conditions or need a dependable everyday rain jacket, this parka handles a wide range of weather.

Sage Anderson is a commerce updates writer for Fox News who covers topics such as home, kitchen, personal audio, tech, and travel must-haves.

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