Purses and wallets that make great gifts for Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show the mom or mother figure in your life just how much she means to you. While heartfelt cards, gourmet chocolates and brunch dates are always appreciated, what woman doesn’t absolutely love, want or need a new purse?

A handbag, clutch or wallet is not only a stylish accessory, but also a practical gift that she can use daily, reminding her of your love and appreciation every time she reaches for it. To help you find the perfect match, here are 10 options that may just fit the bill.

Original price: $358

This luxe pebbled leather Michael Kors tote at Macy’s combines style and functionality, featuring a spacious interior with three compartments and zippered pockets, ideal for organizing essentials. It comes in several colors to choose from, so pick her favorite or one she doesn’t already have. Currently, it's also available on Amazon in some colors (including white, perfect for summer), making it an excellent value for a high-quality handbag.

Original price: $378

Blending the spaciousness of a tote with the structure of a crossbody, this Kate Spade satchel at Macy’s is a stylish and practical choice. It features a flat bottom, two short handles and a long adjustable strap in a neutral taupe color, making it versatile for various occasions. If you think she’ll want something roomier, try this Grace style at Nordstrom.

This Coach Tabby wristlet can double as a dainty clutch or cross-body bag, featuring a decorative chain strap and built-in card slots for added convenience. The style is super on trend right now and the pillow quilted design mimics that of designer bags with much higher price tags. It also comes in lots of spring pastels to choose from. Amazon also carries it, as well as similar styles without the brand name, for a lower price.

Known for its classic design and durability, Fossil’s Fiona crossbody offers ample space without being bulky. It features multiple compartments and an adjustable strap, making it her go-to for everyday use. While Amazon offers a monogram design with painted flowers, if she prefers a simpler look, you can find the same style in classic brown , available at Walmart.

This sleek and minimalist Lo & Sons bag is the perfect crossbody for the modern mom. Made from genuine leather, this bag features multiple compartments and a detachable strap, allowing it to be converted to a clutch. Some colors are on sale, so you can score a steep discount if you opt for one of those! If you prefer faux leather, a similar style on Amazon retails for about $23.

For the fashion-forward mom, the Balenciaga Classic City bag is an iconic choice, albeit a splurge. Known for its distinctive designs and high quality, a Balenciaga bag adds a touch of luxury to any outfit. They also offer a smaller version for a few hundred dollars less, in the same great spring color, along with some basic neutrals.

This Ralph Lauren leather wallet features a secure zip-around closure that keeps your essentials safe and organized. Inside, you'll find thoughtfully arranged compartments, including multiple card slots, a zippered coin pocket and spacious sections for cash or receipts, making it an ideal choice for those who have a lot of stuff to lug around. You can choose a fun color like red, or get her a matching set with this Farah satchel in buff.

This Fossil Logan wallet is designed with organization and security in mind with multiple card slots, bill compartments (with RIFD blocking for safety) and a zippered coin pocket, ensuring that all essentials are neatly stored and easily accessible in a thoughtful layout that accommodates both cards and cash without adding bulk. Another great choice with a similar styling is this Wrangler version — a steal at less than $23 on Amazon.

