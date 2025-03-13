Traveling abroad soon? Learn a language quickly with these 4 apps

Traveling to another country is an exciting experience, but learning a new language in order to do so can be a challenge. Fitting lessons into your schedule is difficult and getting the right pronunciation down is always a struggle. With language learning apps like Babbel, Rosetta Stone, Beelinguap and uTalk, you can learn a language at your own pace.

These apps have hundreds of languages to choose from, and each app has a different approach and teaches a language differently. You can choose your own learning methods, be it through games, having conversations or even reading and listening to books. Each app is also designed in such a way that you learn how native speakers pronounce the language, so you don’t have to worry about sounding like a tourist while you’re traveling!

10 ESSENTIALS TO PACK IF YOU ARE HEADED TO EUROPE THIS SPRING BREAK

Original price: $169.99

Babbel is a popular language learning app used by millions of people around the world. You can choose from 14 different languages, such as English, French, Spanish, Italian and Polish. The app also has more unique languages, like Turkish, Norwegian and Indonesian.

Lessons occur in 10- to 15-minute increments, making it easy to fit Babbel into your busy schedule. You’ll also start with real-life topics you’re mostly likely to encounter while in another country. These topics range from dining to shopping, talking with friends and business meetings. Babbel will also correct your pronunciation so you can speak like you’re a local.

Babbel utilizes AI to create a conversation, rather than just one-way learning. This is designed to help you truly understand the language and be able to learn faster. To ensure that what you’ve learned has really stuck, you’ll get personalized review sessions with additional practice.

New users based in the U.S. can get $40 off a lifetime subscription to Babbel when they use the code LEARN40, at checkout.

A long-time favorite language learning program, Rosetta Stone uses an immersive training method. The program is designed so that you’re learning similarly to the way you learned your native language as a child. You start with the basics where you’ll match words with images, and then you gradually move on to more interactive lessons that mimic daily conversation.

You can choose from 25 different languages. As you practice those languages, Rosetta Stone can correct your pronunciation and help you improve your accent through the speech recognition feature.

Conversational lessons that teach you how to speak about shopping, ordering and getting a taxi, can prepare you for real-life experiences you’ll have while traveling. You just have to purchase Rosetta Stone once to get a lifetime subscription to all the languages offered.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $39.99

Beelinguapp takes a unique approach to language learning. Rather than using games or AI conversation, you learn by reading and listening to audiobooks. You’ll listen to the book in the language you’re learning while reading the text in your native language. Book options include fairytales, news, science, novels and more. The idea is to choose a book you want to read and learn how to do so in another language.

The texts are available in 14 languages, including Spanish, English, German, Korean and French, among others. Beelinguapp has a distinct advantage over some other language learning platforms: it’s only $39.99.

You can use the coupon code BEELEARN5 at checkout to get Beelinguapp access for $5 off.

FIVE AFFORDABLE CITIES TO VISIT IN EUROPE THIS YEAR

Original price: $84.99 to $298.49

uTalk is another language education program that teaches you practical vocabulary in your preferred language. uTalk has a large catalog of languages, with over 140 options to choose from. To get access to a lifetime subscription to uTalk’s 140+ languages, you’ll pay $199.99. For a lifetime subscription to any six languages, you’ll pay $49.99, and for just two languages, it’s $29.99.

As you learn, you’ll listen to native speakers that can help you better understand the accent and pronunciation of certain words and phrases. There are over 60 different learning topics, so you’ll be ready to fully immerse yourself in the culture of another country.

You can use uTalk on any device, including a tablet, smartphone, laptop and desktop. Switch seamlessly between them for an uninterrupted learning experience. uTalk also works offline, so you can fit in lessons wherever you are.