Spoil your graduate with these gifts

Graduation season is here – and besides planning the perfect party to commemorate years of hard work and dedication for your student, it’s also a moment to honor their achievements and look forward to new beginnings with the perfect luxury graduation present. Finding the ideal gift to mark this milestone can be a meaningful way to show your graduate how proud you are of them.

Whether they're heading off to college, starting a new job or embarking on a different path, a thoughtful gift can serve as a lasting reminder of their accomplishments. It’s also an opportunity to splurge on something they can use for their new endeavors: something they’ve wanted for a long time or a memorable keepsake. Here are 10 gifts for your grad that will make them feel spoiled on their special day.

Celebrate your graduate’s big day with this personalized pendant on Amazon. The sterling silver and cubic zirconia accented necklace features a graduation cap cradling the sparkling birthstone of your choice, surrounded by a heart engraved with Class of 2025. It comes complete with the chain and a gift box. For a more masculine look, try this class ring-inspired necklace emblazoned with their name of their school and the year 2025. Silver can tend to tarnish over time, so don’t forget to grab some sterling silver cleaner so they can care for their new jewelry.

This Kate Spade initial pendant necklace at Nordstrom is a charming option for a more understated yet meaningful gift. Its delicate gold-tone design includes a sleek initial charm and is perfect for grads who appreciate minimalist but versatile jewelry. If you can’t find the letter you need in stock at Nordstrom, Amazon offers it too for the same price.

If your grad loves makeup and skincare, this Ulta Beauty favorites kit is a fantastic choice. The curated set includes a variety of makeup essentials that’ll help them instantly refresh their beauty routine. The compact size also makes it convenient for travel, which is ideal for graduates heading off to college or embarking on new adventures. Pick up this travel train case with a mirror so they can always have their beauty essentials on hand when on the go.

Gen Z will love this Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch to help keep them on track and give them access to everything they need within reach when you’re not around. This smartwatch features a sleek design, advanced health tracking and customizable watch faces and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. If you’re looking for something a little less tech and more traditional, consider this Fossil stainless steel watch and you can engrave their name or a special message on the back of the face.

A roomy tote bag is a must-have for any graduate and this Michael Kors Jet Set travel tote is as functional as it is fashionable. Made from easy-to-clean nylon, this bag is spacious enough to carry all essentials, whether heading to class, the office or the airport. You can also find the same style in MK’s signature monogram print at Macy’s.

This Coach Lana 23 shoulder bag is a sophisticated gift for graduates who enjoy classic luxury. This leather bag offers a timeless, sleek design and practical compartments, perfect for casual and formal occasions. There’s a style for guys, too – this Coach leather messenger bag upgrades his on-the-go storage but keeps his hands free.

Send them off the right way with a new signature scent! Viktor & Rolf’s Flowerbomb at Nordstrom is an iconic fragrance that features floral and oriental notes, perfect for graduates looking to leave a lasting impression. For the guys, this Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb comes in a grenade bottle with spicy notes layered atop a woody base.

With its sophisticated blend of citrus, patchouli and floral notes, Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle embodies elegance and refinement as she enters this next phase in her life. Plus, what girl doesn’t want a bottle of Chanel on her dresser? And for the guys, Bleu De Chanel .

This Mayors 18k gold diamond tennis bracelet is a splurge they’ll cherish forever. It features a continuous line of brilliant-cut diamonds set in lustrous 18 carat white gold, offering a sophisticated sparkle that complements any attire. If you like the idea, you can also consider this lab-grown version from Zales for less than $1,000.

