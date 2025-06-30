Boxer Jake Paul unveils new men's care line on Amazon

Jake Paul, a name synonymous with boldness and ambition, has made waves in multiple arenas. From his early days as a social media sensation to his impressive upsets in the boxing ring, Paul is known for his larger-than-life persona.

Now he’s channeling his energy into a new venture: W by Jake Paul, a men's care line that promises to elevate your grooming routine. His new brand features vitamin-infused formulas made for hard-working men, with a launch that includes everything from body sprays to styling gels and shampoos. Personally endorsed and used by Jake Paul himself, this new line is set to make a knockout impact in the world of men’s self-care.

Tested by Jake Paul himself, W body spray is designed with athletes and hard-working men in mind. The long-lasting body spray is made from natural ingredients and scented with mint, eucalyptus, lemon and apples. The spray goes on dry instantly, so there's no need to worry about stains.

Get 24/7 sweat protection with W by Jake Paul men's antiperspirant. The four long-lasting scents deliver earthy notes with a hint of sandalwood that'll have you smelling your best no matter what you’re doing. These antiperspirant sticks are infused with vitamin E, Magnesium and vitamin D, all of which promote healthier skin.

Take your shower to the next level with W body wash. The odor-fighting body wash comes in four different scents that blend natural ingredients like coconut and vanilla beans with Jake Paul's vitamin blend. It’s also infused with jojoba oil for smooth, hydrated skin. The exfoliating scrub deeply cleans and leaves you feeling and smelling fresh.

Jake Paul’s everyday unscented face wash avoids irritating fragrances but is infused with vitamin B3 to help keep your skin hydrated. There are no parabens, harsh sulfates or artificial colors in the face wash, so it'll just tackle dirt and grime without leaving your skin red and irritated.

Want a medium hold and low shine hair gel? W by Jake Paul's hair gel won't leave your hair feeling sticky but still has plenty of hold for a more sophisticated look. Like all products in the W by Jake Paul line, this hair gel is made with less harmful ingredients and infused with helpful vitamins.

Tame your hair with W by Jake Paul pomade. It has a medium hold and no shine, so you’ll get a more natural look. It's infused with vitamin E to hydrate your scalp, and there aren’t harmful ingredients like artificial colors, parabens or sulfates.

Hydrate your skin after a long day with Jake Paul's bar soap. It’s an odor-fighting soap that comes in the four classic scents that make up the W line. Infused with Biotin and Magnesium, your skin will feel refreshed and nourished after every shower. Also added to the soap is shea butter, which helps lock in moisture.

Complete your collection with W by Jake Paul hydrating shampoo and conditioner. The 2-in-1 conditioner has scents of mint and eucalyptus and is enriched with vitamin E and Biotin to improve your hair's health.