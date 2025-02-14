Organize your small space with these 8 space-saving items

Living in a small space can be a challenge when you’re trying to figure out where to store all your belongings. Thankfully, there are many creative products that can give you the extra space you need.

From pop-up countertops to shoe racks, wall-mounted desks and under-the-bed storage options, you can easily save on space while having all the conveniences of a larger home.

Original price: $99.99

If you’re dealing with a small bathroom without a lot of storage, an over-the-toilet storage system can help you get the space you need. The metal and wood storage system gives your bathroom a modern look and provides four shelves for all your toiletries.

Original price: $459.99

Small kitchens or dining rooms need small tables, so this Moya five-piece trestle dining set is the perfect option. It’s a small square table with four small benches that fit under the table when they’re not being used.

Original price: $32.99

Need more pantry or closet space? This organizer fits snuggly over any door and has five large pockets and 10 mesh side pockets. The organizer can hold up to 44 pounds, so you can store everything from shoes to pantry items and everything in between.

When you’re low on space, you have to take storage where you can get it. Underneath your bed is the perfect place to store out-of-season clothes, boots or blankets, among other things. These under-the-bed storage containers are made from fabric and pop out to hold your belongings. They’re thin, so you can easily slide them under your bed for easy storage.

Do you have a lot of shoes and not a lot of places to store them? A nine-tier vertical shoe rack takes up a small corner of your home and adds nine shelves for your shoes and boots. You can buy additional shelves that easily stack on top if you need more room.

A Camlyn floating desk can double as a work desk and a kitchen table for those living in an apartment where you don’t have room for both. The desk neatly folds up against the wall when you’re not using it, so you get the floor space back. It also has a storage section against the wall, so you have even more space for your belongings.

Store spices, oils and other cooking supplies on the top of your stove with these stove top silicone shelves. The shelf comes with a set of strong magnets, so they won’t fall off your stove. The silicone material also makes these shelves easy to clean.

Original price: $52.66

Does your tiny apartment have virtually no counter space? Adding this floating countertop that you can pop up and put down as needed can give you the prep or storage space you need. The countertop is solid enough to hold larger appliances, yet stylish enough to be a display shelf if you prefer.