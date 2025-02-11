Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Deals

March 2nd kicks off Read Across America week: here are some books and reading accessories to celebrate

These popular books and book accessories can help you celebrate your love of reading

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Get out of reading slump with these fiction and non-fiction books. 

Get out of reading slump with these fiction and non-fiction books.  (iStock )

Read Across America week starts on March 2nd. The week is dedicated to getting kids and adults to read. It takes place around the birth of the beloved author Dr. Seuss, with many schools and libraries hosting events that promote a variety of genres.

To celebrate, get yourself some new books and a few reading accessories to go with them! Below, there are five fiction books and five non-fiction books that are popular right now. Additionally, there are a variety of reading accessories like Kindles, book holders and more.

Fiction

"The Testaments," Margaret Atwood: on sale for $15.39

Original price: $30

The sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale."

The sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale." (Amazon )

"The Testaments" is the sequel to Atwood’s "The Handmaid’s Tale", which is a hugely popular book that has since become a show on Hulu. The sequel picks up over 15 years after the events of "The Handmaid’s Tale". The Republic of Gilead is still in power, but it’s slowly beginning to crumble from withing.

You can find the book on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble.

20 BOOKTOK BOOKS READERS ARE GETTING INTO THIS SPRING

"Demon Copperhead," Barbara Kingslover: on sale for $20.48

Original price: $32.50

A modern version of "David Copperfield."

A modern version of "David Copperfield." (Amazon)

A modern take on Charles Dickens, "David Copperfield," Kingsolver’s "Demon Copperhead" deals with many of the same themes. The book is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia and follows a boy born to a teenage single mom who faces severe poverty. Eventually, Demon, the main character, ends up in foster care, constantly switches schools and he deals with addiction.

You can find the book on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble.

When you’re an Amazon Prime Member, you can have many of these books delivered to your door in 24 hours. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

"If We Were Villains," M.L. Rio: on sale for $11.44

Original price: $30.99

A dark, thrilling story that's worth reading. 

A dark, thrilling story that's worth reading.  (Amazon )

"If We Were Villains" has been compared to Donna Tartt’s "The Secret History," a book filled with dark secrets and constant surprises. In "If We Were Villains," Rio writes about Oliver Marks, a man who spent the last ten years in prison who has been released, and he’s ready to finally tell the true story of what happened.

You can find the book on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble.

20 BOOKS TO READ BY THE CAMPFIRE

"The Crash," Freida McFadden

All of Freida McFadden's books are thrilling to read. 

All of Freida McFadden's books are thrilling to read.  (Amazon )

Freida McFadden is having a moment, and there’s a good reason why. Her thrillers are gripping reads that’ll have you on the edge of your seat the entire time you’re reading.

"The Crash" is one of McFadden’s most popular books, following Tegan, a woman who is eight months pregnant and gets into a car accident only to be rescued by an interesting couple. Almost as soon as she reaches the couple’s home, Tegan realizes they’re not exactly who they seem.

You can find the book on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble.

"The Three Lives of Cate Kay," Kat Fagan: on sale for $16.64

Original price: $27.99

This book is filled with unexpected twists. 

This book is filled with unexpected twists.  (Amazon )

If you’ve read "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," then "The Three Lives of Cate Kay" should be on your reading list. Cate Kay has written a bestselling book trilogy that became a blockbuster film series, but Cate Kay is a pseudonym; she has never appeared at author events or given interviews.

The book looks at Cate as a young adult, when her best friend Amanda dreamed of escaping their troubled homes to pursue stardom in California. However, tragedy strikes on the eve of their departure, shattering those dreams.

You can find the book on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble.

Non-fiction

"The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can't Stop Talking About," Mel Robbins: on sale for $21.97

Original price: $29.99

Learn to focus on yourself instead of others. 

Learn to focus on yourself instead of others.  (Amazon )

Mel Robbins is a New York Times bestselling author who is an expert on motivation and mindset. Her book, "The Let Them Theory" has already reached millions of readers looking to find motivation and leave behind worry. The book teaches you how to stop wasting your time on the things you can’t control and focus on what really matters: your happiness and personal goals.

You can find the book on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble.

"Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City," Mathew Desmond: on sale for $10.69

Original price: $18.99

Follow multiple families in the process of being evicted. 

Follow multiple families in the process of being evicted.  (Amazon )

"Evicted" is written by a Princeton sociologist and follows eight families in Milwaukee as they deal with being evicted. Desmond aims to provide a better understanding of poverty in America and looks at how people end up being evicted and what they’re willing to do to stay in their homes. It’s intended to remind the reader that poverty is a serious problem in our country that devastates families at an alarming rate.

You can find the book on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble.

"Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World's Greatest Nuclear Disaster," Adam Higginbotham: on sale for $16.99

Original price: $20.99

A new look at the Chernobyl disaster. 

A new look at the Chernobyl disaster.  (Amazon )

Anyone who has ever been fascinated by the Chernobyl disaster can get a more in-depth look at the disaster in "Midnight in Chernobyl." Written by journalist, Adam Higginbotham, the book uncovers the secrecy and myths behind the event, providing the untold story and people behind one of the world’s largest nuclear disasters.

You can find the book on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble.

"Into Thin Air," Jon Krakauer: on sale for $14.99

Original price: $18

A harrowing adventure novel. 

A harrowing adventure novel.  (Amazon )

Jon Krakauer is well-known for his book, "Into the Wild," which looked at the life of Christopher McCandless, a man who gave up everything to journey into the depths of Alaska. "Into Thin Air," is equally as heartbreaking, following the largest disaster in Mount Everest’s history. Krakauer was actually there when the disaster occurred, so readers get a first-person perspective on what happened on that fateful day.

You can find the book on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble.

10 FAST-PACED BOOKS TO READ ON THE BEACH

"While You Were Out: An Intimate Family Portrait of Mental Illness in an Era of Silence," Med Kissinger: on sale for $15.06

Original price: $30

A look into the mental health care system in America. 

A look into the mental health care system in America.  (Amazon )

"While You Were Out" gives a harsh look at the mental health care system in America. It follows a family with eight children, most of whom have mental health issues they’re dealing with. After a close look at this family, Kinsinger broadens the books, exploring the larger system of mental health care via investigative journalism.

You can find the book on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble.

Reading accessories

Kindles: on sale for $134.99

Original price: $159.99

Kindles can provide a whole library of books at your fingertips. 

Kindles can provide a whole library of books at your fingertips.  (Amazon )

Anyone who is constantly reading will love at least one version of Amazon’s Kindle. For readers who don’t want a tablet-style Kindle, but just want it for reading, they should opt for the Kindle Paperwhite, designed with no ads. Readers who also want a tablet-like experience can choose the Kindle Colorsoft, a bright, beautiful e-reader with other apps available. Finally, note takers and students will appreciate the Kindle Scribe, which comes with a pen for easy note-taking and drawing.

Add Kindle Unlimited to your Kindle and get access to thousands of books for free. You can start a 30-day trial for free and get your first two months after that for just $4.99 per month. After that, you’ll pay $11.99 per month.

Hand strap for Kindle: $9.99

Hold your Kindle easily with a strap. 

Hold your Kindle easily with a strap.  (Amazon )

Make holding your Kindle easier with a hand strap for Kindle. You can choose from dozens of colors and get a strap that snaps on and off your Kindle with ease.

Leather book weight: $19.99

Hold your book open easily with a weight. 

Hold your book open easily with a weight.  (Barnes & Noble)

Leather book weights help hold your book open, so your hand doesn’t get tired. They’re small and compact, so you can bring them anywhere you plan to read.

Book page holder: on sale for $13.99

Original price: $14.99

This ring easily fits on your thumb so you can hold your book open more easily. 

This ring easily fits on your thumb so you can hold your book open more easily.  (Amazon)

Another way to hold open your book without tiring out your hand is with a book page holder ring. It slides over your thump and is designed to prop your book open on either side. With the book page holder from Amazon, you get extra ring inserts that’ll fit comfortably over your thumb.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

A Blind Date with A Book: $19

Make your next read a surprise. 

Make your next read a surprise.  (Uncommon Goods)

A Blind Date with a Book from Uncommon Goods is a fun way to read new books. All you get is the genre and a short description, and you get to unwrap the book and find out what book is waiting for you! You can choose from the mystery/thriller, romance, general fiction and young adult genres. 

Deals