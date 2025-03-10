March Madness gear for pets: 7 picks for your four-legged fan

March Madness season begins with selection Sunday on March 16 and ends with the championship game on April 7.

If you plan to tune into all the games, don’t just dress yourself for the big game, outfit your pets in this adorable March Madness gear for dogs and cats. You can get everything from sweatshirts, jerseys, collars and bandannas.

You can make sure you don’t miss a single second of March Madness, with unlimited access through Hulu or Paramount+ subscription. Max is also streaming all the March Madness games.

MARCH MADNESS GEAR EVERY FAN NEEDS, PLUS WHERE TO STREAM ALL THE GAMES

Original price: $29.99

Get your pup their very own jersey for March Madness. This Pets First NCAA dog jersey is made from a mesh material that’s comfortable for your dog. You can choose from a handful of teams, including the Michigan Wolverines, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Wisconsin Badgers and more.

Original price: $24.99

Wolverines fans who want an official Wolverines NCAA jersey can find a jersey on Chewy that comes in the classic navy and yellow all the players will wear on game day. The stretch panels on each side of the jersey ensure a comfortable fit for your pup or cat.

Original price: $22.97

If your dog isn’t a fan of jerseys or sweatshirts, a simple NCAA bandanna still shows off their school spirit. Perfectly made for dogs, the bandanna comes in dozens of school colors.

Keep your puppy warm with an officially-licensed NCAA dog hoodie. It’s a hoodie sweatshirt, so it’s made from the same material as t-shirts, but it has a hood and sleeves. You can choose from over 40 teams, including big names like Duke, Purdue, Texas Tech and many more.

Original price: $29.97

Show off your dog’s school spirit even while you’re out for a walk with a Georgia Bulldogs collar. Bulldog fans get a red collar with the classic bulldog image and the University of Georgia logo throughout.

Original price: $19.99

A Pets First NCAA team t-shirt is a soft, comfortable option your dog will love. Pick from teams like Clemson, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, Florida State and a handful of others. Although the t-shirt is lightweight, it’s durable, so even dogs who spend all their time outside won’t destroy this shirt.

Want a comfortable harness for your dog that also shows off your favorite team? These NCAA dog harnesses are made of soft velvet and fit snuggly around your dog’s shoulders. You can select from a handful of teams and get the harness in your school’s colors and with the team logo on the front.