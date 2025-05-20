Gear up for the final games of the NBA playoffs with this Game 7 sportswear on Amazon

The NBA playoffs are in full swing! With just four teams left, it’s almost time for the finals. Coming up, the New York Knicks are taking on the Indiana Pacers while the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While you wait for the finals, now is the perfect time to stock up on team merchandise, thanks to the Game 7 partnership with Amazon. Game 7 features shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants from all your favorite teams.

You can catch all the Playoff games right on Peacock, which costs just $7.99 per month. The NBA League Pass also features all the playoff games, as well as post and pre-game shows. You’ll pay $16.99 per month for the regular League Pass.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are largely seen as the underdogs going into the series with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but die-hard fans have seen the Timberwolves win time and time again. To show your love for your team, grab this Timberwolves gear on the Game 7 shop.

This Minnesota Timberwolves pullover sweatshirt is a throwback to a more vintage style. The classic Timberwolves' logo paired with the stripped design will make you stand out in a crowd. The sweatshirt is officially licensed and comes in the official midnight blue of the Timberwolves. It’s on the heavier side, so you’ll stay nice and warm.

Relax in style with these Minnesota Timberwolves joggers. Designed with a heavyweight NBA team logo patch, the sweatpants have a cuffed bottom that makes them comfortable for everyone. If you’re staying home to catch the rest of the playoffs, these sweatpants are the perfect companion to show your team spirit while staying comfy.

Also in classic midnight blue is this Minnesota Timberwolves t-shirt. It features a unique Timberwolves picture with a howling wolf overlaying a basketball. The back of the shirt also has the Timberwolves' logo on it. Made from 100% cotton, you’ll stay comfortable for every game of the playoffs.

Oklahoma dominated the Western conference during the regular season, and they’ve shown no sign of slowing down in the postseason. Set to play the Minnesota Timberwolves, many predict OKC will come out on top. Rep your team colors with this Oklahoma City merchandise.

Get noticed with a bright blue Oklahoma City Thunder pullover hoodie. Featuring the Oklahoma City logo and name on a thunder blue hoodie. This is a lighter sweatshirt, perfect for the early spring playoff days.

You’ll never want to take off these comfy Oklahoma City Thunder jogger sweatpants. Lined with a soft fleece, these sweatpants have a small OKC Thunder logo on one side. The heather gray color pairs with any of the other Thunder merch on this list.

If you prefer Oklahoma City’s sunset orange color, this OKC Thunder short-sleeve shirt will be your new favorite addition to your fan gear collection. The Oklahoma City logo stands out on the bright orange, and there’s an additional logo on the back of the shirt.

The New York Knicks squeezed the Boston Celtics out of the playoffs, winning the series 4 to 2. After taking the lead early in the series, game six ended with the Knicks winning by 38 points. Next up, the Knicks are set to play the Indiana Pacers. Show your love for New York with some Knicks gear.

A New York Knicks zip-up hoodie is a sleek black hoodie with a Knicks logo on the front and back of the sweatshirt. With hints of Knicks orange along the sleeves, this sweatshirt goes with any other Knicks gear you get from the Game 7 shop.

This New York Knicks long-sleeve shirt shows your love for your favorite city and their best NBA team. The front of the shirt simply says New York with a basketball underneath. You get the Knicks' logo on the side of one of the sleeves. The shirt comes in black, so it goes with anything.

Go with the Knicks classic blue and grab a New York Knicks short-sleeve t-shirt. The comfortable, affordable shirt has the Knicks logo on the front over a giant "Knicks" font, so you really get the point across.

Indiana beat the Cavaliers in just five games in the last series. Now, the Indiana Pacers are taking on the New York Knicks. The Pacers are the number four seed, while the Knicks are number three. If you’re supporting the Pacers in this series, grab this merch.

For a one-of-a-kind sweatshirt, go with Game 7’s Indiana Pacers pullover hoodie. It comes in Pacers blue and features the Pacers' logo on the front. It’s a fleece-lined sweatshirt that’ll keep you warmer on colder nights while you’re up watching your favorite team in the playoffs.

Add a pair of Indiana Pacers joggers to your collection and stay comfortable for the rest of the playoffs. Complete with the Pacers' logo on one side and the Game 7 logo on the other, the heather gray pants are lightweight but lined with fleece for added comfort.

Also in heather gray is this Indiana Pacers short-sleeve t-shirt. It matches the sweatpants and has a similar Pacers logo on the front. Made from 100% cotton, you’ll be plenty comfy while watching games in person, from the comfort of your couch or at your favorite sports bar.