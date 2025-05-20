Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Deals

Gear up for the final games of the NBA playoffs with this Game 7 sportswear on Amazon

Rep your favorite team with merch from Game 7

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Celebrate the NBA playoffs with fan gear. 

Celebrate the NBA playoffs with fan gear.  (iStock)

The NBA playoffs are in full swing! With just four teams left, it’s almost time for the finals. Coming up, the New York Knicks are taking on the Indiana Pacers while the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder

While you wait for the finals, now is the perfect time to stock up on team merchandise, thanks to the Game 7 partnership with Amazon. Game 7 features shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants from all your favorite teams.

You can catch all the Playoff games right on Peacock, which costs just $7.99 per month. The NBA League Pass also features all the playoff games, as well as post and pre-game shows. You’ll pay $16.99 per month for the regular League Pass.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are largely seen as the underdogs going into the series with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but die-hard fans have seen the Timberwolves win time and time again. To show your love for your team, grab this Timberwolves gear on the Game 7 shop.

GEAR UP AND EXERCISE THIS SUMMER BY PLAYING THESE POPULAR SPORTS

Minnesota Timberwolves pullover heavyweight sweatshirt: $110

This unique sweatshirt is on the heavier side. 

This unique sweatshirt is on the heavier side.  (Amazon)

Amazon $110

This Minnesota Timberwolves pullover sweatshirt is a throwback to a more vintage style. The classic Timberwolves' logo paired with the stripped design will make you stand out in a crowd. The sweatshirt is officially licensed and comes in the official midnight blue of the Timberwolves. It’s on the heavier side, so you’ll stay nice and warm.

Minnesota Timberwolves casual jogger fleece sweatpants: $60

Stay comfy with these sweatpants. 

Stay comfy with these sweatpants.  (Amazon)

Amazon $60

Relax in style with these Minnesota Timberwolves joggers. Designed with a heavyweight NBA team logo patch, the sweatpants have a cuffed bottom that makes them comfortable for everyone. If you’re staying home to catch the rest of the playoffs, these sweatpants are the perfect companion to show your team spirit while staying comfy.

Minnesota Timberwolves short-sleeve classic t-shirt: $28

This classic t-shirt has the Timberwolves' logo on the front. 

This classic t-shirt has the Timberwolves' logo on the front.  (Amazon)

Amazon $28

Also in classic midnight blue is this Minnesota Timberwolves t-shirt. It features a unique Timberwolves picture with a howling wolf overlaying a basketball. The back of the shirt also has the Timberwolves' logo on it. Made from 100% cotton, you’ll stay comfortable for every game of the playoffs.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma dominated the Western conference during the regular season, and they’ve shown no sign of slowing down in the postseason. Set to play the Minnesota Timberwolves, many predict OKC will come out on top. Rep your team colors with this Oklahoma City merchandise.

Oklahoma City Thunder classic pullover hoodie: $65

A bright blue sweatshirt with the Thunder logo. 

A bright blue sweatshirt with the Thunder logo.  (Amazon)

Amazon $65

Get noticed with a bright blue Oklahoma City Thunder pullover hoodie. Featuring the Oklahoma City logo and name on a thunder blue hoodie. This is a lighter sweatshirt, perfect for the early spring playoff days.

Oklahoma City Thunder casual jogger fleece sweatpants: $60

A pair of sweatpants that go with any OKC Thunder gear. 

A pair of sweatpants that go with any OKC Thunder gear.  (Amazon)

Amazon $60

You’ll never want to take off these comfy Oklahoma City Thunder jogger sweatpants. Lined with a soft fleece, these sweatpants have a small OKC Thunder logo on one side. The heather gray color pairs with any of the other Thunder merch on this list.

Oklahoma City Thunder short-sleeve classic t-shirt: $28

A fun, bright-colored shirt to celebrate the Thunder. 

A fun, bright-colored shirt to celebrate the Thunder.  (Amazon)

Amazon $28

If you prefer Oklahoma City’s sunset orange color, this OKC Thunder short-sleeve shirt will be your new favorite addition to your fan gear collection. The Oklahoma City logo stands out on the bright orange, and there’s an additional logo on the back of the shirt.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks squeezed the Boston Celtics out of the playoffs, winning the series 4 to 2. After taking the lead early in the series, game six ended with the Knicks winning by 38 points. Next up, the Knicks are set to play the Indiana Pacers. Show your love for New York with some Knicks gear.

MARCH MADNESS GEAR EVERY FAN NEEDS, PLUS WHERE TO STREAM ALL THE GAMES

New York Knicks zip-up hooded sweatshirt: $90

Knicks fans will love this zip-up sweatshirt. 

Knicks fans will love this zip-up sweatshirt.  (Amazon)

Amazon $90

A New York Knicks zip-up hoodie is a sleek black hoodie with a Knicks logo on the front and back of the sweatshirt. With hints of Knicks orange along the sleeves, this sweatshirt goes with any other Knicks gear you get from the Game 7 shop.

New York Knicks long-sleeve shirt: $34

You'll look cool in this black long-sleeve Knicks shirt. 

You'll look cool in this black long-sleeve Knicks shirt.  (Amazon)

Amazon $34

This New York Knicks long-sleeve shirt shows your love for your favorite city and their best NBA team. The front of the shirt simply says New York with a basketball underneath. You get the Knicks' logo on the side of one of the sleeves. The shirt comes in black, so it goes with anything.

New York Knicks short-sleeve classic t-shirt: $28

A Knicks blue t-shirt is made from 100% cotton. 

A Knicks blue t-shirt is made from 100% cotton.  (Amazon)

Amazon $28

Go with the Knicks classic blue and grab a New York Knicks short-sleeve t-shirt. The comfortable, affordable shirt has the Knicks logo on the front over a giant "Knicks" font, so you really get the point across.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana beat the Cavaliers in just five games in the last series. Now, the Indiana Pacers are taking on the New York Knicks. The Pacers are the number four seed, while the Knicks are number three. If you’re supporting the Pacers in this series, grab this merch.

Indiana Pacers classic pullover hoodie: $65 

A fleece-lined Pacers sweatshirt in classic Pacers blue. 

A fleece-lined Pacers sweatshirt in classic Pacers blue.  (Amazon)

Amazon $65

For a one-of-a-kind sweatshirt, go with Game 7’s Indiana Pacers pullover hoodie. It comes in Pacers blue and features the Pacers' logo on the front. It’s a fleece-lined sweatshirt that’ll keep you warmer on colder nights while you’re up watching your favorite team in the playoffs.

Indiana Pacers casual jogger fleece sweatpants: $60

These simple sweatpants have a Pacers logo on the side. 

These simple sweatpants have a Pacers logo on the side.  (Amazon)

Amazon $60

Add a pair of Indiana Pacers joggers to your collection and stay comfortable for the rest of the playoffs. Complete with the Pacers' logo on one side and the Game 7 logo on the other, the heather gray pants are lightweight but lined with fleece for added comfort.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Indiana Pacers short-sleeve classic t-shirt: $28

This shirt perfectly matches the Pacers sweatpants. 

This shirt perfectly matches the Pacers sweatpants.  (Amazon)

Amazon $28

Also in heather gray is this Indiana Pacers short-sleeve t-shirt. It matches the sweatpants and has a similar Pacers logo on the front. Made from 100% cotton, you’ll be plenty comfy while watching games in person, from the comfort of your couch or at your favorite sports bar.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.