Tackle leaf season with mowers, rakes and more on sale during Amazon's October Prime Day

Fall cleanup is upon us, and if your lawn tools are past their prime, now is the perfect time to upgrade. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days runs through Oct. 8th and includes lower prices on leaf blowers, lawn mowers, rakes and trimmers, just in time for leaf season.

Leaf blowers

Worx WG520 12-amp electric leaf blower: $69.99 (22% off)

Cordless leaf blower with battery: $112.49 (25% off)

Handheld cordless leaf blower and battery 2-pack: $20.79 (20% off)

Worx Nitro 40V cordless leaf blower: $169.99 (23% off)

Litheli 20V cordless leaf blower: $59.99 (33% off)

EGO POWER+ cordless leaf blower: $159.99 (30% off)

Original price: $129.99

The Worx three-in-one leaf blower allows you to blow, vacuum and mulch your leaves all with one machine. It can easily tackle large yards and you can mulch 16 bags of leaves down into one bag. There are two speeds: one for open lawns and one best for tight corners. The quick-release bag allows for one-handed operation.

Original price: $179.99

Worx offers a string trimmer and leaf blower set that costs less than what you’d typically pay for just one of these tools. You also get two batteries and a charger that works for both tools. The trimmer conveniently turns into an edger by pivoting the head, essentially giving you a third tool in the set. As you trim your lawn, there’s no need to manually adjust the string when it’s lost. Instead, just press a botton and more string will feed through the machine.

Rakes

61" expandable rake: $10.99 (50% off)

48" expandable metal rake: $11.89 (30% off)

Gardzen gardening leaf rake and dust pan: $19.99 (22% off)

Leaf grabber rake: $32.99 (28% off)

Original price: $39.99

Get everything you need to clean up your yard with this adjustable metal leaf rake set. The metal rake adjusts from 38 to 73 inches so you can reach every corner of your yard. You also get leaf grabbers that help you load leaves into the included collapsible garden bags. The grabbers are made with comfort grips, so your hands won’t get tired, no matter how many loads of leaves you pick up. The collapsible trash cans are also great for camping or cleaning out your garage.

Original price: $38.99

A thatch rake is a dual-action tool that helps you rake up dead grass, wet leaves and other lawn debris. It also helps you till your soil, getting it ready for next year’s planting season. Easily switch between the debris-collection side and cultivating side by simply turning the rake over or swiveling the head 180 degrees. Made from carbon steel with a stainless steel pole, this is a highly durable rake complete with an ergonomic handle and anti-slip grip. You can also telescope the handle up to 70 inches.

Mowers and trimmers

MZK 40V cordless electric lawn mower: $149.99 (25% off)

Craftsman V20 cordless string trimmer: $89 (25% off)

Greenworks 60V 21" cordless push lawn mower: $349.99 (30% off)

Wild Badger 40V cordless lawn mower: $218.40 (32% off)

Worx WG252 20V 2-in-1 hedge trimmer: $139.99 (22% off)

LawnMaster cordless string trimmer with battery and charger: $62.99 (34% off)

Litheli 12" cordless weed wacker: $52.99 (27% off)

Litheli 20V mini chainsaw: $49.99 (50% off)

Original price: $299

Power through half an acre with the Greenworks cordless lawn mower. It’ll run for 35 minutes on a full charge, and the lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver. You can adjust the height to five different lengths with a single lever to get the exact cut you want. You can either bag or mulch the grass clippings.



Original price: $359.99

Larger lawns require a gas-powered lawn mower like the PowerSmart push mower. Complete with an auto choke system for easy starting, this mower bags leaves and grass clippings as you go. A single lever gives you six cutting positions, and the 21-inch blade means you can tackle the thickest of lawns.

