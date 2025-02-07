20 electronics deals this Presidents Day, from laptops to kitchen appliances

Shoppers can find plenty of discounted items during Presidents Day. It is a great time to score deals on all types of electronics, including laptops, TVs and top-of-the-line kitchen appliances.

Here are 20 electronic deals you can't afford to miss:

Kitchen deals

Laptop deals

TV deals

TECH deals

Original price: $279.99

The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer can grill six steaks at once. It cooks food with tasty char-grilled marks and flavors. It has a 500°F high-heat grill and griddle, edge-to-edge cooking and smokeless grilling. It also has an innovative cooking system and thermometer, cyclonic grilling technology and a smoke control system.

Original price: $119.99

Amazon has the COSORI Air Fryer 9-in-1 on sale for 25% off this Presidents Day. This air fryer has nine cooking functions: air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, freeze, proof, reheat and keep warm. It can also cook at high temperatures and uses up to 95% less oil.

Original price: $447.97

Grab this beverage cooler with wine storage during Wayfair's early Presidents Day savings. The cooler is perfect for wine lovers, with four adjustable shelves and plenty of storage space, allowing you to enjoy 26 bottles of chilled wine.

Original price: $199.99

Save $50 on the Ninja Mega Kitchen SystemBlender at Best Buy this Presidents Day. This blender has an eight-cup food processor bowl and two Nutri Ninja Cups. It has 1500W of power and can handle various tasks in seconds.

Original price: $599.95

Macy's has the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker on sale. This countertop ice maker produces over one pound of ice per hour. Its large-capacity bin can hold up to 48 ounces of ice or 38 pounds daily. It can make ice in 10 minutes or less.

Original price: $1,199.99

Do you have a college student, or are you headed to college soon? HP has a wide selection of laptops on sale right now. The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop 14-inch is a great choice. It offers a perfect balance of performance and flexibility, making it ideal for professionals and students. Its sleek design and powerful features make it a standout choice for those who need a device for their dynamic lifestyle.

Original price: $999.99

This Presidents Day, shop at Best Buy for great deals on electronics. The Dell Inspiron two-in-one,14-inch laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, 16 gigabytes of memory and a 14-inch FHD+ display. You can expect fast performance, smooth multitasking and impressive battery life with this laptop.

Original price: $199.99

Looking for a simple computer to complete easy tasks at a budget-friendly price? This basic Chromebook, on sale at Walmart, is great for light use, such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts a full-day battery life.

Original price: $999

Amazon is offering the Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with the M2 chip at a great price during its Presidents' Day sale. This laptop gets good marks for its performance, battery life, design and value, making it a great choice for most users, especially students and those looking for a portable machine with excellent performance.

Original price: $899.99

Grab the Lenovo - Yoga 7i two-in-one 14-inch laptop at Best Buy for a great price. This laptop is designed for entertainment and creativity. It has a large touchscreen display, a fast-charging battery and ultra-immersive audio-visuals. It also has a comfort-edge design for an easier hold and carry experience.

Original price: $3,299.99

This Samsung 77" Class S84D Series 4K OLED Smart Tizen TV, on sale at BestBuy, is easy to set up. It has exceptional picture quality, vibrant colors and an impressive OLED display.

Original price: $1499.99

The U8 Series has a Mini-LED backlight that produces a brighter image with greater contrast than traditional LED TVs. It also has a multi-channel audio system with Dolby Atmos for great sound. This TV delivers home theater-quality viewing.

Original price: $468

The Samsung 65-inch DU7200B TV, on sale at Walmart, offers a range of contrast and color. Smart capabilities make it easy to access popular streaming apps.

Original price: $1,499

You can save $600 at Samsung right now when you buy the 55-inch Class The Frame QLED 4K LS03D TV. This slim-fit, wall-mounted TV has a matte display that reduces glare and virtually eliminates light reflection. It also has Dolby Atmos, Art Mode and a customizable frame.

These Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, on sale at Amazon, are sweat- and water-resistant, making them a good option for working out or commuting. They come in a USB-C charging case and have up to 30 hours of battery life.

Original price: $199.99

Grab this mini wifi Bluetooth projector to use with your phone for fast and stable screen mirroring. It can also be used for audio syncing and playing music. The projector includes a remote that offers a sharp, fine-tuned picture.

Original price: $499

The Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, on sale at Walmart, can map your home, clean hard floors and carpets, and empty its own dustbin. It features sonic mopping, which scrubs hard floors at high speeds, and matrix clean, which uses a grid to clean in multiple passes.

Original price: $99.99

This four-pack of Apple AirTags is nearly $30 off at Best Buy. Use the tags to track your belongings. They can attach to your keys, backpack or other items. The AirTag uses Bluetooth to send your item's location to the Find My app.

Original price: $349

Try these Bose QuietComfort headphones for a high-end option that is on sale now at Bose. These headphones are known for their active noise-canceling (ANC) performance. They have a classic, comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Original price: $99.99

Use the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, on sale for 40% off at Amazon, to monitor activity inside or outside your home. The Ring outdoor camera runs on rechargeable batteries that can last six to 12 months on a single charge. Recharging the battery takes five to 10 hours.