Dress for summer with Memorial Day sales from Abercrombie & Fitch, Cozy Earth, Macy's, GAP and J. Crew

Hot weather is just about here! Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, so most of the country will start hitting higher temperatures, if they haven’t already.

Memorial Day is also filled with sales from big-name brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Cozy Earth, Macy’s, J. Crew and GAP. All these companies have huge sales on their summer fashion, with some retailers offering up to 70% off on select items.

Update your wardrobe for warmer weather for less when you take advantage of these sales. You can find everything from swimwear to shorts, jeans, dresses and other lightweight clothing that can help you stay cool all summer long.

Abercrombie & Fitch has long been a popular brand. They have stylish options, comfortable options and everything in-between. Their Memorial Day sale features up to 25% off men's and women’s fashion.

Original price: $90

Abercrombie & Fitch’s tailored linen-blend wide-leg pants are made from a breezy linen blend that are comfortable and lightweight, ideal for any summer activity. The Curve Love fit with an elastic waistband is designed for all body types without sacrificing the stylish look. There’s a little extra room through the hips and thighs, so these pants are truly designed with comfort in mind.

Original price: $70

Inspired by early 2000s fashion, these high-rise loose denim shorts are a blast from the past. The denim is a stretchy light wash with a wider leg for added comfort. You can choose from six different washes. Get one of each and have the comfiest shorts around for the entire summer.

Original price: $40

A fashionable, heavyweight cropped tee from Abercrombie & Fitch is the definition of style meets comfort. The cropped length means the shirt fits just above your waistline, and the heavyweight fabric makes the shirt durable. There are a handful of camo patterns to choose from, striped options and a dozen solid colors, so load up on these t-shirts today!

Cozy Earth is known for its luxurious yet comfortable clothing, mostly made from bamboo. Select sustainable clothing items from Cozy Earth are on sale this Memorial Day, but Fox readers can also get 35% off with the code FOX through May 27.

Original price: $220

Want a skirt you can throw on for any occasion? The coastal comfort wrap skirt is perfect for you. A blend of tencel and linen, it’s lightweight, easy to wear and ridiculously soft. The adjustable tie makes it easy to put on and adjust to your waist. This skirt is ideal for the beach, for work or for lounging in your own yard.

Original price: $85

Cozy Earth’s women’s brushed bamboo shorts feel like heaven, thanks to the super-soft bamboo finish and drawstring waistband. The soft fabric moves with you, making them ideal for long summer walks or just spending the day in front of the AC.

Original price: $150

This Cozy Earth coastal comfort short-sleeve button-down has a lived-in feel that’s comfortable and lightweight. The tencel and linen blend makes it temperature-regulating and luxurious at the same time. The button-down design is professional enough for this to be your new favorite work shirt, but is casual enough to wear every day.

Macy’s Memorial Day sale features men's and women’s fashion for 40% to 60% off. From swimwear to activewear, jeans and dresses, you can find everything you need for warmer weather.

Original price: $45

Get comfortable t-shirts to work out in or lounge in when you choose these Nike relaxed-fit fitness shirts. Made from a quick-drying fabric that’s breathable and oversized, these shirts are a dream for anyone who spends much of their summer outside.

Original price: $94

One of Macy’s hottest items is this women’s floral-banded swimsuit. The unique design with keyhole cuts makes for a striking swimsuit with multiple floral fabrics. You’ll love going to the beach just to show off your new suit.

Original price: $49.50

Need casual, lightweight jeans for the summer? These Style & Co girlfriend jeans have a relaxed and stretchy fit. There are three different washes you can choose from, including a light wash and two medium washes. The slimming pocket panel creates the look you want, while the tapered legs make for a more comfortable fit.

When you want some higher-end summer outfits, go with J. Crew. The well-known brand is currently in the midst of its summer blowout sale, featuring up to 50% off select shorts, shirts, dresses and more.

Original price: $178

This pleated maxi skirt is a great addition to any summer wardrobe. It comes in a fun, bright pink, or more neutral white and black. The high slit allows for the perfect amount of airflow, and the linen fabric blend also has cooling properties that won’t trap heat. You can wear this maxi skirt with just about anything, and you can wear it anywhere.

Original price: $168

J. Crew’s adorable Pintuck mini shirtdress comes in a beautiful floral pattern or a more straightforward black. There’s a detachable slip lining underneath that gives you options, and the organic cotton the dress is made from feels ultra-soft against your skin.

Original price: $69.50

Made from 100% linen, these J. Crew Harbor shorts are soft and lightweight. The back of the shorts have elastic built in to keep them comfortable no matter how long you’re wearing them. Choose from four bright colors or go with a more neutral black, navy or white option.

GAP’s Memorial Day sale is an impressive one. You get 50% to 70% off a host of dresses, shirts, shorts, jeans and swimwear.

Original price: $79.99

GAP has mid-rise barrel jeans that are made with 5% recycled cotton for a comfortable, more sustainable fit. The pants are also made with 36% tencel, which are fibers derived from natural wood. The denim is soft but won’t stretch out too quickly. Plus, instead of dealing with a pesky button, the drawcord helps you create a better fit.

Original price: $44.99

These mid-rise linen-blend shorts are a must for hot summer weather. The linen keeps you cool by creating a breathable short. The elasticized waist and drawcord keep the shorts comfortable while still looking professional. And don’t worry, these shorts come with plenty of pocket space.

Original price: $54.99

You can get this GAP mini dress in eight gorgeous patterns. From floral to denim, there’s a pattern everyone will love. There’s an elastic waistband that helps keep the dress in place and makes it more comfortable. The ultra-soft fabric is plenty breathable, which is great for summer weather.