Post Malone x Stanley collab finally brings camo to your favorite Stanley products

Stanley partnered with one of the most influential names in music right now: Post Malone. He collaborated on his own line of quenchers, lunch boxes, pint glasses and flasks, all with a nod to hardworking Americans. The new Post Malone x Stanley collection features the classics now with a camo pattern, and a new color: Hammertone Coyote Brown.

What’s new from the Post Malone x Stanley collab

Designed by Post Malone himself, the latest Stanley collection features camo everything. The collab is an ode to the American west, likely in part due to Post Malone’s recent venture into the country music scene.

Camo lovers rejoice, there’s now a Stanley for you! The Post Malone x Stanley 40-ounce Quencher features a camo print designed by Post Malone. The hint of Blaze Orange is a dream for every hunter, cowboy and everyone in between. Also included is a Posty Co. keychain.

The 40-ounce Quencher is a Stanley classic that keeps your drinks ice-cold for hours. You can use the straw or take it out, and the cup fits snuggly in any cupholder.

The only way the Post Malone x Stanley Quencher gets better is when a Quencher pouch belt is included. The gun holster-looking Quencher Belt gives the Quencher a western vibe and adds a pocket where you can store keys, a lighter or other small belongings. The pouch snaps onto the Quencher and pops off when you just want the bottle.

Go back to the good ‘ole days with a Post Malone x Stanley bottle and lunch box set. The vintage-style lunch box comes in Hammertone Coyote Brown and Blaze Orange. It’s an ultra-durable lunch box that latches securely and keeps your food and drinks safe. The classic bottle, also in Post Malone’s new color, buckles into the top of the lunch box for easy carrying. You also get a Posty keychain with the lunch box set.

Whether you’re standing around a campfire, at a summer barbecue or relaxing on the couch, the Post Malone x Stanley stacking beer pint will keep your beer nice and cold. You get it in the same camo print as the Quencher. The cup can hold a pint of beer (16 ounces), keeping it crisp and cold even on the hottest nights.

The Post Malone x Stanley easy fill flask fits right in your back pocket, making it the perfect companion when you’re on the go. It’s leakproof and has a wide opening that makes it easy to fill. Made from stainless steel, your drinks stay cold and there’s no flavor transfer like you often get with plastic.

Other recent Stanley launches

Stanley is constantly releasing new colors and collaborations. Some recent ones include an additional Western-themed collection, just in time for summer, a customizable Stanley and accessories you can add to the Stanley you already have.

Another Western-themed release is Stanley’s summer collection, the Messa Rose collection. Featuring a paisley pattern in a coral, blue or polished gold, you’ll feel like a regular cowboy (or girl) when you drink from this Quencher.

Available soon is the Activate Shaker bottle, one of Stanley’s newest creations. Thanks to the tiered design, you can infuse water and carry around a small snack. There’s a removable strainer that helps you infuse your water with fruit or citrus without dealing with pulp or seeds. The removable base is also large enough to store protein powder or a small snack. With a leakproof Tritan lid, you can toss the cup in your bag without worrying.

You can now customize your Stanley with a design you created, text or photos. The ProTour flip straw tumbler is just one of the many Stanleys you can add personalized customizations to. It has a built-in straw that flips up and down as needed, rather than Stanley’s classic reusable straw.

If you already have a Stanley but are itching for another accessory, the All Day Quencher Carry-All is a carrying case for your Quencher. It comes with a body strap that fits over your shoulder or across your chest, pockets for your phone, sunglasses or keys and another mesh pocket for other belongings. The attached carabiner clip is another place where you can clip your must-have items, making the Carry-All an ideal bag alternative as well as a case for your bottle.