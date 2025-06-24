Expand / Collapse search
Save on Adirondack chairs, dining sets and porch swings during Polywood's outdoor furniture sale

Redecorate your backyard for less

By Jené Luciani Sena
Polywood outdoor furniture is made of recycled plastic and built to last. Shop Polywood’s 4th of July sale for deals on dining sets, Adirondack chairs and porch swings.  

Upgrade your backyard, patio or deck with a new dining set or a pair of Adirondack chairs during Polywood's early Fourth of July sale. Polywood furniture is durable, American-made and stands the test of time.

Adirondack chair: on sale for $199 (13% off)

Original price: $229

A classic outdoor chair.

A classic outdoor chair. (Polywood)

This Adirondack chair has an ergonomic design, a contoured seat and sturdy armrests. Crafted from durable Polywood lumber, it withstands harsh weather conditions, making it ideal for year-round use. Don’t forget to grab a connecting table if you buy more than one.

Curved back Adirondack chair: on sale for $259 (10% off)

Original price: $289 

This curved Adirondack chair is sturdy and spacious.

This curved Adirondack chair is sturdy and spacious. (Polywood)

Another option for an Adirondack style is this chair, which features a flat backrest. Made from Polywood’s signature weatherproof materials, it’s perfect for relaxing in your backyard or patio. A matching side table is a great spot to place your drink. 

7-piece dining set: on sale for $1,499 (11% off)

Original price: $1,695

This dining set is generously sized and resistant to cracking, splitting and rot. 

This dining set is generously sized and resistant to cracking, splitting and rot.  (Polywood)

Ideal for hosting dinner parties, this 7-piece dining set includes a generously sized table and six comfortable chairs. The Polywood construction resists stains, splitting, cracking, rot and UV damage, ensuring it stays pristine despite heavy use. If you prefer a smaller set for intimate gatherings, the brand makes a three-piece version

3-piece rocker set: on sale for $479 (13% off)

Original price: $549

Rock in these chairs season after season.

Rock in these chairs season after season. (Polywood)

This 3-piece rocker set has two chairs that offer a gentle rocking motion perfect for relaxing on the porch and an added side table to hold coffee, books or bites with ease. The weather-resistant material withstands elements like storms and strong winds while retaining its original polished look.

Chaise lounge: on sale for $349 (17% off)

Original price: $419

Find peak comfort in this reclining lounge.

Find peak comfort in this reclining lounge. (Polywood)

No poolside setup is complete without some lounges. This chaise lounge offers adjustable reclining positions, arms to rest on and wheels for easy moving. It’s been tested to hold up to 300 pounds and is comfortable for anyone up to seven feet tall.

Daybed swing: on sale for $1,799 (10% off)

Original Price: $1,999

This Polywood porch swing provides a cozy retreat.

This Polywood porch swing provides a cozy retreat. (Polywood)

This porch swing provides a cozy retreat for conversations or quiet moments with a good book. Its spacious seating and smooth swinging motion create a relaxing ambiance. Don’t forget to add some decorative outdoor throw pillows to complete the look.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 