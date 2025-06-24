Save on Adirondack chairs, dining sets and porch swings during Polywood's outdoor furniture sale

Upgrade your backyard, patio or deck with a new dining set or a pair of Adirondack chairs during Polywood's early Fourth of July sale. Polywood furniture is durable, American-made and stands the test of time.

Original price: $229

This Adirondack chair has an ergonomic design, a contoured seat and sturdy armrests. Crafted from durable Polywood lumber, it withstands harsh weather conditions, making it ideal for year-round use. Don’t forget to grab a connecting table if you buy more than one.

Original price: $289

Another option for an Adirondack style is this chair , which features a flat backrest. Made from Polywood’s signature weatherproof materials, it’s perfect for relaxing in your backyard or patio. A matching side table is a great spot to place your drink.

Original price: $1,695

Ideal for hosting dinner parties, this 7-piece dining set includes a generously sized table and six comfortable chairs. The Polywood construction resists stains, splitting, cracking, rot and UV damage, ensuring it stays pristine despite heavy use. If you prefer a smaller set for intimate gatherings, the brand makes a three-piece version .

Original price: $549

This 3-piece rocker set has two chairs that offer a gentle rocking motion perfect for relaxing on the porch and an added side table to hold coffee, books or bites with ease. The weather-resistant material withstands elements like storms and strong winds while retaining its original polished look.

Original price: $419

No poolside setup is complete without some lounges. This chaise lounge offers adjustable reclining positions, arms to rest on and wheels for easy moving. It’s been tested to hold up to 300 pounds and is comfortable for anyone up to seven feet tall.

Original Price: $1,999