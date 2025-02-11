March 2nd kicks off Read Across America week: here are some books and reading accessories to celebrate

Read Across America week starts on March 2nd. The week is dedicated to getting kids and adults to read. It takes place around the birth of the beloved author Dr. Seuss, with many schools and libraries hosting events that promote a variety of genres.

To celebrate, get yourself some new books and a few reading accessories to go with them! Below, there are five fiction books and five non-fiction books that are popular right now. Additionally, there are a variety of reading accessories like Kindles, book holders and more.

Fiction

Original price: $30

"The Testaments" is the sequel to Atwood’s "The Handmaid’s Tale", which is a hugely popular book that has since become a show on Hulu. The sequel picks up over 15 years after the events of "The Handmaid’s Tale". The Republic of Gilead is still in power, but it’s slowly beginning to crumble from withing.



Original price: $32.50

A modern take on Charles Dickens, "David Copperfield," Kingsolver’s "Demon Copperhead" deals with many of the same themes. The book is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia and follows a boy born to a teenage single mom who faces severe poverty. Eventually, Demon, the main character, ends up in foster care, constantly switches schools and he deals with addiction.



Original price: $30.99

"If We Were Villains" has been compared to Donna Tartt’s "The Secret History," a book filled with dark secrets and constant surprises. In "If We Were Villains," Rio writes about Oliver Marks, a man who spent the last ten years in prison who has been released, and he’s ready to finally tell the true story of what happened.



Freida McFadden is having a moment, and there’s a good reason why. Her thrillers are gripping reads that’ll have you on the edge of your seat the entire time you’re reading.

"The Crash" is one of McFadden’s most popular books, following Tegan, a woman who is eight months pregnant and gets into a car accident only to be rescued by an interesting couple. Almost as soon as she reaches the couple’s home, Tegan realizes they’re not exactly who they seem.



Original price: $27.99

If you’ve read "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," then "The Three Lives of Cate Kay" should be on your reading list. Cate Kay has written a bestselling book trilogy that became a blockbuster film series, but Cate Kay is a pseudonym; she has never appeared at author events or given interviews.

The book looks at Cate as a young adult, when her best friend Amanda dreamed of escaping their troubled homes to pursue stardom in California. However, tragedy strikes on the eve of their departure, shattering those dreams.



Non-fiction

Original price: $29.99

Mel Robbins is a New York Times bestselling author who is an expert on motivation and mindset. Her book, "The Let Them Theory" has already reached millions of readers looking to find motivation and leave behind worry. The book teaches you how to stop wasting your time on the things you can’t control and focus on what really matters: your happiness and personal goals.



Original price: $18.99

"Evicted" is written by a Princeton sociologist and follows eight families in Milwaukee as they deal with being evicted. Desmond aims to provide a better understanding of poverty in America and looks at how people end up being evicted and what they’re willing to do to stay in their homes. It’s intended to remind the reader that poverty is a serious problem in our country that devastates families at an alarming rate.



Original price: $20.99

Anyone who has ever been fascinated by the Chernobyl disaster can get a more in-depth look at the disaster in "Midnight in Chernobyl." Written by journalist, Adam Higginbotham, the book uncovers the secrecy and myths behind the event, providing the untold story and people behind one of the world’s largest nuclear disasters.



Original price: $18

Jon Krakauer is well-known for his book, "Into the Wild," which looked at the life of Christopher McCandless, a man who gave up everything to journey into the depths of Alaska. "Into Thin Air," is equally as heartbreaking, following the largest disaster in Mount Everest’s history. Krakauer was actually there when the disaster occurred, so readers get a first-person perspective on what happened on that fateful day.



Original price: $30

"While You Were Out" gives a harsh look at the mental health care system in America. It follows a family with eight children, most of whom have mental health issues they’re dealing with. After a close look at this family, Kinsinger broadens the books, exploring the larger system of mental health care via investigative journalism.



Reading accessories

Original price: $159.99

Anyone who is constantly reading will love at least one version of Amazon’s Kindle. For readers who don’t want a tablet-style Kindle, but just want it for reading, they should opt for the Kindle Paperwhite, designed with no ads. Readers who also want a tablet-like experience can choose the Kindle Colorsoft, a bright, beautiful e-reader with other apps available. Finally, note takers and students will appreciate the Kindle Scribe, which comes with a pen for easy note-taking and drawing.

Make holding your Kindle easier with a hand strap for Kindle. You can choose from dozens of colors and get a strap that snaps on and off your Kindle with ease.

Leather book weights help hold your book open, so your hand doesn’t get tired. They’re small and compact, so you can bring them anywhere you plan to read.

Original price: $14.99

Another way to hold open your book without tiring out your hand is with a book page holder ring. It slides over your thump and is designed to prop your book open on either side. With the book page holder from Amazon, you get extra ring inserts that’ll fit comfortably over your thumb.

A Blind Date with a Book from Uncommon Goods is a fun way to read new books. All you get is the genre and a short description, and you get to unwrap the book and find out what book is waiting for you! You can choose from the mystery/thriller, romance, general fiction and young adult genres.