Shop game day gear with NFL collections from Nike, Abercrombie, Kohl's and more

Whether you’re planning to tailgate in the driveway or are watching from the couch, game day isn’t complete without the right NFL apparel. NFL gear isn’t just available at the NFL shop anymore. Stores like Kohl’s, Nike and even Abercrombie & Fitch have officially licensed NFL clothing lines. From classic jerseys and comfortable sweatshirts to team-branded shoes, you can find nearly everything with your team’s logo on it.

Abercrombie & Fitch

When you want stylish NFL apparel, head to Abercrombie & Fitch. The brand now offers hoodies, T-shirts and other NFL apparel that blends fashion and durability.

Every NFL fan needs a sweatshirt to show their team pride, and Abercrombie’s graphic NFL hoodie is a durable, fashionable option. You can choose from tall or regular fits, with sizes up to 3XL. An oversized fit and soft fleece make it comfortable all football season.

Abercrombie’s NFL graphic tee is a retro-style T-shirt with an oversized fit. You can select your favorite team and get a shirt with a bold design on the back and a smaller team logo on the front.

The NFL half-zip sweatshirt from Abercrombie is versatile enough to wear almost anywhere. It offers a vintage style in your team colors. It’s professional enough to wear to the office, but also has a comfortable oversized fit that’s perfect for game day.

The NFL crew sweater from Abercrombie is a soft, oversized sweater that comes with your team’s logo across the top. The sweater only comes in a few different team colors, including: the Patriots, 49ers, Bengals, Cowboys and Chiefs. The sweater comes in a regular or tall fit, with sizes up to 3XL.

JCPenney

JCPenney has a line of NFL gear that includes every team. Whether it’s a hat, jersey or T-shirt with your team’s logo, JCPenney carries options for every fan.

All NFL team hats come in a classic brown that’s the perfect neutral option for everyday wear. Whether you’re a New York Giants fan, Patriots fan or Washington Commanders fan, there’s an option for you. Hats are available with any NFL team logo.

JCPenney has jerseys for most players in their NFL shop. You can get everyone from CeeDee Lamb from the Dallas Cowboys to Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs and Tyler Warren from the Indianapolis Colts. Shoppers can search by player name or by team to find a new jersey.

Whether you’re heading to the stadium to watch a game or just watching from the couch, an NFL T-shirt is just one way to show off your team pride. JCPenney has a wide selection of shirts from every NFL team. Options include a black Buffalo Bills T-shirt featuring a bold logo on the front. Another option is this Baltimore Ravens tee in either black or Ravens purple. Miami Dolphins fans can get this shirt in black, with the Dolphins' logo on the front in sizes up to 5XL.

Nike

Leading performance brand Nike, has all things NFL. You can get shoes in your team’s colors, performance hoodies and limited-edition jerseys.

Rep your team colors everywhere you go with a pair of Nike NFL road running shoes. Every team has their own pair of Nike shoes in their specific team colors. For example, this Seattle Seahawks pair comes in classic blue and green, while these Arizona Cardinals shoes come in red and white. This pair of Miami Dolphins Nike shoes come in the bright aqua and orange fans know and love.

A Nike half-zip hoodie jacket is essentially a windbreaker. It’s made from lightweight, water-repellant fabric that can help you stay dry if you’re at a game or just out and about. This Denver Broncos half-zip comes in royal blue, while this Chicago Bears hooded jacket comes in black with the Bears' logo on the front.

Nike also makes official jerseys from all NFL teams. Get jerseys for players like Will Anderson Jr. from the Houston Texans or Joe Alt from the Los Angeles Chargers. These jerseys have sweat-wicking technology that keeps you comfortable as you cheer on your team.

Fanatics

Fanatics is a well-known NFL gear store, and you’ll find hundreds of items from each team. Get hoodies, tees and fashionable sweatshirts in different styles, colors and fits.

You can get your favorite team in a unique vintage-style crewneck sweatshirt. This Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt features the classic Eagles' logo on the front with a blend of grey and Eagles green to round out the vintage vibe. The Bills have a similar design, but with royal blue and red mixed in. The Vikings have a slightly different style to their vintage sweatshirt, with a larger logo on the front.

You can grab half-zips like this Panthers hooded sweatshirt, this Patriots hoodie and this Broncos option from Fanatics. You can choose from any NFL team. These half-zips are made from water-wicking fabric to keep you comfortable in all sorts of weather conditions.

Fanatics is home to all sorts of NFL team T-shirts. From this classic black Saints T-shirt to these Texans tees in all the different team colors or this bright royal blue Rams shirt, there’s sure to be an option you can’t live without.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s has a whole NFL shop online and in stores. Score T-shirts, sweatpants and long-sleeve shirts branded with your team’s logo and colors.

Original price: $44.99

Relax while still representing your team with these comfortable women’s fleece pants. No matter if you’re a fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Buffalo Bills or Pittsburgh Steelers, there are sweatpant options for you at the Kohl’s NFL shop. Lined with fleece but made with ultra-soft materials, you’ll never want to take these pants off.

Original price: $49.99

When colder weather rolls around, you'll need warmer NFL apparel. Kohl’s has long-sleeve NFL team shirts like this red women’s Chiefs long-sleeve shirt, this quarter-sleeve Chicago Bears performance shirt and this bright orange Broncos shirt.

Original price: $54.99

Kohl’s also has sweatshirts in all kinds of team colors and styles, so you can really load up on your NFL apparel. This Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt is a retro-looking sweatshirt in grey and green. This Cowboys sweatshirt at Kohl's comes in navy blue and has football logos all down the sleeves.