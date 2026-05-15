REI's biggest sale of the year: Up to 66% off North Face, Garmin, Coleman and more

REI just kicked off its annual Anniversary Sale, the retailer's biggest sales event of the year, with up to 66% off outdoor gear from Coleman, The North Face, Garmin and more. Through May 25, shoppers can also use the code ANNIV26 to save an extra 20% off one full-price item and one outlet item for REI Co-op members.

Trending deals

REI Co-op Active Pursuits men's T-shirt: $26.19 (25% off)

NEMO Dagger OSMO 2P tent: $449.89 (25% off)

Smartwool cushioned hiking ocks: $18.69 (25% off)

Thule T2 Pro XTR bike rack: $719.89 (20% off)

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED Sapphire: $879.99 (20% off)

Original price: $150

Save 66% on this minimalist thermal merino base layer during the Anniversary Sale. Lightweight fabric and mesh ventilation keep you cool and dry.

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Original price: $340

REI Co-op's Magma 30 three-season down sleeping bag lands one of the deepest discounts in the sale at 40% off. The contoured hood fits securely around your head and cinches tight to help lock in warmth. Inclusive sizing also makes it easier to find the right fit for your body and sleeping style.

Original price: $1,200

Outside of Black Friday, the solar sapphire version of the Garmin fēnix 8 rarely drops this low. The smartwatch pairs a brighter display with scratch-resistant sapphire crystal construction and even includes a built-in flashlight. It also offers advanced training features, including workout plans and recovery-time tracking between sessions.

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Original price: $130

When trail mix won't cut it, Coleman's camp stove makes it simple to cook full meals outdoors. Two adjustable burners give you more precise heat and simmer control, while the compact, portable design makes the stove easy to carry to and from the campsite.

Original price: $599.95

The Copper Spur UL2 sets the standard for ultralight backpacking tents. It weighs just over three pounds packed and pitches with either two trekking poles or its included pole set. The tent also offers enough headroom to feel comfortable and livable, even during bad weather.

Original price: $220

Some tents in this price range start to fall apart after a single season, but the Stormbreak 2 delivers a more durable build. It features two vestibules and an aluminum pole structure that sets up in less than five minutes. Weatherproof materials also help the tent stand up to heavy rain and rough conditions.

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Original price: $190

KEEN has marked down its entire catalog by 25% off during the sale, and the Targhee Apex stands out as one of the best picks. The hiking boot features a stiffer midsole while delivering a lighter feel and a faster break-in period than the previous Targhee III model.

Original price: $370

We've spotted Osprey's entire pack lineup at 25% off, and the Atmos AG 65 stands out as a top pick for multi-day trips and long treks. Its AntiGravity suspension system helps keep heavy loads balanced and ventilated over long miles on the trail.

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Original price: $230

The North Face's Hikesteller parka combines DryVent waterproofing with synthetic insulation to help keep you dry and warm. Whether you're hiking in colder conditions or need a dependable everyday rain jacket, this parka handles a wide range of weather.