Show off your national pride with these picks for Flag Day

Flag Day, observed annually on June 14, commemorates the 1777 adoption of the American flag and is a holiday that celebrates our country’s biggest symbol of freedom and unity. If you’re hosting a gathering, show off your patriotism by incorporating the American flag into your decor and outfits.

You can also find a variety of patriotic wear on the Fox News Shop, which has a Proud American collection that offers patriotic t-shirts, sandals, swimwear, tank tops and much more. Below, there are also decor ideas and additional American-flag-themed fashion.

Original price: $29.99

The best way to show your patriotic spirit is to decorate your home with American flags. American flag bunting is classic decor for any patriotic holiday, or just everyday celebrations. You get a set of five bunting pieces you can hang on your fence, your porch railing or the side of your house.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get many of these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

PREPARE FOR YOUR FOURTH OF JULY PARTY EARLY WITH THESE ITEMS

Original price: $23.99

Show your love for America after dark with a set of LED flag net lights. The large set of lights is easy to string up on the side of your home. The 420 bright LED lights create a breathtaking American flag that passersby will delight in.

Every patriot needs an American-made flag for Flag Day. This American flag, available on Amazon in a variety of sizes, and is 100% American-made. It’s a high-quality flag that won’t fade, even when exposed to rain, sun or snow. Measuring three by five feet, this flag can be displayed indoors and outdoors.

Original price: $9.99

Passing out mini-American flags to friends and family is a great way to get everyone in a patriotic spirit. Amazon’s 50-pack of American flags means you can put them all along your lawn or in planters, and you’ll still have plenty to hand out to everyone. The mini-American flags include bronze or gold spears that keep the flags from tipping over.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

If you’re hosting a party for Flag Day or the Fourth of July, flag tablecloths are an easy way to add some festive decor. Amazon has a three-pack of disposable American flag tablecloths that make clean-up much easier. Wayfair also has a cloth American flag tablecloth if you’re more interested in a reusable option.

Have some fun with your patriotic outfit and stay cool at the same time when you choose these American flag overalls. Made from high-quality denim, you’ll want to wear these overalls again and again. There are pockets throughout, which are great for storing important items when you’re headed out to the fireworks. The unisex fit means they’re an ideal outfit for men and women.

10 CITIES WITH AMAZING FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS SHOWS YOU CAN VISIT

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Wearing an American flag hat is a subtle nod to your patriotism. You can go all out with this USA hat, featuring a full American flag print, or go simpler with this black hat with a smaller embroidered American flag. You can also select from beige and army green colors.

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Flag Day and the Fourth of July both happen during warmer weather, so an American flag crop top just makes sense. Amazon has an American flag crop top that comes in dozens of different colors and features a handful of different America-themed designs, so you can pick one that best inspires you.

If you want to be a little more fashionable, you can get a red crop top featuring sequin stars, reminiscent of the American flag. You can also avoid a cropped top and go with this simple USA tank top from Old Navy.

Look your best while celebrating America with a stars and stripes Hawaiian shirt. Both this option from Amazon and this option from The Flag Shirt company are comfortable choices featuring big, bold American flags on professional-looking button-ups.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Amazon’s American flag dress is a vintage-style dress that’ll have you looking your best on any day that celebrates our country. Prefer a thin-strap dress option? Shinesty has a wrap dress option with spaghetti straps featuring a bold American flag design.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

The only thing better than classic Crocs are Crocs with American flag print! Comfortable enough to wear when it’s hot or cold outside, American flag Crocs are festive and fun, whether you’re spending the Fourth on the beach, watching fireworks at your local park or having a backyard barbecue. They come with the same sports mode most Crocs do, with an added patriotic flare. You can find American flag Crocs on Amazon or on the Crocs’ site.