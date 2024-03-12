Expand / Collapse search
March Madness gear every fan needs, plus where to stream all the games

Watch all your favorite NCAA teams on Hulu, Paramount+ and Max.

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Prepare for March Madness with these finds 

Prepare for March Madness with these finds  (iStock)

Get ready basketball fans, March Madness is about to begin! While you’re waiting for selection Sunday to roll around, get ready to show your school spirit with all the best league gear. 

And if you want to make sure you don’t miss a single second of March Madness, you get unlimited access with a Hulu or Paramount+ subscription. Max is also streaming all the March Madness games. 

Barnesmith crewneck college teams sweatshirt: $42.95

Show off your school spirit with a crewneck. 

Show off your school spirit with a crewneck.  (Amazon)

To support your specific college team, sport a college crewneck sweatshirt throughout the tournament. You can choose from a huge variety of schools and different colors. You can also find tons of NCAA basketball gear options at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

To make sure you get all your favorite college basketball gear on time, consider signing up for an Amazon Prime membership. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Barnesmith hooded sweatshirt: $46.95

If you prefer a hood, opt for one of these NCAA hoodies. 

If you prefer a hood, opt for one of these NCAA hoodies.  (Amazon)

If you prefer a thicker, hooded sweatshirt, you can also opt for a hooded sweatshirt featuring your favorite college basketball team. You can get teams like Ohio University, NYU, Purdue and Stanford, among many others. 

Nothing Easy team t-shirts: $40

Celebrate your favorite team with a "Nothing Easy" shirt. 

Celebrate your favorite team with a "Nothing Easy" shirt.  (Dick's Sporting Goods)

At Dick's Sporting Goods, every team has a "Nothing Easy" t-shirt with your team's logo. This shirt depicts the spirit of March Madness and the intense competition each team brings to the court.  

'47 team adjustable hat: $40

Go vintage with these '47 hats. 

Go vintage with these '47 hats.  (Dick's Sporting Goods)

Grab a vintage-style adjustable hat with your favorite team branded on the front. You can find teams like Uconn, the Kentucky Wildcats, the Michigan Wolverines, and Duke, among others. 

College team can & bottle holder: $15.99

Keep your beers cold with these team koozies. 

Keep your beers cold with these team koozies.  (Amazon)

Whether you’re drinking from bottles or cans, show off your team pride with a bottle koozie with the team of your choice. You can find every team's logo and get an officially-licensed koozie. 

Let the madness begin college basketball t-shirt: on sale for $19.99

Original price: $21.99

This March Madness t-shirt comes in a ton of colors to choose from.

This March Madness t-shirt comes in a ton of colors to choose from. (Amazon)

If you’re not rooting for any particular team but still want to show up to the party looking festive, this "Let the madness begin" t-shirt can help you do just that. There are dozens of colors to choose from, so you can customize the shirt to your favorite college team if you do have one. 

Basketball motivational silicone wristband: $9.49

Give everyone at the party a celebratory wristband. 

Give everyone at the party a celebratory wristband.  (Amazon)

Are you throwing the March Madness party? If you are, hand out party favors in the form of these silicone wristbands with March Madness-related sayings. They're great for the entirety of the basketball season, not just March Madness. 

Copy King 2025 men's basketball tournament dry erase bracket poster: $22.95

Keep track of the team standings with this dry erase board. 

Keep track of the team standings with this dry erase board.  (Amazon)

Track all the games with your own tournament dry erase bracket board. You can fill in the teams as they’re announced on selection Sunday and continue as winners are declared.

Mini basketball stress balls: $11.99

Take all your stress out on these basketball stress balls. 

Take all your stress out on these basketball stress balls.  (Amazon)

While you’re screaming at the TV on game day, rooting for your favorite team, these mini basketball stress balls can help you de-stress when your team is behind. You get a 12-pack, so you can hand one out to each of your friends at your watch party.

Basketball hoop snack cups: $19.99

Pass out all the fan favorites in these basketball-shaped buckets. 

Pass out all the fan favorites in these basketball-shaped buckets.  (Amazon)

For all your game-day snacks, these hoop snack cups can hold everything from pretzels to popcorn, chips and nachos. You’ll get a 24-pack, so there should be plenty for all of March Madness.

