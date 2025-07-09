Prime Day toy deals: Get up to 64% off Lego, Barbie and more

Amazon's Prime Day is on day two and runs through July 11. There's a fantastic selection of toy deals that spark creativity and provide hours of fun for children of all ages. Snag tablets, PicassoTiles, Barbie toys, LEGOs and more at a discount, and even get a head start on holiday shopping.

To take advantage of day 2 of Amazon Prime Day, you must be an Amazon Prime member . You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your Prime Day shopping today.

Original price: $189.99

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet features a 10.1-inch, full HD display, a faster processor with 3GB of RAM for smooth performance, and 32GB of internal storage. The tablet comes with comprehensive parental controls and is housed in a protective, kid-proof case with a built-in kickstand. The tablet can also run for 10 hours on one charge.

Original price: $179.95

Get your kids to engage in storytime with the Toniebox. This box player provides a screen-free listening experience and there are five figurines included. Just place the system's hand-painted character figurines on top of the speaker to enjoy preloaded audio content.

Original price: $49.99

PicassoTiles are magnetic building tiles perfect for creating masterpieces. This 60-piece set features colorful tiles in various geometric shapes. The tiles are made from non-toxic, BPA-free plastic with smooth, rounded edges. They are designed to be safe and durable for young children.

Original price: $24.99

This DIY Journal Kit for Girls is a crafting set that includes a blank journal along with a wide array of decorative elements and writing tools. It's a perfect way to get your kids journaling during the summer.

Original price: $39.99

The National Geographic microscope is an excellent science kit for young aspiring scientists. It features a user-friendly microscope with kid-friendly controls like large focus knobs and a soft-touch eyepiece. The kit includes slides of various specimens, six rocks and minerals, and blank slides for kids to prepare their samples.

Original price: $24.99

The Playmonster Speak and Spell electronic game is a throwback to the iconic educational toy from the late 1970s and 1980s. It is a fun way to boost your child's vocabulary and learn to spell over 200 commonly misspelled words. It includes multiple play modes and challenge levels to keep kids engaged.

Original price: $45.99

This 360-degree rotating remote control car offers full-function control, allowing it to move forward, backward, left, and right, as well as perform impressive tumbling flips. This RC car is ready for adventure on almost any surface—from the beach to grassy yards and beyond.

Original price: $124.19

Barbie fans will love this house playset as the centerpiece to their imaginative play. This three-story townhouse features four rooms, complete with contemporary furniture, including a sofa, coffee table, dining table and chairs, bed and bathtub. A child-activated elevator enables Barbie dolls to travel between floors, adding a dynamic element to play.

Original price: $74.99

Treat a budding artist to these premium Prismacolor Colored Pencils . These pencils deliver rich, vibrant colors and smooth application. They are especially known for their excellent blending and layering capabilities.

Original price: $99.99

The LEGO City yellow delivery truck set includes 1,061-pieces. The main build is a bright yellow semi-truck with a trailer. The set includes a functioning toy forklift, which can be used to load and unload pallets into the truck's trailer, and four mini figures.

Original price: $34.55

The kids will have fun playing with this compact and portable Mini karaoke machine. It comes with two wireless microphones that automatically connect to the speaker. You can use the microphones in magic voice modes and LED lights sync with the music's rhythm to create a party atmosphere.

Original price: $64.99